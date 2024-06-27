UFC 303 Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 DFS Preview: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

UFC 303 Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 303 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Ricky Simon (20-5-0) v. Vinicius Oliveira (20-3-0)

Ricky Simon - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 20 wins

Vinicius Oliveira - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a big step up for Oliveira and one I do not think he will handle well. Simon can be suffocating when he takes it to the mat, and he will have the edge there. Oliveira has good BJJ but will be better off keeping this on the feet. I expect Simon to pull this off but it will likely be close at times.

UFC 303 Pick: Simon

Carlos Hernandez (9-3-0) v. Rei Tsuruya (9-0-0)

Carlos Hernandez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 9 wins

Rei Tsuruya - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Hernandez's last fight was against a top Japanese prospect, and now he draws another in Tsuruya, who dominated his way through Road to UFC. Tsuruya should have the edge everywhere in the fight, and I expect him to get it done early.

UFC 303 Pick: Tsuruya

Andrei Arlovski (34-23-0) v. Martin Buday (13-2-0)

Andrei Arlovski - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 34 wins

Martin Buday - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: I do not want to put much stock into this fight for DFS. Arlovski fights rarely have scores worthy of any lineups. I expect Buday to get this done by volume-based decision.

UFC 303 Pick: Buday

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12-0) v. Gillian Robertson (13-8-0)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 62" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 18 wins

Gillian Robertson - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Waterson-Gomez is on a four-fight slide, and I do not expect that to end in this one. She will have the edge on the feet, but Robertson hardly keeps fight upright for long. I expect Robertson to get this to the mat early and end this by submission within the first two rounds.

UFC 303 Pick: Robertson

Payton Talbott (8-0-0) v. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2-0)

Payton Talbott - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Yanis Ghemmouri - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: All eyes will be on Talbott as he goes for his third consecutive UFC win in spectacular fashion. Ghemmouri is solid but not great. He was dominated in his debut and is sure to be dominated again. Talbott will be difficult to fit into most lineups for DFS, but he should pay off nicely if he ends this in Round 1.

UFC 303 Pick: Talbott

Charles Jourdain (15-7-1) v. Jean Silva (12-2-0)

Charles Jourdain - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

Jean Silva - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight should be a banger, as most Jourdain fights are. I expect both guys to come in swinging early and often. Silva is more likely to take his to the mat as he has a considerable edge there, which likely results in the difference for this fight. I expect this to be close, with Silva edging it out.

UFC 303 Pick: Silva

Cub Swanson (29-13-0) v. Andre Fili (23-11-0)

Cub Swanson - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 29 wins

Andre Fili - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: I have little to no faith left in the aging Swanson. He will always have an outside shot for a knockout, but he is unlikely to get past Fili. Fili should be better everywhere and control where the fight goes. I expect Fili to get this done early and score well for DFS.

UFC 303 Pick: Fili

Joe Pyfer (12-3-0) v. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7-0)

Joe Pyfer - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 12 wins

Marc-Andre Barriault - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Both fighters took a loss in their most recent fights. Pyfer drew a considerable step up in competition and came up short through five rounds, while Barriault lost a split decision over three. The fight should be close on the feet, but Pyfer will have a massive edge on the mat. I expect the fight to be close but for Pyfer to pull this out after three rounds. I would not expect a huge DFS score without a finish.

UFC 303 Pick: Pyfer

Ian Machado Garry (14-0-0) v. Michael Page (22-2-0)

Ian Garry - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Michael Page - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a pure GPP fight and one I am more likely to fade. I do not expect a finish or a ton of output from either fighter. Page has an impressive skillset but will need to pump up his volume and outpoint Garry in a striking match. I could see Garry struggling with Page's reach advantage at times, but ultimately, I expect him to figure Page out quickly enough to pull out a win.

UFC 303 Pick: Garry

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) v. Macy Chiasson (9-3-0)

Mayra Bueno Silva - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Macy Chiasson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Bueno Silva does many things right and will have the edge in many fights. However, Chiasson is a bad matchup for her. Bueno Silva will likely have the edge in pure grappling, but I would give the wrestling edge to Chiasson. I expect this fight to be close. Playing Chiasson will be a solid way to get different for GPP contests, as in a win, she will likely score well for DFS.

UFC 303 Pick: Chiasson

Anthony Smith (37-19-0) v. Roman Dolidze (12-3-0)

Anthony Smith - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 35 finishes in 38 wins

Roman Dolidze - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Smith pulled out a massive upset win in his most recent fight, submitting his opponent two minutes into the first round. He is showing signs of life, but I still do not trust his chin. It feels like people are forgetting how dangerous Dolidze is, and I am here for it. I see Dolidze being better everywhere and knocking Smith out early. He is one of my favorite plays for cash and GPP contests.

UFC 303 Pick: Dolidze

Brian Ortega (16-3-0) v. Diego Lopes (24-6-0)

Brian Ortega - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 16 wins

Diego Lopes - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 22 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: Ortega snuck out an upset submission win in his last fight and showed a lot of heart after being down early. However, I do not think he will have the same success in this fight. Lopes continues to show how phenomenal of a fighter he is, recording another first-round finish in April. We still have yet to see his BJJ, and we will likely finally get to see it here. Lopes will have a considerable edge on the feet, and I will not be surprised to see him knock Ortega out.

UFC 303 Pick: Lopes

Alex Pereira (10-2-0) v. Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1)

Alex Pereira - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Jiri Prochazka - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 29 finishes in 30 wins

DFS Perspective: These two fought last November, which resulted in a Pereira knockout in round two. I do not see this fight going much differently than the first time. Prochazka will always be live for a knockout, but Pereira's kickboxing will be the deciding factor. Pereira is a solid play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC 303 Pick: Pereira

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.