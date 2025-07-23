Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a rectangular oval with very flat banking all the way around. The straights are completely flat, and the four corners have banking that varies from 9 to 12 degrees. The track is very temperature sensitive, so constant adjustments to the race car are a must in order to keep up with the changing handling conditions throughout the event. In seasons past, Goodyear has been able to develop a great tire for stock cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, so we expect solid racing and for tire wear not to be an issue this Sunday afternoon. The long green flag runs that are commonplace at Indy could bring the fuel-mileage factor into the strategy for this 400-mile event, so we'll need to keep that detail in the back of

In the wake of Dover Motor Speedway weekend, we come to the yard of bricks this week. This Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series comes back to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for this weekend's Brickyard 400. The Brickyard will host this prestigious stock car racing event on motor racing's most identifiable and iconic track. This will be the second season that NASCAR has competed on the famed oval in Indianapolis since 2020. For the previous three seasons (2021-2023) NASCAR's top division raced only on the Grand Prix circuit at Indy. However, as a part of the 2024 scheduling shakeup, the Indianapolis oval was welcomed back to the schedule. The iconic four-turn track has returned to the regular season slate.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a rectangular oval with very flat banking all the way around. The straights are completely flat, and the four corners have banking that varies from 9 to 12 degrees. The track is very temperature sensitive, so constant adjustments to the race car are a must in order to keep up with the changing handling conditions throughout the event. In seasons past, Goodyear has been able to develop a great tire for stock cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, so we expect solid racing and for tire wear not to be an issue this Sunday afternoon. The long green flag runs that are commonplace at Indy could bring the fuel-mileage factor into the strategy for this 400-mile event, so we'll need to keep that detail in the back of our minds when making our driver list this week. The rectangular oval has hosted 28 NASCAR Cup Series events to this point, so we have some very extensive data on how the drivers perform at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, albeit only one race (last year) of the data includes the newest generation stock car.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is perhaps the most unique track that the series visits each year. No other track on the circuit has enough comparable characteristics to draw even a modest comparison. The racing we just experienced at Pocono Raceway in mid-June is probably the most similar characteristics to consider. Those drivers that dominated on the Tricky Triangle are likely to keep the momentum rolling this weekend at Indianapolis. Let's take a quick look at the loop stats for the last 17 Cup Series races at Indy. Since the NASCAR's top division only races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway once a season, this span will cover the last 17 years (omitting the seasons we have raced on the GP Circuit) and should give us a good statistical tool to evaluate the drivers for this weekend's Brickyard 400.

Chevrolet drivers and teams used to dominate the rectangular oval in Indiana. For years Chevy drivers piled up the trophies in this prestigious event. That all changed in 2015 and 2016 when Kyle Busch won back-to-back installments of the Brickyard 400 for then Toyota. In this event four years ago Ford star, Kevin Harvick, swept into Indianapolis victory lane for the second-straight season. In so doing, he gave Ford its third-consecutive Brickyard win. Last season, Kyle Larson would sweep into victory lane in NASCAR's return to the oval and reunite the bowtie brand of Chevrolet with winner's circle in Indianapolis. This is where we stand entering this weekend and continuing the tradition of racing on the oval. Toyota have been locked out of victory lane here since 2016 and will be looking to snap Chevrolet and Ford's four-race win streak at the oval.

Toyota drivers have a golden opportunity for the upset, if Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin's recent 1-2 finish at Pocono is any indication. At the moment, Toyota teams seem particularly dangerous. With Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick racing so well, they are definitely the momentum plays this weekend. As for Ford, drivers like Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski are more than capable of taking the win in this Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. In regard to the Chevrolet camp, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will once again be the top drivers from that manufacturer who can potentially spoil the party. We'll take a look at the top contenders and the streaking drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with historical data in order to give you the drivers you need this weekend to dominate the Brickyard and your fantasy racing league.

The Contenders – Drivers in the hunt for the win

Denny Hamlin – Hamlin has never won at Indianapolis, but he comes to the historic track in the best position of his c