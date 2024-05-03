FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 4

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden (MCI vs. WOL, $22/$21): It's no surprise that Erling Haaland ($23) has -240 anytime goalscoring odds on FanDuel Sportsbook in a great home matchup against Wolves. Manchester City's set-piece situation has been volatile lately, but I expect Foden and De Bruyne to split duties and both already have excellent floors from open play. All three players are top options Saturday, but I'll give a slight preference to Foden and De Bruyne. With Haaland, I feel like I am relying on a brace or better, though even that's certainly on the table. Foden and De Bruyne can get huge ceilings with just one goal and to me there's a more desirable range of outcomes.

Jack Grealish (MCI vs. WOL, $16): I don't know what to make of Grealish's recent gamelogs that feature several early substitutions, but it's tough to ignore his salary if he starts. If Jeremy Doku ($17) starts, I'd be interested in him, as well. Bernardo Silva ($17) is always capable of scoring a goal out of nowhere. You can play him if you want to try to play Manchester City pieces who are less rostered than the options above.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (NFO at SHU, $18): Morgan Gibbs-White is an appealing option, but at $20 I think he is priced too close to De Bruyne and Foden. Hudson-Odoi is averaging just over 16 floor points in his last 10 starts and he gets a boost in a positive matchup with +225 goalscoring odds. I prefer more dynamic players like Hudson-Odoi to Chris Wood ($19), but he's a good option and the slate's second-most likely goalscorer. Danilo ($14) has averages a similar floor to Hudson-Odoi and he profiles as an exciting salary relief option, especially in GPPs. I haven't mentioned Anthony Elanga ($17) yet, but I think he's in play, if he starts. He was subbed early in his most recent start but usually plays a good amount of minutes.

Andreas Pereira (FUL at BRE, $16): I have to cover someone not on Nottingham Forest or Manchester City. Pereira is something of a contrarian option since Grealish and Nottingham Forest wingers are better plays at a similar price. That said, Pereira has a near set-piece monopoly when on the pitch and can score or assist in just about any matchup. He's a great larger-field GPP option.

There are two more fringe names that interest me in GPPs. Josh Cullen ($13) might take some set pieces, especially if Jacob Bruun Larsen is an early substitute. Cullen collects defensive stats but also has assisted two shots in each of his past four starts. Cameron Archer ($13) is cheap for a pacey young forward if he starts. I don't hate this matchup for Sheffield United at home. From a DFS point of view, if you play a lot of chalky City options, I think it's a good idea to play lesser-rostered punts who still have upside.

Bargain Bin ($12 and Under):

Elliot Anderson (NEW at BRN, $12): I mentioned Anderson in last week's column and he was a bust in a match where Newcastle scored five goals. Burnley are bad and Newcastle are still fighting for a place in Europe next season, so I'm fine taking another shot at such a low salary.

Nicolas Dominguez (NFO at SHU, $12): If Dominguez starts I think he'll play at least 75 minutes. He has decent goalscoring odds and I think could accrue a solid floor in this great matchup.

Harrison Reed (FUL at BRE, $9): Reed is purely a salary play. Nine bucks is such a cheap price for anyone who has a chance to start, though he does have to pass a late-fitness test. Reed has averaged 11.3 floor points in his last 10 starts and scored 22 floor points against Brighton in early March. Maybe he can get there on defensive points.

DEFENDERS

Sergio Reguilon (BRE vs. FUL, $15): Reguillon has had three strong starts in a row with fantasy scores of 18.1, 39.9, and 32.8. It appears he is taking half of Brentford's set pieces, which helps give him assist upside. Defender is quite weak overall and I think Reguillon has the potential to outscore most of the other options. This makes him a really strong option, but you'll likely have to spend down at two forward/midfield positions to fit him in.

Keep an eye on Kristoffer Ajer ($10) and where he starts. If he's a center-back I think he is well priced for getting clearances and blocks, but he sometimes plays right-back which hurts his floor. For just a dollar more, Manchester City center-backs Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias ($11) are solid options. They're in the best team environment for goals and have good clean sheet odds.

Bargain Bin ($9 and under):

Kyle Walker (MCI vs. WOL, $9): Walker isn't known for collecting defensive stats, but he's only $9 and has contributed some assists this season. While there is little floor at least there is some upside and a potential clean sheet bonus in a good game environment.

Vitinho (BRN vs. NEW, $9): Vitinho keeps on showing up favorably in my personal projections. At $9 in a must-win match at home, I think he's fine. He's an attacking player after all. At the same time, Newcastle are a tough matchup and he has a lot of horrible matches in him.

Moussa Niakhate (NFO at SHU, $8): If Niakhate starts, he's cheap at $8 in a great spot against Sheffield United. Consider me sold.

GOALKEEPER

Jose Sa (WOL at MCI, $7): Playing Sa against Manchester City, who might very well try to pile on goals in case goal difference matters in their title push, is certainly risky, but he's cheap enough to justify that risk. Sheffield United might be bad, but Nottingham Forest are also quite bad and at $8, Wes Foderingham is an option who makes a lot of saves and actually has a realistic shot of winning. He makes sense in lineups that fade Nottingham Forest pieces.

