Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC Baku

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Baku card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 169-70-1 ~ Dog Picks 26-20-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Myktybek Orolbai 2U - -170

Bet of the Week Record: 11-8-1 +603

DFS Lock of the Week: Myktybek Orolbai - 16-2

Fanduel Captain: Orolbai/Rountree

Jamahal Hill (12-3-0) v. Khalil Rountree (13-6-0)

Jamahal Hill

Height: 6′4″ – Reach: 79″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 12 wins (7 KO/TKO, 5 decisions)

Former champ with sharp boxing and big power

Can mix in grappling if needed, but prefers to stand and trade

Khalil Rountree (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6′1″ – Reach: 76″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 14 wins (9 KO/TKO, 5 decisions)

Devastating striker with brutal kicks and explosive counters

Always dangerous early with fight-changing power

DFS Perspective: I'm heavily on Rountree to win by knockout in this one. Hill's been cracked recently, and Rountree's raw power and ferocity should be too much if he lands clean. Expect fireworks early, and for this to end before the final bell.

UFC Baku Pick: Rountree

Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0) v. Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5-0)

Rafael Fiziev (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5′8″ – Reach: 71″ – Stance: Switch

Record: 12 wins (8 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 3 decisions)

Technical striker with elite Muay Thai, crisp combinations, and dynamic kicks

Comes off a tough decision loss, but has high fight IQ and adaptability

Ignacio Bahamondes (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6′3″ – Reach: 75″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 17 wins (11 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 4 decisions)

Lightning-fast reach with highlight-reel offense, powers up with head kicks and counters

Coming off three-straight Performance of the Night bonuses, dangerous at range, and durable

DFS Perspective: Fiziev has elite technique and longevity in high-level fights, but Bahamondes has the size, speed and finishing firepower to outpace him. Fiziev's jab could disrupt the forward plod, but Bahamondes thrives when fighters come through his punches. Both are tough, and I expect this goes to the cards, likely a high-action affair, but Bahamondes might catch Fiziev with a big strike late. Leaning toward a decision with Bahamondes' hand raised, but it's a close call.

UFC Baku Pick: Bahamondes

Curtis Blayes (18-5-0) v. Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1)

Curtis Blaydes (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6′4″ – Reach: 80″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18 wins (13 KO/TKO, 5 decisions)

Elite wrestler with unmatched takedowns and top control in the heavyweights

Finishing power on the ground and in the clinch, can dominate from bell to bell

Rizvan Kuniev

Height: 6′4″ – Reach: 76″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13 wins (6 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 3 decisions)

Strong on his feet with a credible wrestling background, earned Eagle FC HW belt

Looked solid on the Contender Series, picking up wins in both fights

DFS Perspective: This one's Blaydes' to lose. Kuniev opens tough and heavy, but he'll be tying it up, trying to stop takedowns. Blaydes does that better than anyone; he's a constant grind machine with enough power to finish on his back or build volume. Kuniev's path is wild KO upside early, but if that doesn't hit hard, Blaydes takes over, racks up takedowns, control time, and cages the fight till the decision or late TKO.

UFC Baku Pick: Blaydes

Myktybek Orolbai (13-2-1) v. Tofiq Musayev (22-5-0)

Myktybek Orolbai (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 74″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13 wins (6 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 2 decisions)

Wrestler with strong top game and submission instincts

Durable, paced fighter who grinds out rounds with control and grappling pressure

Tofiq Musayev

Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 69″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 22 wins (18 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 2 decisions)

Devastating knockout artist from the RIZIN Lightweight Grand Prix

UFC debuting veteran at 35 with massive power, particularly in early rounds

DFS Perspective: Musayev is powerful, but Orolbai's wrestling and ability to chain takedowns should break his rhythm fast. As long as Orolbai avoids a clean shot early, I expect him to stick to Musayev like glue, rack up control time and drain him round by round. I'm not expecting fireworks -- more of a suffocating grind until the final bell.

UFC Baku Pick: Orolbai

Nazim Sadykhov (10-1-1) v. Nikolas Motta (15-5-0)

Nazim Sadykhov (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 69″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 10 wins (7 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 1 decision)

Finishing fighter with high knockout upside and submission chops

Strong takedown and control ability paired with solid cardio

Nikolas Motta

Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 70″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15 wins (10 KO/TKO, 5 decisions)

Heavy-handed striker who seeks early finishes

Questionable chin and inconsistent gas tank

DFS Perspective: Motta's heavy hands are dangerous early, but Nazim has the face of a finisher himself and a more rounded tool kit. If Sadykhov controls pace, using takedowns, clinch or smart striking, he's likely to overwhelm Motta over three rounds. Plus, Nazim's durability gives him an edge in a scrap.

UFC Baku Pick: Sadykhov

Muhammadjon Naimov (12-3-0) v. Bogdan Grad (15-2-0)

Muhammadjon Naimov (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 70″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12 wins (5 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 4 decisions)

Strong wrestler with high-level takedown control and top pressure

Comes with finishing power and solid cardio to grind tempo

Bogdan Grad

Height: 5′8″ – Reach: 70″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15 wins (9 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 3 decisions)

Explosive striker with a high-rate KO game and heavy volume

Connects quickly with over 5.8 significant strikes per minute

DFS Perspective: Grad brings fireworks, but Naimov's wrestling and top control should dominate this matchup. If he gets this to the mat, he'll flood control time while neutralizing Grad's forward pace. Grad needs a knockout opening, but Naimov's durability and grind give him a path to victory round after round.

UFC Baku Pick: Naimov

Seok Hyun Ko (11-2-0) v. Oban Elliott (12-2-0)

Seok Hyun Ko (GPP Dart Throw)

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 71″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 11 wins (6 KO/TKO, 5 decisions)

Strong finishing rate with powerful strikes and clean technique

Comes off a dominant DWCS debut, confident and sharp in transitions

Oban Elliott

Height: 6′0″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12 wins (3 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 6 decisions)

UFC rookie with a balanced offense, mixes grappling and striking well

Excellent timing and power

DFS Perspective: I'm rolling with Ko as the dog here. Elliott has faced better competition, but Ko's a proven finisher stepping into this bigger spotlight with momentum. That DWCS KO showed he can stay composed under pressure. Elliott's grappling is solid, but I like Ko's power and polish to keep this upright and make it a firefight. Big dog play with upside for early damage, potential finish, and points.

UFC Baku Pick: Ko

Ismael Naurdiev (24-7-0) v. Jun Yong Park (18-6-0)

Ismail Naurdiev

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 74″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 24 wins (12 KO/TKO, 6 submissions, 6 decisions)

Aggressive striker with finishing power and solid scrambles

Likes to push the pace but can fade if he doesn't get the finish early

Jun Yong Park

Height: 5′10″ – Reach: 73″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 18 wins (5 KO/TKO, 6 submissions, 7 decisions)

One of the most durable and well-rounded middleweights in the UFC

Strong wrestling, high fight IQ, and can mix striking and grappling seamlessly

DFS Perspective: I'm on Park here. He's faced way better competition, is rock solid everywhere and rarely breaks under pressure. Naurdiev is dangerous early, but if Park weathers that burst, he should take over with steady pressure, smart grappling, and better cardio. Expect him to win rounds, wear Naurdiev out and possibly hunt a late submission.

UFC Baku Pick: Park

Daria Zhelezniakova (9-2-0) v. Melissa Mullins (7-1-0)

Daria Zhelezniakova

Height: 5′9″ – Reach: 68″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9 wins (5 KO/TKO, 4 decisions)

Powerful striker with big knockout power and finishing intent

Limited ground game with submission loss on her record, and susceptible to being out-paced

Melissa Mullins (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 68″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7 wins (4 KO/TKO, 3 decisions)

Well-rounded with heavy hands and durable cardio

Lives by volume striking and pace control; bounced back strong after her only UFC loss

DFS Perspective: Darya brings power, but Mullins has the skills, heart, and athleticism to eek out a decision. Mullins should be faster, more disciplined, and able to avoid Zheleznyakova's bombs while scoring consistently. Expect her to push the pace, make this grindy, and control the later rounds. Great DFS angle with output and decision potential, plus the bonus of consistent performance.

UFC Baku Pick: Mullins

Irina Alekseeva (5-2-0) v. Klaudia Sygula (6-2-0)

Irina Alekseeva (High-end GPP option)

Height: 5′8″ – Reach: 67″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 5 wins (1 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 2 decisions)

Powerful striker with sharp Sambo transitions and submission chops

Physically more imposing, should dictate where this fight goes

Klaudia Sygula

Height: 5′8″ – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 6 wins (2 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 3 decisions)

BJJ-heavy game plan, but lacks physicality vs. stronger foes

Looked off in her debut, struggled against pace and pressure

DFS Perspective: Sygula's BJJ is solid, but she's undersized and got steamrolled in her debut. Alekseeva has the power, top control and physical advantage to impose her style. Expect her to control position, pressure forward and either hammer the stand-up or drag this to the mat.

UFC Baku Pick: Alekseeva

Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2-0) v. Azat Maksum (15-1-0)

Tagir Ulanbekov (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 70″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 16 wins (9 submissions, 7 decisions)

Combat sambo specialist with elite wrestling and top control

Durable grinder—consistently chains takedowns and smothers opponents

Azat Maksum

Height: 5′7″ – Reach: 70″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 15 wins (4 KO/TKO, 6 submissions, 5 decisions)

Well-rounded finisher capable of striking or grappling finishes

Dominant on the regional circuit

DFS Perspective: Maksum is exciting and has shown he can finish fights, but Ulanbekov's experience and proven wrestling should set the tone. His top game and durability give him a clear path to control the fight and rack up takedowns. Maksum will have his moments, but Ulanbekov should wear him down and outpoint him.

UFC Baku Pick: Ulanbekov

Mohammad Usman (10-4-0) v. Hamdy Abdelwahab (6-0-0)

Mohammed Usman

Height: 6′2″ – Reach: 79″ – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10 wins (4 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 4 decisions)

Powerful wrestler-striker hybrid with high output and solid takedowns

Inconsistent form; 2 UFC losses in last three outings, looked off in his most recent win

Hamdy Abdelwahab (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 6′2″ – Reach: 72″ – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 6 wins (5 KO/TKO, 1 decision)

Olympian Greco‑Roman wrestler turned knockout artist with massive power

Undefeated as a professional MMA fighter

DFS Perspective: Usman's tools are legitimate, but he's looked shaky lately and can't match Hamdy's power or wrestling pedigree. Abdelwahab's Greco‑Roman background gives him a unique edge in clinch control, and he's got a one-punch knockout threat. If he lands first, this could end early. DFS-wise, he offers massive upside with power and takedown potential.

UFC Baku Pick: Abdelwahab

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes