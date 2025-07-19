AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Location: Dover, Del.

Course: Dover Motor Speedway

Format: 1.0-mile oval

Laps: 400

Race Preview

The NASCAR Cup Series waves goodbye to road courses for the time being to focus its attention back on the ovals. This week's trip to Dover Motor Speedway will be the 107th series race at the 1.0-mile oval and marks just six races to go to close out the regular season. Shane van Gisbergen dominated the last two races turning right and left, but he will have it all to do at Dover to keep that run going. Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports have won the last four Dover races and both teams are near the top of their game approaching this week's event. William Byron still leads the point standings, but Chase Elliott's consistent top finishes have been eating away at that margin. Bubba Wallace holds the 16th and final playoff spot on the other end of the playoff battle with just three points separating him from Ryan Preece in 17th. With six races remaining, there is still the possibility for a big shakeup in the playoff picture, though. Only four spots remain for 2025 race winners and several big names have yet to make the turn into Victory Lane.

Key Stats at Dover Motor Speedway

Number of races: 106

Winners from pole: 13

Winners from top-5 starters: 59

Winners from top-10 starters: 79

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 5

Fastest race: 135.734 mph

Previous 10 Dover Winners

2024 - Denny Hamlin

2023 - Martin Truex Jr.

2022 - Chase Elliott

2021 - Alex Bowman

2020 II - Kevin Harvick

2020 I - Denny Hamlin

2019 fall - Kyle Larson

2019 spring - Martin Truex Jr.

2018 fall - Chase Elliott

2018 spring - Kevin Harvick

Dover is a 1.0-mile concrete oval with steep banking that challenges drivers and equipment. The track's rough surface punishes tires, and the fastest speeds come from flirting with the boundaries of reliability. Drivers can easily get on the wrong side of that equation, and missteps are punished with failures and crashes. Track position is also an advantage for those able to get it. Qualifying and practice speeds will be important fantasy considerations this week, but good teams still have the opportunity to make adjustments or take advantage of strategy to overcome low starting positions. Last year, Denny Hamlin won from the sixth starting spot, but Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott both came from outside of the top 20 to finish in the top five. Goodyear will bring a one-off tire specifically designed for Dover's demanding conditions, and teams will have to adapt to those unknown characteristics along with the ever-changing concrete surface. However, teams will still be faced with a choice between fresh tires and track position as they battle for the victory this Sunday.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $11,500

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

William Byron - $10,500

Christopher Bell - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chase Elliott - $10,000

Tyler Reddick - $9,800

Ross Chastain - $9,500

Chase Briscoe - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Alex Bowman - $8,800

Joey Logano - $8,500

Kyle Busch - $8,300

Chris Buescher - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ty Gibbs - $7,400

Josh Berry - $6,800

Erik Jones - $6,300

Noah Gragson - $5,900

NASCAR DFS Picks for the AuoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Kyle Larson - $11,500

Chase Elliott - $10,000

Alex Bowman - $8,800

Ty Gibbs - $7,400

Erik Jones - $6,300

Noah Gragson - $5,900

The best average finish at Dover Raceway belongs to Kyle Larson (DK $11,500, FD $14,000). His average finish of 8.2 even tops Jimmie Johnson's despite having just one victory at the track. Larson spends the majority of his time at Dover inside the top 10 and led a total of 938 laps in his 16 series starts. His biggest question is whether or not he can break out of his current slump of three finishes outside of the top 12. If there is any track he can do that, it would be this one. Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott (DK $10,000, FD $12,000) should give Larson a run for his money, though. Elliott is a two-time Dover winner with 10 top-fives from 14 visits. The driver of the No. 9 machine is also on a better run of form heading into the weekend with four top-five finishes, including a win, from the last five races. Both of these drivers started outside of the top 20 in this race last year but finished in the top five. Better qualifying this weekend should set them up to fight for the win.

Alex Bowman (DK $8,800, FD $9,500) adds more Hendrick flavor to the Dover lineup but not without reason. In this price range, fantasy players could pick up Chase Briscoe, but Bowman has a much better Dover record. Despite choosing two Hendrick drivers already, going with Bowman makes sense this context. In fact, Bowman won at Dover in 2021 and finished in the top five in his last two starts. Unlike teammate Briscoe, who we passed over, Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs (DK $7,400, FD $9,000)is a value play this week. From his two series starts at Dover, Gibbs has averaged a starting spot of 21.5, but his average finish is better at 11.5. He has yet to start inside the top 15 at this track, yet he hasn't failed to finish outside of it. Gibbs als