Frozen Fantasy: Go All-In

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

The other managers in your league will react suddenly. Catching them flat-footed – and pushing them off-balance – means they're more likely to make a mistake.

Plus think of the chaos you'll create by dropping a big name who's highly rostered or a big-time scorer, but can't help you in the categories you need most.

What if you could make a three-point move in a category by stacking categories that are sometimes overlooked? Like faceoff wins, hits or blocks. The wire is littered with players who can amp up those areas. Where would that put you? A three-point move could be the difference between second and fourth. Maybe more.

Focus on the categories where you can gain a point or two, maybe three. And punt another if you're far ahead… or far behind. That means you can get creative by dropping a semi-stud…

But if you're chasing, like the majority of managers, you need to push your chips into the center and see where the ball lands on the wheel.

Tinkering works if you're out front in a league. Be smart about your adds and drops. Keep them small. The surest thing is far better than an unnecessary risk, even if you think it's high-reward.

There are three weeks left this season. And there are really two choices – tinker around the edges or go all-in.

There are three weeks left this season. And there are really two choices – tinker around the edges or go all-in.

Both are valid, depending on the circumstances. But one is more likely.

Tinkering works if you're out front in a league. Be smart about your adds and drops. Keep them small. The surest thing is far better than an unnecessary risk, even if you think it's high-reward.

But if you're chasing, like the majority of managers, you need to push your chips into the center and see where the ball lands on the wheel.

Focus on the categories where you can gain a point or two, maybe three. And punt another if you're far ahead… or far behind. That means you can get creative by dropping a semi-stud…

Hear me out.

What if you could make a three-point move in a category by stacking categories that are sometimes overlooked? Like faceoff wins, hits or blocks. The wire is littered with players who can amp up those areas. Where would that put you? A three-point move could be the difference between second and fourth. Maybe more.

Plus think of the chaos you'll create by dropping a big name who's highly rostered or a big-time scorer, but can't help you in the categories you need most.

The other managers in your league will react suddenly. Catching them flat-footed – and pushing them off-balance – means they're more likely to make a mistake.

An off-balance opponent will leap on your drop by dumping their lowest-valued player. But if you're chasing the fringes, that so-called weaker option might be the single-category stud you need. And who knows – your opponent might harm their own fate in that fringe category with that drop.

Wouldn't it be sweet to see them sink their own chances as your success grows? All because they overreacted?

Insert sinister laugh here. Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Sail Close to the Wind

Trevor Zegras, C, Anaheim (32 percent Yahoo!) – There isn't a fantasy manager out there who'd turn their back on Zegras, even if they proclaim their hatred. He's uber-skilled and electric with the puck. That is, if he's healthy, in the right role and tuned in. And therein lies the issue. Or issues, to be exact. Zegras is a game-time decision Sunday, and all eyes will be on him. Can he play at game speed, or is there too much rust on those legs and hands? Zegras has had a terrible year. He had two points in his first 12 games after missing the first week-plus with a contract holdout. Then he got hurt. He got five points in eight games once he returned. And then he got hurt. Now, he's out to prove the Reddit naysayers wrong, and that he can be a top-line forward. Zegras is a huge risk if you drop someone who's a better guarantee. But with a little luck, he might give you a glorious ride if you're ready to throw caution to the wind.

Goalie

Jake Allen, G, New Jersey (34 percent Yahoo!) – The Devils continue to hold out hope they can make the postseason. I doubt it – mid-day Sunday, they were six points behind last-place Detroit with the same number of games in-hand. If they do it, it will be because of Allen. He's started the team's last four games and has looked great - aside from Saturday against Ottawa. Prior to that, Allen had gone 2-1-0 with only five goals allowed and a .946 save percentage. It's a light week for the Devils with games in Toronto and Buffalo. But there may be value in Allen's game if the team really sharpens its horns.

Samuel Ersson, G, Philadelphia (39 percent Yahoo!) – This week, Ersson stood tall against three formidable foes – the Leafs, Canes and Bruins, beating two and giving up a combined eight goals. The Flyers continue to cling to a playoff spot, and Ersson is the reason they're in that position. He's going to face the tough Rangers this week, but also the lowly Hawks and Habs. And that can be valuable in a weekly format.

Jiri Patera, G, Vegas (0 percent Yahoo!) – Keep a close eye on Adin Hill's (84 percent Yahoo!) injury. He left Saturday without obvious reason, and Patera got the call-up Sunday afternoon. The Golden Knights play back-to-back games Monday-Tuesday, and Logan Thompson (61 percent Yahoo!) will likely start Monday. But Patera could be in line for time Tuesday behind a team that's won five of its last seven. His AHL numbers aren't great (3.04 GAA, .902 save percentage), but a starter is a starter when you need goalie points.

David Rittich, G, Los Angeles (18 percent Yahoo!) – The Kings have the Golden Knights in hot pursuit, with the kids with the crowns just two points up heading into Sunday. LA could finish third in their division or end up in the second Wild Card. Either way, their first-round opponent will be tough. Cam Talbot (79 percent Yahoo!) is having his best season in a long time, but he's 36 and the team will likely strategically rest him the next few weeks. Enter Rittich, who's posted two shutouts in his last three starts. He's not perfect, but the team around him isn't about to falter. And they play a tight two-way game. That's the perfect opportunity for Rittich to shine.

Blocks and Hits

Cal Clutterbuck, RW, NY Islanders and Keegan Kolesar, RW, Vegas (both 3 percent Yahoo!) – Kolesar hits my radar at least once every season. Ditto Clutterbuck, but never in the same week. Until now. Both had surprisingly strong offensive weeks while hammering opponents into the boards. Kolesar went into Saturday with a modest two-game, three-point streak (two assists) with 14 hits. He didn't get any points that night, but did level three hits. Clutterbuck sniped twice Saturday while recording 14 hits in four games heading into Sunday. Either one can help without being a complete pylon on your squad.

Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis (36 percent Yahoo!) – Parayko hasn't become the player he teased in his first couple seasons, though he does deliver a lot on the ice, including blocked shots and hits. And there's where his late-season value lies. In the span Saturday-to-Saturday, Parayko laid out 16 hits and 14 blocks from five games. He also fired 10 pucks on net. He's over-rostered in a lot of leagues because of his theoretical upside. But he might be there on your wire because his point production is meh. It's worth a look.

Goals

Jake Neighbours, LW/RW, St. Louis (17 percent Yahoo!) – Neighbours heads into Monday on a six-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes five goals. His snipe Saturday gave him 25 on the season, which puts him in a tie for the team lead with Jordan Kyrou (76 percent Yahoo!). Short-term, Neighbours will help you – he can play on the top trio or be the finisher on the checking line. But there's the rub, at least long-term. Neighbours has enjoyed an opportunistic season, yet none of his skills pop other than his hard-nosed and tenacious character. Keeper and dynasty managers might consider leveraging his great year into an offseason deal as he's more likely to settle into a forecheck/PK role than as a lead. But for now, his goals are close to free.

Lucas Raymond, LW/RW, Detroit (52 percent Yahoo!) – Raymond has been a goal machine the last couple weeks. He had his scoring streak snapped Saturday, but before that put up nine points - including seven goals - on a six-game run (16 shots). And four of those were PPGs. Raymond has accumulated 60 points and 132 shots this season. He should be on a roster in every league where his minus-17 doesn't hang like an albatross on your team.

John-Jason Peterka, RW, Buffalo (14 percent Yahoo!) – Peterka's two-goal outburst against the Oilers on Thursday gave him five points - with three of those goals - in his last six games. Yes, it's modest, but Peterka is the Sabres' second-best goal scorer right now (23), one behind Jeff Skinner (70 percent Yahoo!). And his stats are almost identical to linemates Tage Thompson (96 percent Yahoo!) and Alex Tuch (80 percent Yahoo!). You get the point. He's essentially available for free.

Lightning in a Bottle

Justin Brazeau, LW, Boston (0 percent Yahoo!) – Brazeau is living the dream. The 6-foot-5, 245lb rookie potted a goal in his NHL debut Feb. 19. After a span of 11 games with just one assist, he'ss gone on a three-game, four-goal (five points) scoring spree. It includes two power-play goals, 11 shots and five hits. Brazeau is a Dave Andreychuk-like wall in the crease, though he skates a bit better than the retired Bolts' star. He can actually find open ice and he has a bit of a touch. Brazeau will help short-term – fans in the Hub of Hockey already love him. And he's a great story as he was in the ECHL two years ago. I can't help but cheer for him.

Morgan Geekie, RW/C, Boston (7 percent Yahoo!) – Geekie has been back at it this week with four points in four games consisting of three helpers, two of those coming on the power play. Geekie has also pounded out 18 hits during that span. He's not a consistent offensive threat, but he does go on streaks. And that's given Geekie the best season of his career. Look at him as a streaming option if you're using that technique.

Timothy Liljegren, D, Toronto (19 percent Yahoo!) – Liljegren is maligned in the Toronto media space. OK, let me rephrase that – every Leaf that makes a mistake gets ripped. The scrutiny in that city is intense and mostly unfair. And yes, Liljegren makes his share of mistakes. But he also does a lot of things right. And right now, he's putting up big minutes and is being rewarded, including seeing time beside Morgan Rielly (93 percent Yahoo!) on PP1. Liljegren has six points - including five assists (and one PPA), in the five games leading into Sunday. Plus 17 blocks and eight hits. And he has 14 points, including 13 assists, in his last 16 outings. Is he ever going to be a star? No way. But he can help right now.

Back to going all in.

Take a look at the Caps right now. They moved into a wild card spot Sunday afternoon on the back of two goals by Alex Ovechkin (96 percent Yahoo!). Yes, another 30-goal season is within reach. So is the record – he only needs 46 more. But I digress.

Somehow the Caps have managed to seize a berth with a minus-27 goal differential. And after waiving and trading Evgeny Kuznetsov (26 percent Yahoo!), the player who led them in postseason scoring the year they won the Cup (2018).

They got $3.9 million in cap relief next season and a mid-round draft pick, and they didn't harm themselves on the ice. And the Canes solidified their 2C, even though he's abysmal at the dot with five points in nine games.

What's that saying? One person's garbage… ?

Until next week.