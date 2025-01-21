NASCAR Draft Kit: 2025 Truck Series Rankings

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.
- Corey Heim – No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota – Heim may have finished runner-up in last season's championship chase, but he sure raced like a champion in 2024. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota racked up a career-best six victories and 18 Top-10 finishes in the 23-event schedule. Heim was equally dangerous on all size ovals and even road courses with his win at COTA. He returns to the same TRICON team and crew chief, Scott Zipadelli, and will seek to capture that elusive Craftsman Truck Series championship. At just 22-years-old he's yet to hit his prime and has a lot of good racing still to come. Heim is one of the top performing drivers of the past three seasons and really the man to beat in terms of the 2025 championship.
- Ty Majeski – No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford – After a three-win and 14 Top-10 finish campaign, Majeski would walk away with both the win and the championship trophy in the final race last season at Phoenix. The ThorSport Racing driver would carry his No. 98 Ford team to the Craftsman Truck Series title and upset rival Corey Heim in the process. Majeski returns to this race team in 2025 and will look to make it a successful championship defense and second title in the upcoming season. Crew chief Joe Shear Jr. will bring his near 400-starts of experience and 30-career victories to the table.
- Ty Majeski – No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford – After a three-win and 14 Top-10 finish campaign, Majeski would walk away with both the win and the championship trophy in the final race last season at Phoenix. The ThorSport Racing driver would carry his No. 98 Ford team to the Craftsman Truck Series title and upset rival Corey Heim in the process. Majeski returns to this race team in 2025 and will look to make it a successful championship defense and second title in the upcoming season. Crew chief Joe Shear Jr. will bring his near 400-starts of experience and 30-career victories to the table. Shear and Majeski have worked together for three seasons now and have some very good chemistry. The 30-year-old driver will be among the elite in this racing series.
- Daniel Hemric – No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet – Hemric drops down from the Cup Series and takes over the dominant truck of Christian Eckes at MHR. Eckes drove the No. 19 Chevrolet to a career-best four wins and 22 Top-10 finishes las season. He would come home third in the championship chase, but by a lot of measures was the most dominant driver of 2024. Hemric will now takeover this strong team and look to equal that success in 2025. The veteran driver has spent the last eight seasons competing either in the Xfinity or Cup Series and at 34-years-old, he's no youngster. Hemric hasn't competed full-time in the trucks since 2016 but it should be a pretty seamless transition for him. He'll be taking over a race-winning caliber team and throw his hat in the ring for the championship.
- Grant Enfinger – No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet – The move to CR7 would take some time to get traction last season, but once Enfinger and company got rolling in the warm summer months, they were quite impressive. The veteran driver picked up two wins and 13 Top-10 finishes and would advance well into the playoffs. Enfinger would end up a strong fourth-place in the final driver standings and make the resounding statement that the 40-year-old driver is not past his prime just yet. He'll reload for season two with CR7 and return to a team that is mainly intact from last season. If anything, we expect even better results from Enfinger in 2025 as this team is now established and getting results.
- Chandler Smith – No. ?? Front Row Motorsports Ford – After two seasons of racing in the Xfinity Series, Smith is now headed back to the Craftsman Truck Series for 2025. The young driver piled up three wins and 35 Top-10 finishes in his two seasons racing in that division, so it was by no means a failure. Unfortunately, Smith just lost out on the silly season driver shuffle. Front Row Motorsports was more than happy to offer the talented youngster a seat in one of their trucks for the upcoming campaign. The yet to be numbered entry and yet to be announced crew chief are two big unknowns at this point. However, Smith brings incredible driving talent to a more than capable and equipped team. We expect race wins and an outside run the championship in season one.
- Layne Riggs – No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford – After a successful first season of racing with FRM, Riggs returns for another season with this solid race team. The young driver stacked up two wins and 10 Top-10 finishes last year and teased the potential for what they have going forward. Bringing Chandler Smith and his expertise into Front Row Motorsports only bolsters this team and gives Riggs a good teammate to exchange information with. The driver of the No. 38 Ford has won and shown talent at all stages of his development and at just 22-years-old he's just barely scratched the surface in terms of his potential. Riggs will be a driver to watch closely in the upcoming season.
- Rajah Caruth – No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet – The 22-year-old prospect completed his second season in the truck series in 2024. Caruth showed real growth and progress over his rookie season by grabbing his first-career win and 12 Top-10 finishes. That consistency would lead to an impressive seventh-place finish in the final driver standings. Caruth returns to Spire Motorsports for another season in the seat of the No. 71 Chevrolet. He'll partner with crew chief, Chad Walter, once again and look to build on what they accomplished last year. We expect more wins, more Top 10's and Caruth pressing upward towards the elite tier in the Craftsman Truck Series.
- Ben Rhodes – No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford – The two-time truck series champion had his worst season since the 2019 campaign last year. Rhodes would be locked out of victory lane for the first time since 2019 and would only post nine Top-10 finishes, his lowest total since 2016. Rhodes would limp home a disappointing ninth-place in the final driver standings. The 10-season veteran will look to hit the rest button with this same team in 2025. While the Craftsman Truck Series has generally grown younger over the past few years, the competition has also gotten much more intense. Rhodes has shown race winning potential in the past so we believe he'll get back into the win column, but we don't expect any major movement up the driver standings.
- Tyler Ankrum – No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet – Ankrum raced to arguably his best campaign of his six-season truck series career last year. He'd stack up career-bests of six Top-5 and 12 Top-10 finishes. The young driver would be held out of victory lane, but Ankrum had the speed to challenge for a win on a couple of occasions. He returns to this race team once again for the upcoming season and teams again with crew chief Mark Hillman. The two will look to build on the consistency they established last season and hopefully make a big push to get into victory lane in 2025. Ankrum has a lot of potential and we'll soon see if he's reached the pinnacle or has more room to grow.
- Connor Mosack – No. 81 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet – After a couple seasons of part-time racing in the truck series, Mosack will be going full-time in 2025. He's been tabbed to fill the seat of MHR's No. 81 Chevrolet for the full schedule. This same truck/team was the No. 43 Chevrolet last season for driver Daniel Dye. He would earn nine Top-10 finishes in this truck and wind up a respectable 10th-place in the final driver standings. The truck gets rebranded with the No. 81 and brings in new crew chief, Blake Bainbridge. Mosack is a talented prospect that has won in the ARCA Menards Series and is looking to make a greater impact in this good opportunity with this well-equipped race team. The young driver has potential to climb the rankings as the season gets underway.
- Gio Ruggiero – No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota – The 20-year-old has made quite a name for himself in the various ARCA Menards Series and is now ready for his first action in the Craftsman Truck Series. Ruggiero's efforts caught the attention of TRICON Garage and they signed him to take over the seat of the No. 17 Toyota. Taylor Gray piloted this truck last season to good results with 14 Top-10 finishes and a strong sixth-place points finish. Under Gray's guidance the team flirted with victory lane a couple times but couldn't cash in. Ruggiero will be teamed with crew chief, Jerame Donley, and his two seasons of truck series experience. This young driver and his strong race team will be one of the leading contenders for Rookie of the Year and could possibly press inside Top 10 of the driver points.
- Tanner Gray – No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota – Gray returns to the No. 15 Toyota team that he raced with last season in the truck series. The team returns intact from last year with Jeff Hensley still calling the shots at crew chief. Gray attained just five Top-10 finishes but would finish a career-best 13th in the final driver standings. It was his best campaign of his five-season truck series career. Gray and TRICON will aim for loftier goals in 2025. Gray would like to cash in on his first-career win and while that may still be out of reach, more Top 10's and better week-to-week consistency is certainly possible. The 25-year-old driver has visited victory lane in his ARCA Menards Series career and there's no reason he can't equal that feat in the trucks.
- Matt Crafton – No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford – The 48-year-old veteran is the elder statesman of the truck series. He has 25 years of experience racing in this division of NASCAR and 15-career victories as well as three championships to go with it. Crafton has seen his performance trail off over the past four years. He's been winless during that stretch and registered just seven Top 10's last season and 14th in the final driver standings. Crafton and the No. 88 team will be back in the upcoming season and look to carve out another competitive and respectable season. His days of winning and challenging for championships have now passed, but Crafton is still skilled and experienced enough to grab a handful of Top 10's during the season and make his presence felt among a very young field of drivers.
- Stewart Friesen – No. 52 Halmar Racing Toyota – Friesen returns for a 10th-season of Craftsman Truck Series racing in 2025. The veteran driver will drive the No. 52 Toyota again and look to improve on his 2024 performance. Friesen nabbed seven Top-10 finishes last season and wound up a respectable 12th-place in the final driver standings. However, the 41-year-old was locked out of victory lane for the second-straight season. As Friesen continues to near 200-career starts in this division of NASCAR, he's become one of the veteran faces in the field. He races for a small, but competitive team. However, they've come back to the field a bit over the past two years due to the continued youth movement in the trucks and ever-expanding lineup up of multi-truck teams.
- Chase Purdy – No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet – The young driver is coming off a reasonable, but somewhat underwhelming campaign in the Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet. Purdy collected just six Top 10's last season and managed only 15th-place in the point standings. Those fell a bit short of the benchmarks that Purdy established in 2023 with his former Kyle Busch Motorsports team that is now passed into history. The young driver returns to this team for 2025 and will look to climb back up the standings and produce more consistent results in the upcoming campaign. Purdy has returning crew chief, Jason Trinchere, to continue building his progress and this team.
- Corey Day/Unknown Drivers – No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet – The young prospect takes over the strong No. 7 Chevrolet team that was raced to two victories and 12 Top-10 finishes by a handful of different drivers. There's lots of potential in this race team. However, they'll be starting from scratch this season with a very lightly experienced 19-year-old driver who has just four truck series starts of experience. Day earned three Top-20 finishes last season in a limited effort with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. It wasn't an eye-popping performance but it was good enough to earn Day a seat with a pretty good team. He's confirmed for eight events and will very likely share the rest of the season with multiple, unknown drivers at this point.
- Tyler Tomassi/Other Drivers – No. 2 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford – Nick Sanchez piloted this truck to quite a bit of success last season earning two victories and 14 Top-10 finishes. However, that was for former team Rev Racing. Reaume Brothers have taken over this ride and tabbed Tomassi for at least two starts. However, the rest of this team's driver lineup has not been announced at the time of this writing. The No. 2 team is also switching from Chevrolet to Ford trucks in the upcoming season, so this is a completely revamped situation. Tomassi is just 21-years-old and is on the light side of experience. It's difficult to imagine this team placing much higher in the standings due to all the uncertainty and change revolving around this race team.
- Kaden Honeycutt – No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet – Honeycutt gets the promotion from part-time to full-time in 2025. He did great work with this team last season in just 14 starts. Honeycutt would stack up two Top-5 and six Top-10 finishes in those efforts and race very competitively in a half-season schedule. He will partner with crew chief, Phil Gould, once again and look to extend this success into a full slate of races in the No. 45 Chevrolet. The 21-year-old prospect has shown the ability to win races in his late model stock and ARCA Menards Series career, so he's a budding star of the future in the Craftsman Truck Series and bound to climb NASCAR's development ladder in the future.
- Jake Garcia – No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford – Garcia had a bet of a letdown in his second full season in the truck series last year. The move to ThorSport Racing didn't go seamlessly and the young driver struggled to produce results. So, we've taken a bit of a reserved approach to his prospects for 2025. Garcia showed he has much more to offer in his 2023 campaign when he chalked up nine Top-10 finishes and a 13th-place points finish for former boss, Bill McAnally. He'll look to rediscover that success with another campaign at ThorSport. Garcia should have all the equipment and personnel to succeed in the upcoming season, but a lot of responsibility and pressure will be on him to perform.
- Matt Mills – No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet – After five seasons of part-time competition in the truck series, Mills finally got his shot to impress with a full-time ride at Niece Motorsports in 2024. It would be an up-and-down uneven affair for the journeyman driver. Mills would only manage two Top 10's and six Top-20 finishes throughout last season and come home a lackluster 23rd-place in the final driver standings. However, Niece would be unphased and sign Mills to another season for 2025. He'll be back with the same team and crew chief in Mike Shiplett. That will hopefully spur Mills to some better results and performance growth in the upcoming season.
- Jack Wood – No. 91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet – He competed in 13 races with this team last season as the No. 91 Chevrolet was a timeshare ride. Wood gets this truck all to himself in 2025 as MHR has signed him full-time to the truck. His performance was shaky at times last year as Wood posted seven Top-20 finishes in those 13 starts for a subpar 20.8 average finish. Veteran crew chief, Kevin Bellicourt, will stay paired with Wood at this team. He has over 100 starts of experience in this division of NASCAR and three-career wins as crew chief. Wood will need to show some progress and more consistency as he transitions to a full-time driver for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.
- William Sawalich/Brent Crews/Brandon Jones/Lawless Alan – No. 1 TRICON Garage Toyota – This team was a multi-driver effort in 2024 although they did grab some impressive results. The rotation picked up one pole position and five Top 10's throughout last season. Brett Moffitt and Sawalich would get most of the time in the driver's seat with 12 of the 23 starts. The driver lineup may be even more diverse in 2025 and Sawalich only confirmed for five starts this time around. Youngster Crews appears lined up for nine starts, so he'll shoulder a good deal of the load. The young driver has had some good impact in the ARCA Menards Series thus far and is looking to get a foothold in the truck series in the upcoming season. It could be a year of mixed results, ups-and-downs for this race team.
- Dawson Sutton – No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet – Ty Dillon departs this race team to return full-time to the Cup Series in 2025. Youngster Sutton will now take over the driving duties of the No. 26 Chevrolet truck. At just 19-years-old he doesn't have a lot of experience, but Sutton did make seven starts in a part-time schedule last season earning one Top-10 and five Top-20 finishes with this same race team. The team was impressed and decided to give Dawson the full slate in the upcoming season with assistance coming from veteran crew chief, Chad Kendrick. Dawson will need to hit the ground running and try to build momentum early in this very competitive division of NASCAR.
- Toni Breidinger – No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota – After a handful of seasons of competition in the ARCA Menards Series, Breidinger gets the call up to the trucks in 2025. She was able to work in four starts in this division of NASCAR over the past two seasons to get her feet wet in this equipment. Now Breidinger takes over the No. 5 TRICON Toyota that was piloted by Dean Thompson last season. He raced this truck to six Top-10 finishes over the full season, so this is a competitive and well-equipped race team. Breidinger will be learning on the job due to her lack of experience in this division of NASCAR, but she'll have top support from an established race team and experience crew chief in Derek Smith.
- Bayley Currey – No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet – Currey's first full season of Craftsman Truck Series racing was an uneven affair. He would grab only one Top-10 and seven Top-15 finishes on the way to 18th-place in the final driver point standings. The ups-and-downs would lead to a subpar 20.7 average finish. For 2025 Currey will be looking for better consistency and more Top 10 totals. He returns to the same No. 41 Chevrolet of Niece Motorsports. The continuity of returning to the same race team and same crew chief should help. Currey has just 67 starts of experience in this division of NASCAR, but as he showed in his part-time 2023 schedule, Currey does have a good deal of untapped ability.
- Christian Rose – No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet – Rose will throw his hat in the ring for Rookie of the Year in 2025. Niece Motorsports has signed him to the full schedule in the team's No. 44 Chevrolet. He's spent the past two seasons racing competitively in the ARCA Menards Series, but he was not a world beater over in that racing series, in fact, Rose never won in his 48 ARCA Menards starts. However, the journeyman driver showed consistency and a knack for picking up Top 10's. The team will hope that consistency and good racing translates into Rose's step up into this division of NASCAR. The No. 44 team was a part-time effort last season spread among multiple drivers, so this will be a growing experience for both.
- Bret Holmes – No. 32 Brett Holmes Racing Chevrolet – Holmes raced in nearly the full schedule last season (20 of the 23 events) but it was a competitive effort despite the missed races. The veteran driver picked up two Top-10 and eight Top-15 finishes with his best tracks being superspeedways. Holmes will look to repeat that success in 2025 with this same race team and under the guidance of long-time crew chief, Mike Shiplett. He has close to 450-career starts between the Cup and Xfinity Series with 25-career victories as crew chief to his credit. Holmes benefitted greatly from his experience last season in posting a career-best campaign in the truck series. He'll look to tap into that experience again and improve.
- Timmy Hill – No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota – The veteran driver ran a full slate of races last season and collected one Top-10 and eight Top-20 finishes with a 21st-place result in the driver points. It was a slightly improved performance for Hill over previous campaigns as his qualifying and finishing were a bit better than recent norms. We expect this driver and team to be back for another full slate of races in 2025 with very likely, Terry Elmore, returning at crew chief. This small one-truck operation has its limitations and funding limitations; however, Hill hasn't had too much trouble selling out the sponsorship. We expect him to run a full season and make his presence known in the lower half of the driver field.
- Spencer Boyd – No. 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet – The veteran driver ran a full slate of races with Freedom Racing Enterprises last season. It is expected that Boyd will return to this team for the 2025 season. He grabbed two Top-10 and four Top-20 finishes in that full schedule. Boyd will likely race for this team again and pair up with crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. This driver is now a veteran of over 130 starts in this division of NASCAR, so the 29-year-old driver has a lot of experience to fall back on. Boyd is a capable pilot and able to take this small race team to even greater heights. He should be able to press into the Top 25 of the driver points in the upcoming season.
- Frankie Muniz – No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford – The 39-year-old driver will get his first shot at full-time competition in the Craftsman Truck Series this season. Muniz has steadily climbed from the ARCA Menards Series up to the trucks for 2025. Muniz made just two starts with Emerling-Gase in the truck series last season with subpar results. He'll look for better efforts with Reaume Brothers in the upcoming campaign. Muniz will pilot the No. 33 Ford truck with the support of crew chief Matthew Lucas. Lawless Alan piloted this same truck last season to one Top-10 and six Top-20 finishes so it's a capable race team with the ability to perform. Muniz will be following a steep learning curve in the upcoming season.
- Mason Massey – No. 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet – Massey ran most of the schedule, 16 races, for this team last season and it's expected he'll return to the seat of the No. 02 Chevrolet. How much they'll be able to race is yet to be seen, but it's expected they'll attempt the full schedule. Massey has close to 100 starts of experience between the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, so he's not short on experience. However, he's not raced for very competitive teams and lacks the experience of racing in good equipment. Massey's four DNF's from last season show that he keeps the truck on track and is generally finishing at the end of races.
- Unknown Drivers – No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford – This race team ran most of the schedule last season with 19 starts among multiple drivers. ThorSport plans to field this team again in 2025 and likely again with multiple pilots. The driving conglomerate last year was mostly headed up by Conner Jones with 13 of the 19 starts. The No. 66 Ford team would collect two Top 10 and nine Top 20's during the campaign, so it was a competitive effort. ThorSport is one of the top teams in this division of NASCAR, so the equipment and capability will be there. However, due to the unknown schedule (part or full) and unknown driver lineup, we've placed this team down the rankings somewhat until more is known.
- Unknown Drivers – No. 22 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford – This team employed multiple drivers in a full-season effort in 2024. The conglomerate nabbed one Top-15 and two Top-20 finishes, so it wasn't highly competitive. With only 3 DNF's it was running at the end of most races though. There's a good chance that this team will return again in 2025 and again with a multiple driver lineup. No word yet on sponsorship, crew chief or driver lineup, so there's a ton of unknowns heading into the upcoming campaign. However, they should show up for most if not all the races in the schedule and look for better results than last season.