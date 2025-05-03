NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Andy's Frozen Custard 300

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Course: Texas Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 200

Andy's Frozen Custard 300 Preview

Austin Hill and Jesse Love were pretty easy to identify as the favorites heading into Talladega last weekend, and they went on to combine to lead 69 of the 113 laps, with Hill ultimately taking the checkered flag. This week should be a bit more wide open as we head back to an intermediate track at Texas, though Kyle Larson is back in the field as a replacement for the injured Connor Zilisch. It will mark his third appearance in the series this season.

Key Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

Number of races: 47

Winners from pole: 6

Winners from top-five starters: 27

Winners from top-10 starters: 37

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 3

Last 10 Winners at Texas Motor Speedway

2024 - Sam Mayer

2023- John Hunter Nemechek

2022 fall- Noah Gragson

2022 spring - Tyler Reddick

2021 fall- John Hunter Nemechek

2021 spring - Kyle Busch

2020 fall – Harrison Burton

2020 spring – Austin Cindric

2019 fall - Christopher Bell

2019 spring – Kyle Busch

Texas Motor Speedway is a traditional intermediate track. The primary unique factor is the banking, which is 20 degrees in turns 1 and 2 and 24 degrees in turns 3 and 4. That can make setup and handling a unique challenge.

The long-term statistics suggest that poor qualifying can be overcome and the recent track history is a mixed bag. Five of the 10 most recent race winners have started in the top five. On the other hand, the other five started 10th or worse.

Toyota and Chevy have dominated the track historically. Toyota has won six of the last 10 races, but Chevy has won three of the last four. Overall, manufacturer probably shouldn't influence build much, if at all.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Kyle Larson - $12,500

Justin Allgaier - $11,000

Sam Mayer- $10,500

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Brandon Jones - $9,600

Sammy Smith - $9,000

Carson Kvapil - $8,800

Ryan Sieg- $8,600

Taylor Gray - $8,400

Nick Sanchez - $8,300

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Harrison Burton - $7,900

Daniel Dye - $7,600

Dean Thompson-$7,400

Jeb Burton - $7,000

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Brennan Poole - $6,400

NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Justin Allgaier- $11,000

Sammy Smith - $9,000

Carson Kvapil - $8,800

Daniel Dye - $7,600

Jeb Burton- $7,000

Brennan Poole - $6,400

As has been the case when Larson is in the Xfinity field, the immediate decision is whether to build through him or an elite full-time driver in the series. This time around, two things point me in the direction of the latter path. First is that Larson qualified only 20th. Second, Allgaier has finished inside the top five in three of his last four races at Texas and has led an impressive 283 laps in that span.

There area lot of viable options from the low $8,000 range to mid $9,000s, and there's a pretty good case to roster each. My priority in the group is Smith. He hasn't qualified particularly well at the track and that continued this weekend, as he'll start 23rd on the grid. However, he's also showcased the ability to move up through the field for solid finishes, which should lead to a pile of DK points.

Tier 3 also offers a number of good values. Both Burton's and Dye stand out as my favorite targets. Jeb and Harrison qualified fourth and fifth, respectively, and both have performed very well in recent races. Meanwhile, Dye has at least 32 DK points in four of his last five races and offers the fifth-highest point-per-dollar projection on our optimizer.

Poole is the ideal punt play of the weekend. He's averaged 33.2 DK points per race and has at least 40 DK points in three of his last five races.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 3:00 AM ET Saturday

Race Winner – Justin Allgaier +400, Sam Mayer +900, Jesse Love +1400, Carson Kvapil +1800

The only offering on some of the bigger books is outright winner, though that could change by Saturday morning. As things stand, we have to balance price and historical trends. Starting inside the top five is an advantage anywhere, but it has historically been quite powerful at Texas. That points to Allgaier as a chalky pick, but also introduces Love as a potential darkhorse. He started his only race at the track on pole last year and qualified well once again. Perhaps a year of experience will help him convert that track position into a better result.

In the last few years, starting inside the top 15 has been enough to lead to race wins. The last winner we saw starting from outside the top 20 was Kyle Busch in 2008. That makes Larson a particularly tough bet at -140 and also casts doubt on otherwise solid options such as Brandon Jones.

