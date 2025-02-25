NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has 12 games scheduled, including eight in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, three starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and one beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Utah (vs. Chicago), Washington (vs. Calgary), Carolina (at Montreal), Buffalo (vs. Anaheim) and Dallas (at Columbus) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under is 6.5 goals for the Ducks-Sabres, Stars-Blue Jackets and Oilers-Lightning matchups. The Hurricanes-Canadiens and Blackhawks-Hockey Club contests expect 6.0 goals, while the remaining games anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at NSH ($8,100): Bobrovsky has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last seven outings, posting a 5-2-0 record with one shutout, a 1.74 GAA and a .933 save percentage. On Nov. 7, he stopped 16 shots in a 6-2 win over the Predators, and Nashville has been limited to two tallies or fewer in five of the team's past six contests.

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at BOS ($7,900): Stolarz has won consecutive starts since returning from a knee injury, stopping 57 of 61 shots. In his last appearance versus the Bruins, he turned aside 29 shots for his first shutout as a member of the Maple Leafs. Boston has lost three consecutive contests (0-2-1), scoring only seven goals.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. TOR ($8,800): Pastrnak has amassed 11 goals and 16 assists during his 14-game point streak. Despite the team's struggles, he has been red-hot offensively. Pastrnak has three goals on 13 shots and one assist in three games versus Toronto this season.

Sidney Crosby, PIT at PHI ($7,500): Crosby has five goals, 21 shots and nine points in seven games entering Tuesday's slate. The 37-year-old forward has accumulated 56 goals and 133 points in 88 games versus the Flyers, including one goal and three helpers in a 7-3 win in December.

Sebastian Aho, CAR at MTL ($7,000): Aho has three goals on nine shots and two assists across a three-game point spree. He has compiled six goals and 17 points in his last nine appearances versus Montreal. During that span, Aho has been held off the scoresheet on only one occasion.

Dylan Guenther, UTA vs. CHI ($6,900): Guenther has a six-game point streak since returning to the lineup from injury, contributing five goals on 28 shots and supplying four assists. He netted two goals and had four shots in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Opening Night.

Brandon Hagel, TBL vs. EDM ($6,600): Hagel has produced five goals and five assists over his five-game point streak. He has registered three straight multi-point performances and could be a solid value play for Tuesday's slate.

Matt Duchene, DAL at CBJ ($5,500): Duchene has four straight multi-point efforts, compiling five goals, five assists and 14 shots. He has accounted for two goals and seven helpers in his past seven appearances versus the Blue Jackets.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Capitals vs. Flames

Alex Ovechkin (W - $7,500), Aliaksei Protas (W - $4,800), Dylan Strome (C - $5,400)

Ovechkin has earned at least one point in six of the last seven games, collecting seven goals, 31 shots and 12 points. Protas has five goals and 14 points in 12 games heading into Tuesday night's action, including two goals, 12 shots and seven points in his past five outings. Strome has notched six goals and six helpers over his eight-game point spree. During that stretch, he has 20 shots and five power-play points (three goals, two assists).

Washington's top line has been scorching hot, and all three players have surprisingly affordable cap hits. Following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Capitals have 15 goals in two games.

Maple Leafs at Bruins

Auston Matthews (C - $9,000), Mitch Marner (W - $7,600), Matthew Knies (W - $6,400)

Matthews has one goal, 26 shots and eight helpers over a six-game point streak. Marner has gone three straight games without a point but had three goals and 17 helpers in 14 contests before that. Knies had five goals and nine points in six outings before going three consecutive matches without a point.

Except for Matthews, Toronto's top line has been quiet offensively recently. However, the trio has eight goals and 23 points in three games versus Boston this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. ANA ($6,300): Dahlin has been all over the stat sheet, earning three goals and eight assists over his six-game point spree. He has added 11 shots and 11 blocks during that span, giving him plenty of category coverage.

Erik Karlsson, PIT at PHI ($5,700): Karlsson has two goals and six helpers across his seven-game point spree, adding 18 shots and 12 blocks. He has two goals and six points in his last six matches versus Philadelphia, including one goal and two helpers in two outings this season.

