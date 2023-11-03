NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Xfinity Series Championship

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Xfinity Series Championship

Championship weekend is here! John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Sam Mayer will battle it out for the Championship in the Xfinity Series on Saturday. John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite per sportsbook odds, followed by Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, then Sam Mayer. Earlier in the season when we came to Phoenix, the best finish of the Championship Four was John Hunter in 6th as he and Justin Allgaier both led around twenty laps in that race.

Previous Phoenix Winners w/ Starting Position

2023 spring - Sammy Smith (11th)

2022 Championship - Ty Gibbs (1st)

2022 spring - Noah Gragson (2nd)

2021 Championship - Daniel Hemric (4th)

2021 spring - Austin Cindric (3rd)

2020 Championship - Austin Cindric (3rd)

2020 spring - Brandon Jones (8th)

2019 fall - Justin Allgaier (5th)

2019 spring - Kyle Busch (3rd)

2018 fall - Christopher Bell (38th)

DraftKings Value Picks for the Xfinity Series Championship (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,500

Justin Allgaier - $11,200

Cole Custer - $11,000

Sam Mayer - $10,800

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Austin Hill - $9,800

Josh Berry - $9,500

Chandler Smith - $9,200

Daniel Hemric - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,600

Myatt Snider - $8,400

Derek Kraus - $8,200

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Brett Moffitt - $7,700

Jeb Burton - $7,400

Ryan Sieg - $7,300

Kyle Weatherman - $6,200

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Drive for the Xfinity Series Championship



Justin Allgaier - $11,200

Daniel Hemric - $9,000

Myatt Snider - $8,400

Brett Moffitt - $7,700

Jeb Burton - $7,400

Kyle Weatherman - $6,200

With the way pricing is, the only way you are going to be able to jam two of the Championship Four in a lineup is if you skip most of the mid range and go straight to the $7,000 range after you pick two. Depending on the two you pick, you will likely need multiple $6,000 drivers as well. As of now I would rather pick my favorite then fill out a more balanced lineup with cars I think have top 10-15 upside. Hemric has always been good here including a 2021 Championship. Myatt Snider is again in the No. 19 car for Joe Gibbs where he ran decently last week when he finished 15th. I think he has more upside than most in this price range. Brett Moffitt has four straight top 15s at Phoenix including a 13th this spring. Jeb Burton has been pretty strong all year and if he starts towards the back will be a great place differential play, much like last week. Kyle Weatherman has been 17th and 14th in his last two Phoenix starts and gives you some salary relief.

