Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Tuesday features eight NHL games on the slate. Sure, it's opening night for the NBA, but there are only two basketball games going on. There's four times the hockey! Here are some players to target and avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. SAN ($42): In his career, Sorokin has a 2.31 GAA and .924 save percentage. He's off to a hot start to the season, even if it only two games, but that continues his standard from his two previous campaigns. The Sharks have only managed 2.51 goals per game since the start of last season, and they are far from home in this one.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Carter Hart, PHI at TAM ($22): Hart is looking to play up to his once-vaunted prospect status, and he's off to a hot start to this year. However, both of those games were at home. Now Hart, who has a career .906 save percentage, is on the road. Not only that, but he's facing the Lightning, who have averaged 3.45 goals per game since the start of last year.

CENTER

Mikael Granlund, NAS vs. LOS ($16): Granlund is still centering Nashville's top line between Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene. So far, he has three assists in four games, following up the 53 helpers he had last year. The Kings are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Cal Petersen had a 2.89 GAA and .895 save percentage last year.

CENTER TO AVOID

Anze Kopitar, LOS at NAS ($20): The flip side of the "on the road for the second night of a back-to-back" scenario. Juuse Saros is not off to a great start, but he has a career 2.55 GAA and .919 save percentage and had a .918 save percentage last year. He should be just fine.

WING

Anders Lee, NYI vs. SAN ($18): Lee had 28 goals last year, and while he doesn't have a goal yet this season, he had three assists in his last game. James Reimer has bounced around the NHL, and perhaps that's because over the last six seasons he has a 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage.

Jakub Voracek, CLM vs. VAN ($14): Last season, Voracek had 25 power-play points. Now, Johnny Gaudreau is around now, but so far this season Voracek has averaged 2:10 with the extra man. The Canucks have the 31st-ranked penalty kill since the start of last year, and they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Inexperience backup goalie Spencer Martin is expected to be in net.

WINGS TO AVOID

Travis Konecny, PHI at TAM ($19): Konecny has three goals through two games, but he's scored on half of his shots on net. Last year, he had a 7.3 shooting percentage. Facing Andrei Vasilevskiy will be a step up for Konecny. The Russian goalie has a .919 save percentage in his career and a Vezina and Conn Smythe to his name.

Taylor Hall, BOS at OTT ($17): Hall had 20 goals last season, but it his first 20-goal campaign since the 2016-17 campaign. In his career he has a 10.1 shooting percentage, and he's definitely not a particularly accurate shooter. The Bruins are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and over the last two seasons Anton Forsberg has a .917 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs. ANA ($16): Hamilton was banged up last season, but still managed nine goals on 197 shots on net in 62 games, with 30 assists as well. He's been a prolific shooter in his career, and has put seven shots on goal through two games. The Ducks have allowed 33.5 shots on net since the start of last year, and they are also on the road for the second game of a back-to-back.

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. BUF ($15): Barrie averaged 2:51 on the power play last year, notching 21 points with the extra man. This season, Barrie has averaged 2:55 on the power play, and that's where his one point so far has come. The Sabres rank 22nd on the penalty kill since the start of last year, and last season Craig Anderson had a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at CGY ($21): The Golden Knights have had a particularly-easy schedule, but this is a step up. Will Jacob Markstrom have a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage again? Maybe not, but the Flames are in the top five in shots on net allowed per game since the start of last season. Pietrangelo will be on the road facing a stout defense, so this is not the ideal situation to stick him in your lineup.

Erik Karlsson, SAN at NYI ($16): Brent Burns is gone, but Karlsson remains. He has three points through four games, but two of them came against the Blackhawks. The Islanders are a tougher opponent, especially with Sorokin having a .924 save percentage in his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.