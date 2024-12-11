MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Tampa

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, December 14 for the final event of 2024. The main event is an intriguing welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley.

Below, I'll share my UFC Tampa predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Billy Quarantillo (18-6) vs. Cub Swanson (29-14)

The co-main event of UFC Tampa is a featherweight bout between Billy Quarantillo and Cub Swanson, and this is a good spot for Quarantillo to get his hand raised.

Quarantillo is coming off a disappointing loss to Youssef Zalal, but Zalal has looked incredible since then. Quarantillo is known for his cardio and pressure, as he can break opponents on the feet. He faces an older Swanson who will likely want to stand with Quarantillo.

I like Quarantillo to win the volume striking, and his pressure will tire Swanson out. I expect him to edge out a decision win or even get a late finish.

UFC Tampa Bet: Billy Quarantillo (-162)

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Davey Grant (13-7) vs Ramon Taveras (10-2)

Davey Grant is a tough out for anyone at bantamweight, and the line has started to change. There isn't a real underdog I like here, so I'll take Grant at even money.

Taveras is coming off a controversial win over Serhiy Sidey back in January in his UFC debut. The American also missed weight in that fight, but the problem with Taveras is he is there to be hit. He now faces Grant, who is one of the most powerful bantamweights on the roster.

Grant should be able to have success on the feet, and will be able to land the better shots to win a decision. It's also not out of the question Grant gets another KO win, as we have seen Taveras' chin cracked before.

Regardless, to me, Grant should be a -150 favorite here, so to get him at a pick'em makes it a play.

UFC Tampa Bet: Davey Grant (-110)

Weight Class: Welterweight

Colby Covington (17-4) vs Joaquin Buckley (20-6)

For my prop at UFC Tampa, I like the main event to go over 4.5 rounds.

Covington is a very durable fighter who will look to grapple, and he isn't much of a finisher. Buckley, meanwhile, has shown he can go the distance, as he went three rounds against Alex Morono and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Colby Covington will look to wrestle and grind on Buckley in this fight, which will extend it. There will be plenty of time this fight is up against the clinch and on the mat, which will help the over. Although I think Buckley wins this fight, I don't think he can KO Covington, so the safer way for me is to take the over on 4.5 rounds.

UFC Tampa Bet: Colby Covington-Joaquin Buckley over 4.5 rounds (-135)

Weight Classes: Strawweight & flyweight

Josefine Knutsson (8-0) vs Piera Rodriguez (9-2)

Manel Kape (19-7) vs Bruno Silva (14-5-2)

At UFC Tampa, I like Josefine Knutsson and Manel Kape to get their hands raised at UFC Tampa.

Knutsson opens the card against Piera Rodriguez, and this is a good spot for her to remain undefeated. Knutsson hasn't fought anyone of note yet in the UFC, but she throws a ton of volume and is a good grappler. Knutsson should be able to control Rodriguez on the ground and land the better shots on the feet to win a decision.

To close out the parlay, I like Kape to defeat Silva. Kape is one of the top flyweights in the world and is a great striker. Kape will be able to keep the fight standing and land the better shots. Silva does have a fairly good chin, so it will be hard for Kape to put him out, but I like Kape to win a decision here.

UFC Tampa Bet: Josefine Knutsson & Manel Kape parlay (-127)

