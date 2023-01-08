FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are eight games on Sunday, with three involving a tired team (Leafs, Bruins, Blue Jackets) against and rested one (Flyers, Ducks, Caps). Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Alex Stalock, CHI vs. CGY ($6,700): Stalock has been surprisingly outstanding for a team that ranks last in the NHL standings. He only appeared in one game over the last two seasons, but has gone 5-5-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .921 save percentage to take over the No. 1 job in Chicago. Stalock has started five of the last seven and is coming off a 22-save shutout over Arizona on Friday. He'll face the Flames, who sit 22nd in scoring.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at ANA ($8,400): Swayman has been sharing the net with Linus Ullmark of late having alternated the last 10 matchup. Sunday is Swayman's turn as he takes on the Ducks, who are second-last in NHL offense. He's posted a 8-3-3 record to go with a 2.63 GAA and a .900 save percentage as has only given up more than two goals once in his last five appearances.

VALUE PLAYS

Ryan Hartman, MIN vs. STL ($4,600): Hartman is riding a three-game point streak totaling three times and two assists. He missed 21 games with an upper-body injury, but has managed seven points in eight games since returning. Hartman enjoyed a breakout campaign last season with 34 goals and 31 assists. He logs on the top power play with Mats Zuccarello still out of the lineup. Hartman produced five points in three regular season games against St. Louis last season, and then notched five assists in six playoff games.

Morgan Frost, PHI at TOR ($4,200): Frost has only recorded 19 points over 38 games, but has been hot over the last month with 13 in 11. The former first-rounder has moved up to the top trio with James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett and also sees action on on the first PP. Frost racked up four assists Thursday, his second such effort this season. He'll also be playing in front of family and friends since he grew in the Toronto area.

Barrett Hayton, ARI vs. PIT ($4,200): Hayton is another former first-round pick who is finally coming into his own of late. Hayton has registered 11 points on the year, but more than half of those have come in his last five appearances. Hayton is getting time on the third even-strength line and first power play.

Jeff Carter, PIT at ARI ($4,600): Carter has posted 18 points so far and just had a three-game scoring run stopped after picking up a pair of goals and two assists. He notched a helper in the season opener against the Coyotes and one in each game versus Arizona last year.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins at Ducks

David Pastrnak (W - $10,500), Patrice Bergeron (C - $8,000), Brad Marchand (W - $8,000)

The Bruins reunited their top three after Jake DeBrusk went down in the Winter Classic. The trio exploded Saturday combining for three goals and seven points. Pastrnak has 29 goals and 54 points while Bergeron is at 15 and 32 and Marchand - who missed eight of the first nine this season - has produced 12 and 36 while on a five-game point streak where he's managed three goals and six assists.

Penguins at Coyotes

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,500), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,600), Bryan Rust (W - $5,900)

If you're looking for a less expensive stack, the Penguins first unit looks promising. Crosby is having another typical Sid the Kid year with 20 goals and 25 assists, including three points in his only meeting with Arizona this year. Guentzel had his four-game pointless streak halted against the Golden Knights with a pair of helpers, but has accumulated 35 points in 34 games while registering a goal and assist against the Coyotes early this year. The latter is also true for Rust.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. PHI ($5,700): Rielly returned after missing 15 games with a knee injury. He posted a pair of assists Saturday to give him 19 overall. He finished with 68 points last season and is nicely valued in this matchup.

Colton Parayko, STL at MIN ($4,400): Parayko has only managed 12 points this season, but there are a couple of good reasons to add him to your lineup. He's recorded a goal and four assists in his last nine games and is now seeing more power play responsibility with Nick Leddy out due to an upper-body injury. Parayko has produced some solid offensive campaigns in the past having hit the 35-point mark three times, including last year. He's also averaged two shots this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.