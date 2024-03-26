FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Tuesdays are typically one of the busiest days for hockey and tonight is no exception with 12 games on the docket. That provides you with an abundance of options, so here are my recommendations to help you narrow things down.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas will be playing in its second road game in as many days. That's particularly problematic because Adin Hill is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Logan Thompson started Monday, but if Hill isn't ready to return tonight, then Vegas will have to decide between using third-string goaltender Jiri Patera, who has a 3.75 GAA and .901 save percentage in five NHL appearances this year, or deploying Thompson for the second straight day.

All other teams are rested, but Boston is in the first half of a back-to-back, which might influence its lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SJS ($8,400): Tied for last offensively with 2.20 goals per game, betting against the Sharks is usually a winning strategy. What makes that philosophy even better in this case is Oettinger's current hot streak. The goaltender has allowed just six goals on 75 shots (.920 save percentage) while winning his past three starts.

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. VGK ($8,000): As noted above, the Golden Knights will be playing for the second straight night, so fatigue might work against them. Saros would be a tough adversary regardless, though. The 28-year-old netminder is on an 11-0-2 run in which he's posted a 1.76 GAA and a .936 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom, CAL at CHI ($7,900): Although the Flames are having a rough campaign, Markstrom has held his own with a 22-18-2 record, 2.69 GAA and .909 save percentage across 42 outings. He has a very favorable matchup ahead of him against the Blackhawks, who are tied with the Sharks for 31st offensively with 2.20 goals per game and have a lowly 20-46-5 record.

VALUE PLAYS

Connor McMichael, WAS vs. DET ($4,400): McMichael has done well for himself recently, scoring four goals and seven points over his past seven outings. He'll be up against the Red Wings, who have been struggling defensively, allowing 4.17 goals per contest over their past 12 games.

Ryan Poehling, PHI at NYR ($4,300): Poehling's playing time has jumped dramatically, from an average of 13:20 across his first 44 games to 17:31 over his last 23 contests. Those increased responsibilities haven't transformed him into a major offensive threat, but it has helped, and he'll enter Tuesday's action after recording an assist in each of his last two contests. He also leads all forwards in terms of blocks with 90 and his pace has increased along with his responsibilities to 47 over his last 23 outings. That helps give him a little extra value in FanDuel leagues.

Brett Leason, ANA at SEA ($4,100): Leason has just 11 goals and 21 points in 57 contests this season, but he might perform better tonight. He's recorded a goal and three points over his past two games, so we might be watching the start of a hot streak. On top of that, he's projected to serve on the top power-play unit tonight and has averaged 1:50 of ice time with the man advantage over the last five games, which is in stark contrast to his season average of just 0:15. In other words, Leason is getting a much bigger opportunity to contribute offensively and when combined with his recent success, he might be able to take advantage of those circumstances.

Craig Smith, DAL at SJS ($3,800): Smith has contributed three goals and four points over his past five contests, giving him good value for his low price point. I still might hesitate to recommend him against a different opponent, but the Sharks have allowed 4.00 goals per game this campaign, ranking last in the league.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Flyers

Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,600), Artemi Panarin (W - $9,800), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,100)

Philadelphia has hit a rough patch, surrendering 4.13 goals per game over their last eight contests, so this is a good opportunity for the Rangers. That's half the reason to consider this unit, but the other part of the equation is how hot this trio has been. Panarin has seven goals and 11 points over his past five appearances, Lafreniere's contributed two goals and six points in his last six outings and Trocheck has collected eight helpers in his past six games.

This trio has been great overall too. Lafreniere is the least impressive of them with 20 goals and 45 points in 71 outings, but those offensive numbers still represent new career highs for him. Panarin has established new personal bests as well, supplying 43 goals and 99 points across 71 outings. Trocheck hasn't hit his career high of 75 points, yet, but with 69 points (24 tallies) in 71 games, he's not far off.

Predators vs. Golden Knights

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $6,800), Filip Forsberg (W - $9,500), Gustav Nyquist (W - $6,600)

If Hill (undisclosed) isn't available to start for Vegas, then the Golden Knights will be forced to either start a tired goaltender in Thompson or an inexperienced netminder in Patera, which creates a great situation for Nashville's top line to capitalize on.

Forsberg is particularly dangerous in this situation, given what he's done lately. The 29-year-old has 13 goals and 23 points over his last 14 appearances, elevating him to 39 goals and 78 points in 71 outings overall. Nyquist is rolling too, scoring two goals and seven points during his active five-game scoring streak. He's up to 19 markers and 63 points through 71 contests.

O'Reilly's recent contributions haven't been noteworthy, but he's still having a solid campaign overall with 24 goals and 58 points across 71 games.

Hurricanes at Penguins

Sebastian Aho (C - $8,600), Jake Guentzel (W - $8,900), Seth Jarvis (W - $6,800)

This is a special match for Guentzel, who is set to face Pittsburgh for the first time since he was dealt to Carolina. Guentzel excelled as a member of the Penguins, and he's continued to find success with the Hurricanes, providing two goals and 12 points since the trade.

It helps that he has great players to work off. Aho has collected six goals and 12 points in his past six games alone, bringing him up to 31 markers and 80 points across 69 contests this season. Jarvis isn't having quite as good a campaign with 27 goals and 57 points in 72 appearances, but he's been superb recently, collecting eight goals and nine points over his past nine games.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. MON ($8,800): Makar is pricy but well worth it after supplying 18 goals and 78 points in 66 appearances this campaign. He's contributed at least a point in eight of his last nine outings, totaling five goals and 14 points in that stretch.

Brent Burns, CAR at PIT ($5,300): Burns has collected six assists over his last six contests, bringing him up to 10 goals and 39 points in 72 outings this year. He'll be facing the Penguins, who are in freefall with a 3-9-2 record over their last 14 games.

Timothy Liljegren, TOR vs. NJD ($4,900): Liljegren is on a roll with a goal and six points over his past six games. The 24-year-old is in a good position to continue that run tonight against the Devils, who rank 26th defensively with 3.38 goals allowed per contest.

