NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 14

Monday has six games scheduled, including three puck drops set for 1:00 p.m. ET, two in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window and one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can play a three-game afternoon slate, a three-game evening slate or individual contests. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

New Jersey (vs. Utah), NY Rangers (vs. Detroit) and Colorado (vs. NY Islanders) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The matchups with the over/under set for 6.5 goals are Hockey Club-Devils, Red Wings-Rangers and Islanders-Avalanche.

GOALTENDERS

Darcy Kuemper, LA at OTT ($7,100): Kuemper has stopped 55 out of 58 shots en route to a 1-0-1 record this season. He has won seven of his 11 career outings versus the Senators and could be a great value play on Monday afternoon.

Sam Montembeault, MTL vs . PIT ($7,700): Through two starts this campaign. Montembeault has been spectacular. He has earned a mark of 2-0-0 while turning aside 72 of the 73 shots he has faced. Montembeault also has a 2-0-1 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .912 save percentage in four career outings versus Pittsburgh.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. NYI ($8,900): MacKinnon could be worth his hefty cap hit on Monday night and building a roster around. He has compiled one goal, three assists and seven shots on net in two games this season. MacKinnon is a threat for his third straight multi-point performance after accumulating two goals, two helpers and 15 shots in two outings versus the Islanders last season.

Timo Meier, NJD vs. UTA ($6,700): Entering Monday's matinee matchup, Meier has two goals and one assist during a three-game point streak. He also has 13 shots on target during that span.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. DET ($6,400): Lafreniere has one goal, two assists and five shots across two outings this season. He has amassed seven points, including five helpers, and 20 shots over nine career contests against the Red Wings.

Quinton Byfield, LA at OTT ($5,900): Byfield has collected an assist in each of his first two contests in 2024-25 while producing seven shots on goal. He has provided one goal and one helper in two previous games against Ottawa.

Anton Lundell, FLA at BOS ($5,000): Lundell has plenty of bang for the buck upside after being moved up to a top-six role because of an injury to Aleksander Barkov.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hockey Club vs. Devils

Clayton Keller (W - $7,200), Barrett Hayton (C - $4,400), Nick Schmaltz ($6,300)

Keller has three goals, three assists and nine shots during his season-opening three-game point spree. Hayton has three goals, two assists and 11 shots over his three-game point streak. Schmaltz has four helpers and eight shots in three appearances.

Utah's top line has been firing on all cylinders and should be a handful for New Jersey on Monday.

Bruins vs. Panthers

David Pastrnak (W - $8,700), Elias Lindholm (C - $6,400), Pavel Zacha (W - $5,300)

Pastrnak has three goals, one assist and 13 shots during a three-game point streak. Lindholm has two goals, three helpers and four shots across his three-game point spree. Zacha has one goal, one assist and eight shots through three matches.

The first line of the Bruins has been rolling offensively. They combined for two goals and one assist in the team's previous meeting with the Panthers. Florida has dropped two straight games on the road since that matchup, which could benefit Boston on Monday afternoon.

Islanders at Avalanche

Mathew Barzal (W - 7,500), Bo Horvat (C - $7,200), Anthony Duclair ($5,700)

Barzal, Horvat and Duclair combined for two goals, two assists and eight shots in the team's season opener. After being shut out by Dallas on Saturday, the trio possesses plenty of bounce-back appeal against a struggling Colorado squad.

The Avalanche have allowed a league-high 14 goals against through two games this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Kaiden Guhle, MTL vs. PIT ($4,300): Guhle has three assists and 11 blocks in his last two outings. He hasn't earned a shot on goal during that span, but he still brings plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday night.

Jordan Spence, LA at OTT ($3,900): Spence has one power-play assist and three blocked shots in two contests this season. He could be a great value play if he can get back on the scoresheet, but he doesn't have a shot on target yet.

