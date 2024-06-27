MMA Betting
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 303 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Published on June 27, 2024

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

It may not be Conor McGregor with the top billing at this weekend's International Fight Week event, but UFC 303 will run back an action-packed light heavyweight clash, giving Jiri Prochazka one more shot at current champion Alex Pereira.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for betting or fantasy-specific breakdowns of these fights, check out the following articles on RotoWire:

UFC 303 DraftKings Preview
UFC 303 Betting Preview
UFC 303 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 303 Multi-Site DFS Preview

We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 303 odds from every major sportsbook.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Alex Pereira (-155) vs.
Jiri Prochazka (+130)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

PereiraPereiraPereira
Brian Ortega (+120) vs.
Diego Lopes (-145)

Featherweight

OrtegaOrtegaLopes
Anthony Smith (+125) vs.
Roman Dolidze (-145)

Light
Heavyweight

DolidzeDolidzeDolidze
Mayra Bueno Silva (-205) vs.
Macy Chiasson (+170)

Women's
Bantamweight

ChiassonChiassonChiasson
Ian Garry (-130) vs.
Michael Page (+110)

Welterweight

GarryGarryGarry
     
     
UFC 303 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 20-512-1313-12
2024 PERCENTAGE .800.480.520
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  301-184304-181 241-195
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .621.627.553

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Alex Pereira (-155) vs.
Jiri Prochazka (+130)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

TBDPereiraPereira
Brian Ortega (+120) vs.
Diego Lopes (-145

Featherweight

TBDOrtegaLopes
Anthony Smith (+125) vs.
Roman Dolidze (-145)

Light
Heavyweight

TBDSmithDolidze
Mayra Bueno Silva (-205) vs.
Macy Chiasson (+170)

Women's
Bantamweight

TBDBueno SilvaChiasson
Ian Garry (-130) vs.
Michael Page (+110)

Welterweight

TBDGarryGarry
     
     
UFC 303 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 13-1215-1015-10
2024 PERCENTAGE .520.600.600
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 237-147138-74107-77
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .617.651.582

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

