NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 14

No team has been eliminated from the second round yet, but that might change tonight when the Panthers, who lead their series 3-1, play at home against Boston, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also gearing up for a contest tonight are the Oilers. They're down 2-1 in their series heading into a 9:30 p.m. ET start time at home versus the Canucks.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vancouver has been missing starter Thatcher Demko (knee), but it's Edmonton that has dealt with goaltending issues in the second round. Stuart Skinner has a horrendous 4.40 GAA and .793 save percentage over his past three outings. He had a hot and cold regular season and is slumping at the worst time. At the time of writing, it's not clear if Calvin Pickard or Jack Campbell will get the start tonight, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Oilers switch netminders.

GOALIE

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. BOS ($8,400): Although Bobrovsky dominated in the regular season, posting a 36-17-4 record, 2.37 GAA and .915 save percentage across 58 appearances, he hasn't been anything special in the second round. He hasn't needed to do much, though. The Bruins have been held to under 20 shots in each of their last three games and have consequently scored a combined five goals over that span. Boston's recent inability to challenge Bobrovsky makes the veteran goaltender the best option. I'm saying that primarily because I wouldn't want to bet against the strength of Florida, Vancouver or Edmonton's offense.

VALUE PLAYS

Elias Lindholm, VAN at EDM ($4,700): Lindholm's overall tenure with the Canucks has been a mixed bag. The two-way center was expected to bolster the squad's existing core scoring group. Instead, he recorded just six goals and 12 points in 26 regular-season contests with Vancouver after being acquired from Calgary. However, he's excelled in the second round with three goals and four points across three games. That's part of a larger resurgence that's seen him record 10 points (six goals) over his past 12 appearances between the playoffs and the regular season.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA vs. BOS ($3,800): Rodrigues is on a roll with two goals and four points over his past two contests. Although he's getting just third-line minutes at even strength, Rodrigues is being deployed with the man advantage, which is how he picked up two of those recent points.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. BOS ($3,700): Lundell has been a steady presence for the Panthers recently, supplying a goal and seven points over his last eight contests while being held off the scoresheet just twice in that span. He scored only 35 points in the regular season, but the 22-year-old is worth taking a chance on while he's hot given his low price point.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canucks at Oilers

J.T. Miller (C - $6,900), Brock Boeser (W - $6,200), Pius Suter (W - $3,300)

The most skilled line available has to be Edmonton's Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Leon Draisaitl (W - $8,000) and Zach Hyman (W - $7,600). However, Vancouver was able to limit McDavid to just an assist in Game 1 and held him off the scoresheet entirely in Game 3, which gives me pause. If everything were equal, I'd still take Edmonton's trio over Vancouver's top line, but the Canucks' group is so much cheaper.

Miller and Boeser are hot, too. Miller is on a three-game scoring streak in which he's provided a goal and five points while Boeser has managed an incredible seven goals and 10 points over his past seven contests, including a two-goal, three-point showing Sunday. Suter has been comparatively tame with a goal and an assist over his past four appearances, but he's affordable enough to justify grabbing to round out the line.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VAN ($6,500): Bouchard was fantastic in the regular season with 18 goals and 82 points in 81 outings. He's been even better in the playoffs, contributing three goals and 13 points over eight contests. The 24-year-old enters tonight's action on a six-game scoring streak (three goals, nine points).

Mattias Ekholm, EDM vs. VAN ($4,600): The Oilers have problems, but getting scoring from the blue line isn't one of them. Ekholm has found the back of the net in each of his past three contests. The 33-year-old tends to be streaky in terms of offensive production, and right now he's red hot.

