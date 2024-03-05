NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We fall just short of double-digit NHL games Tuesday. There are nine games on the schedule, which is still more than half the league in action. That means many options for your DFS lineups. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your rosters.

GOALIE

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. CHI ($31): Ingram has fallen off after a slow start, and he now has a .909 save percentage. That's more in line of what I expected after he had a .907 save percentage in his first real NHL action last year. However, that more than suffices for this one. Chicago doesn't just have the league's worst offense, barely averaging over two goals per game. The cellar dwellers are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Anthony Stolarz, FLA at NJD ($29): Stolarz has been a stellar backup to Sergei Bobrovsky, as he has a 2.02 GAA and .924 save percentage. The reason the backup goalie for the Panthers is expected in net, though, is because the team played Monday. While New Jersey's defense has let it down, it has averaged 3.31 goals and 32.3 shots on net per game, and bear in mind Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier are both healthy now.

CENTER

Ryan O'Reilly, NAS vs. MON ($19): On a four-game point streak, O'Reilly now has 51 points in 62 games. That includes 22 points on the power play. The Canadiens rank 30th on the penalty kill, and Jake Allen is in line to start. He has an .892 save percentage on the season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Phillip Danault, LOS vs. VAN ($19): Danault is coming off a hat trick against the Devils. That's impressive, but he had all of five points in the 18 games prior to that. With 36 points in 60 games, he'll have to work to hit the 50-point mark for a third season in a row. Thatcher Demko has slipped a bit recently, but he still has a 2.55 GAA and .914 save percentage. Basically, he's a tougher matchup than the Devils were.

WING

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. CLM ($19): It has been a tough season for Rakell, whose 6.9 percent shooting is still sub-par, but things have gone better recently. He's now skating with Sidney Crosby on the first line, and he has eight points and 28 shots on net over his last nine games. The Blue Jackets are 31st in GAA, and if that wasn't enough, they are on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jamie Benn, DAL at SAN ($16): Goals have been hard to come by for Benn, as he hasn't scored on any of his 27 shots on target over his last eight games. However, he has six assists across those contests. The Sharks have a 3.83 GAA, and that is highest in the NHL. Maybe Benn can finally light the lamp.

WINGS TO AVOID

Brad Marchand, BOS vs. EDM ($28): Marchand and the Bruins may be at home, but they are playing their second game in as many days. While the longtime Boston wing has put 169 shots on net through 63 games, the Oilers have only allowed 28.3 shots on net per contest. Plus, for what it's worth, Stuart Skinner has a .949 save percentage over his last three starts. Maybe he's back on track.

Jared McCann, SEA at WPG ($27): McCann has tallied 26 goals in 60 games, but he's going to be on the second day of a back-to-back. If that wasn't enough, he'll be facing the formidable Jets, led by Connor Hellebuyck. The American netminder has a 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Sean Durzi, ARI vs. CHI ($19): Durzi has averaged 3:23 per game with the extra man in his first season with the Coyotes, and he's tallied 14 power-play points in 55 contests. Chicago has a bottom-10 penalty kill, but don't forget it is also on the second night of a back-to-back for good measure.

Ryan Pulock, NYI vs. STL ($18): Pulock has four points and 16 shots on net over his last seven games, playing second-unit minutes on the power play in that time as well. The Blues are middling in terms of GAA and penalty-kill percentage, but they are also on the second day of a back-to-back, with backup goalie Joel Hofer scheduled to start.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Quinn Hughes, VAN at LOS ($30): Hughes has earned his lofty salary thanks to his acumen on the power play. He's tallied 27 of his 71 points with the extra man. The problem for Hughes is that the Kings are neck-and-neck with the Flyers in the battle for the best penalty kill in the NHL. That will make it hard for Hughes to be as productive as usual.

Zach Werenski, CLM at PIT ($23): Werenski has been perhaps the best offensive player for the Blue Jackets full stop, but, once again, we're dealing with a player on the second night of a back-to-back, and another one of those players on the road at that. Tristan Jarry has a 2.60 GAA, and the Penguins also have the seventh-ranked penalty kill.

