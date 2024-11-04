Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 11

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Jose Sa (28%-rostered at Fantrax, 20% Sleeper): Sam Johnstone (4% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper) may be back in time for the weekend, but whoever starts for Wolves another shout this week with a home matchup against Southampton, who have scored just seven goals in their first 10 matches. Given Southampton's scoring troubles, it's one of the best spots of the season, no matter the team.

DEFENDERS

Kostas Tsimikas (39% Fantrax, 49% Sleeper): Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson are rotating at left-back, which led to Saturday's start in league play for the former. Tsimikas has always been an excellent stream when starting but would be one of the best defenders in fantasy if a regular in the XI. Tsimikas is allowed to attack in Liverpool's system which led to a 14.5-point game at the weekend on the back of three chances created, six corners and seven tackles. It's clear he gets more forward than Robertson and seems to have a bit more upside.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Radu Dragusin (5% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): There's not a ton of upside with Dragusin, but there is opportunity as both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are dealing with injuries. Dragusin is unlikely to provide anything going forward, but Spurs are the biggest favorites on the slate this week at home against Ipswich and there's a significant shot at a clean sheet.

MIDFIELDERS

Jesper Lindstrom (9% Fantrax, 5% Sleeper): Lindstrom started his first league match since September at the weekend, scoring 12.5 points without a goal involvement against Southampton. He impressed on the right side of the attack, taking three shots, creating two chances and crossing nine times while splitting corner kicks with Dwight McNeil. A double-digit point floor is definitely one to target, though there will remain a question of playing time with Jack Harrison his main competition for starts.

Daichi Kamada (35% Fantrax, 20% Sleeper): Kamada is a similar player to Lindstrom in the sense that he has a skill set that should lead to a high floor in fantasy. It's taken Kamada awhile to settle at Palace, but he showed the type of player he can be with a 10.5-point game against Wolves, taking two shots, creating three chances and crossing three times while splitting corners with last week's recommendation, Will Hughes. I remain bullish on Kamada and he should continue to start given injuries in the side, but he still needs to show a bit more consistency against non-bottom-five teams.

FORWARDS

Evanilson (38% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Returning to the starting XI at the weekend, Evanilson scored in a 14-point performance with Bournemouth shocking Manchester City 2-1. The forward has goals in back-to-back matches and has three straight games with double-digit fantasy points. He got off to a slow start but should be afforded continued opportunities to lead the line after the Cherries broke their transfer record for his services.

Ismaila Sarr (25% Fantrax, 42% Sleeper): Sarr is in a similar situation to Kamada but has a bonus in fantasy by being forward eligible and also playing further up the pitch at Palace. Sarr often showed a relevant floor from his time at Watford based on his ability to take shots, cross and create chances. Eberechi Eze is out through the international break meaning Sarr should start at the weekend, at a minimum.