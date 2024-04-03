UFC Vegas 90 Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is back at the Apex on Saturday, April 6 for UFC Vegas 90. In the main event, ranked middleweights throw down, as Brendan Allen rematches Chris Curtis.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Women's strawweight

Piera Rodriguez (9-1) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1)

Cynthia Calvillo fought out her UFC contract last time out, but despite losing and being on a five-fight losing streak, she's back and will take on Piera Rodriguez.

Calvillo hasn't looked good in her past couple of fights, and although Rodriguez is a step down in competition, Calvillo at age 36 looks to be past her prime.

Rodriguez will look to implement her grappling in this spot to clinch up Calvillo and push her up against the fence, likely hoping to grind out a win like that. Calvillo is also there to be hit, as she is absorbing 4.12 significant strikes per minute.

UFC Vegas 90 Best Bet: Piera Rodriguez (-135)

Weight Class: Women's bantamweight

Germaine de Randamie (10-4) vs Norma Dumont (10-2)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Germaine de Randamie is ending her 3.5-year layoff to face Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 90.

Normally I tend to fade fighters returning off a long layoff, but is a spot I like de Randamie in, especially as an underdog. De Randamie's last fight was a submission win over Julianna Pena, as she still is one of the top bantamweights in the world.

Dumont, meanwhile, will be cutting back down to 135 pounds, which she hasn't fought at in the UFC. The only time she was booked to make 135 pounds, she missed weight.

De Randamie will be the much better striker and should be able to land powerful shots, and potentially even knock out Dumont (like Megan Anderson did). If de Randamie didn't have the layoff, she likely would be above -200 here.

UFC Vegas 90 Best Bet: Germaine de Randamie (+130)

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Valter Walker (11-0) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-4-1)

For my prop at UFC Vegas 90, I'm backing Valter Walker to get his first UFC win in his debut. I also expect him to do so by knockout.

Walker is the half-brother of Johnny Walker, and is a solid striker with power. Meanwhile, Brzeski hasn't impressed in the UFC, as he's 0-3 and coming off a first-round TKO loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta (who isn't known for his power).

Walker should be able to overwhelm Brezski early on and put him away, likely in the first or second round.

UFC Vegas 90 Best Bet: Valter Walker by KO/TKO/DQ (+120)

Weight Classes: Welterweight & Lightweight

Alex Morono (23-9) vs. Court McGee (21-12)

Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) vs. Christos Giagos (20-11)

For my parlay, I'm taking Alex Morono and Ignacio Bahamondes to get their hands raised Saturday at the Apex.

Morono gets a very favorable matchup here against McGee, who is coming off back-to-back knockout losses. McGee's chin appears to be going, and although Morono isn't the most powerful striker, he still has power and is much more technical on the feet. Morono will be able to keep his fight standing and either get a TKO win or a clear-cut decision.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Bahamondes to beat Christos Giagos. Bahamodnes is a long and rangy striker, and he should be able to use his length to jab Giagos and win rounds. Giagos struggled against a tall, rangy striker in Daniel Zellhuber in his last fight, which is why I like Bahamondes, as he should follow a similar game plan to get the win.

UFC Vegas 90 Best Bet: Alex Morono & Ignacio Bahamondes parlay (-141)

UFC Vegas 90 Best Bets

Here is a recap of this weekend's UFC Vegas 90 best bets:

