FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only two games in the NHL on Sunday. All 32 teams played Saturday, so both matchups involve tired clubs. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at PHI ($8,800): Swayman has won his last six starts and has excelled all season with a 22-6-4 record, 2.20 GAA and .921 save percentage. The Bruins are looking for an NHL record 63rd win, and are as good a lock Sunday as there is. Swayman shut out the Flyers on Jan. 16 and they also rank 29th in NHL scoring at 2.63 goals per game.

Jonas Johansson, COL at ANA ($8,600): Johansson is expected to get the start in Anaheim. He's won both starts this season and defeated the Ducks while only giving up one goal on 30 shots. Anaheim sits 31st in offense by only averaging 2.49 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Mason McTavish, ANA vs. COL ($4,300): McTavish has been slumping of late, but has a decent chance of breaking out with only two games left on the schedule. The rookie has posted 16 goals and 26 assists and has potted a goal in two different games against the Avs. McTavish has also accumulated 13 points on the power play and lines up on Anaheim's first unit.

Joel Farabee, PHI vs. BOS ($4,500): Farabee has gone his last three games without a point as the Flyers have only found the back of the net three times, but he was previously hot with four goals and nine points from nine games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins at Flyers

David Pastrnak (W - $10,200), Pavel Zacha (C - $4,900), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $4,800)

Be wary of the Bruins resting some of their stars. Pastrnak is riding a seven-game point streak where he's notched eight goals and two assists to give him 105 points on the year, including 35 on the man-advantage. Zacha has thrived in Boston after spending seven seasons in Jersey. He hit the 20-goal mark for the first time Saturday and is up to 35 helpers on the campaign. Bertuzzi has started to turn things around of late with five points across five outings. Since being dealt by Detroit, he's racked up 11 points in 18 games with Boston. Both Zacha and Bertuzzi are salary savers, making it easy to add Pastrnak to the lineup. The trio have actually recently outplayed the top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Avalanche at Ducks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,400), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,800), Evan Rodrigues (W - $5,300)

MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet Saturday in LA, but managed nine points in his previous three games. Rantanen has already smashed his career high in goals with 52 times this season to go with 98 points. Rodrigues has moved up to the first line during even-strength situations and has a goal and assist in his last three games while providing great value.

DEFENSEMEN

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. COL ($4,800): Fowler has achieved career-highs in assists (35) and points (45) this season. He also quarterbacks Anaheim's lead power play, where he's tallied 13 PPPs. Fowler has produced two assists in two meetings with the Avs this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen, PHI vs. BOS ($4,000): Ristolainen only has 19 points this season, but has been a force of late scoring once and adding four assists in his last eight games. Ristolainen participates on Philly's top man-advantage, picking up a goal and assist there over the last nine.

