Drake's Takes: UFC Kansas City Holloway vs. Allen

Joselyne Edwards (12-4-0) v. Lucie Pudilova (14-7-0)

Joselyne Edwards - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 12 wins

Lucie Pudilova - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this fight to take place on the feet for most, if not all, of its duration. Pudilova is the more talented of the two, but Edwards' striking continues to improve, and she has more volume. Either lady could attempt a takedown, but I do not see it staying on the mat for long if it gets there. So, seeing this end with a lower-scoring split decision would not shock me.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Edwards

Aaron Phillips (12-4-0) v. Gaston Bolanos (6-3-0)

Aaron Phillips - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 12 wins

Gaston Bolanos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Bolanos is making his debut and looks to get a set-up fight against Phillips, who has not fought since July 2020. Bolanos has some serious power, and a first or second-round knockout is likely.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Bolanos

Bruna Brasil (8-2-1) v. Denise Gomes (6-2-0)

Bruna Brasil - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

Denise Gomes - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: Brasil is making her debut after a successful fight on the Contender Series and will have a significant edge on the mat in this one. Gomes, who lost her UFC debut, draws a tough second fight and will have trouble finding success against the talented Brasil. However, I expect Brasil to use her size and get this down early and potentially find an early finish.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Brasil

Lando Vannata (12-6-2) v. Daniel Zellhuber (12-1-0)

Lando Vannata - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Daniel Zellhuber - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be another close fight that could end with a split decision if not ended early. Vannata should have a slight edge on the mat, while Zellhuber holds a significant edge on the feet, where I see most of the fight playing out. Without an early finish, a lower score should be expected.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Zellhuber

Piera Rodriguez (9-0-0) v. Gillian Robertson 11-7-0)

Piera Rodriguez - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

Gillian Robertson - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 63" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Yet another fight that should be close. I expect Rodriguez to have the advantage everywhere but grappling. She should dominate on the feet and could be the one chasing takedowns to gain control on the mat. However, Robertson is an elite grappler and could find a submission at any point during the fight.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Rodriguez

Ed Herman (24-15-0) v. Zak Cummings (24-7-0)

Ed Herman - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 21 finishes in 26 wins

Zak Cummings - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 75" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: These guys are nearing the end of their rope, and this fight is expected to be a banger. Cummings has not fought since August 2020, while Herman has not since August 2021. With so many questions due to their ages and long layoffs, this fight could go either way. Cummings is the more talented of the two but will need an early finish to hit value as the slates highest-priced fighter.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Cummings

Brandon Royval (14-6-0) v. Matheus Nicolau (19-2-1)

Brandon Royval - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 14 wins

Matheus Nicolau - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This has the potential to be Fight of the Night. Both guys are brawlers and love to grapple. I give Nicolau an edge everywhere and expect him to win a close fight where both fighters have their chances.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Nicolau

TJ Brown (17-9-0) v. Bill Algeo (16-7-0)

TJ Brown - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 17 wins

Bill Algeo - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a clash of styles, with each fighter having a solid advantage. Algeo should have the edge on the feet, while Brown holds an advantage on the mat. Algeo gets taken down often but has shown a decent ability to get back up. However, I like the physical strength of Brown and think he finds the success he needs to score the upset.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Brown

Clay Guida (38-22-0) v. Rafa Garcia (15-3-0)

Clay Guida - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 21 finishes in 38 wins

Rafa Garcia - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Guida seems ageless and continues to show he can fight at this level, but he likely finds it challenging to find success against Garcia. Garcia can do everything Guida does, but better, and I expect him to dominate this fight, potentially crushing value even at his tag,

UFC Kansas City Pick: Garcia

Pedro Munhoz (19-7-0) v. Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2)

Pedro Munhoz - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 19 wins

Chris Gutierrez - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Munhoz has lost four of his last six and also has a no-contest in there, although he has faced the best of the best. Gutierrez has been on a roll, winning seven of his last eight with no losses. He should have the edge everywhere and only needs to avoid the power from Munhoz. I expect him to put on a striking clinic and potentially end this early.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Gutierrez

Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1) v. Tanner Boser (20-9-1)

Ion Cutelaba - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

Tanner Boser - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: Boser is moving down to light heavyweight for this fight. I expect his speed to pick up, but I worry about everything else, making him a big question mark to me. On the other hand, Cutelaba has significant power and loves chaining takedowns against guys who poorly defend them. So, I expect him to be the one putting on relentless pressure and not letting Boser find any rhythm at all.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Cutelaba

Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) v. Azamat Murzakanov (12-0-0)

Dustin Jacoby - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 76" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 18 wins

Azamat Murzakanov - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Murzakanov brings an undefeated streak of 12-0 and is a solid overall fighter. However, he will likely struggle with the size of Jacoby. I expect Jacoby to strike from range using his six-inch reach advantage and torch Murzakanov with his technical striking. I do not see this fight hitting the mat much, if at all. Murzakanov must find his way into the pocket and land something flush to stand a chance in this one.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Jacoby

Edson Barboza (22-11-0) v. Billy Quarantillo (17-4-0)

Edson Barboza - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 22 wins

Billy Quarantillo - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an absolute banger, as all of Quarantillo's fights are. Barboza has some of the nastiest kicks in the UFC and will likely throw them often to slow Quarantillo down. However, Quarantillo will have more volume and will dominate the ground game if he takes it there. I would also give him the edge in cardio. As always, Billy Q is one of my favorite plays on the slate.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Quarantillo

Max Holloway (23-7-0) v. Arnold Allen (19-1-0)

Max Holloway - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 12 finishes in 23 wins

Arnold Allen - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an incredible back-and-forth striking match. Both guys are keen on keeping it on the feet and striking, so this will likely be a 25-minute striking affair. Allen will have the power advantage, but Holloway has an iron chin. Holloway has the edge everywhere but power and will have a massive cardio advantage. I expect the first few rounds to be close, with Max soaring passed Allen later in the fight.

UFC Kansas City Pick: Holloway

