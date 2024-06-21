WNBA Daily Roundup: WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews (June 21)

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

WNBA Fantasy Picks, WNBA Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight

The WNBA features two games Friday night, including a late-night matchup between the Sun and Aces. Following the Friday slate, the weekend will feature plenty of action, with seven total games between Saturday and Sunday. RotoWire will have you covered with DFS articles ahead of each day's slate.

Those looking for a complete overview of every matchup can check out RotoWire's Daily WNBA Projections page and the latest WNBA news. Those looking for sports betting advice can view the RotoWire Picks and Props tool.

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA News Roundup

Natasha Howard Returns to Action

The Wings initially appeared to be targeting a July 1 return for Howard, who missed 12 games due to a foot injury. However, Dallas will be without Maddy Siegrist (finger) for multiple weeks, and Howard was available off the bench Thursday to help account for Siegrist's absence. Howard was productive as a reserve, tallying 13 points, four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 20 minutes. It seems as though her playing time was monitored Thursday, so her role should grow even more as she regains her conditioning.

Rhyne Howard Ruled Out for Friday

Howard was helped off the court during Wednesday's loss to Minnesota. Not much is known about the severity of her injury, which has only been described as a lower-leg issue. However, she'll be forced to miss at least one game due to the injury. Whether the Dream are anticipating a multi-game absence remains to be seen, but Haley Jones, Crystal Dangerfield and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus seem like candidates to see increased roles Friday against Indiana.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Misses Thursday's Game

Laney-Hamilton's knee soreness doesn't sound particularly serious, but she was held out of Thursday's game against the Sparks after being a late addition to the injury report. Her absence was likely precautionary with the Commissioner's Cup Championship taking place next week, but it's not yet clear whether she'll be available for Saturday's rematch against Los Angeles. Leonie Fiebich will likely continue to start if Laney-Hamilton misses additional time.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Stephanie Talbot , F, Los Angeles Sparks

Li Yueru remains a strong option to consider as a fill-in player after Cameron Brink sustained a torn ACL. However, Yueru got into foul trouble Thursday against the Liberty, which allowed Talbot to step up off the bench. Talbot nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench. I still like Yueru more, but Talbot is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.

Angel Reese , F, Chicago Sky

Reese's status as a riser doesn't carry many implications for fantasy managers looking for value on the waiver wire, as she's rostered in 97.4 percent of leagues. However, she's in the midst of a historic stretch, as she posted her seventh consecutive double-double during Thursday's win over the Wings, which is a rookie record. While the Sky have been somewhat inconsistent as a team across the past few weeks, Reese has been a reliable presence and has already established herself as a top fantasy option.

Fallers

Diamond DeShields , G, Chicago Sky

DeShields has dealt with an ankle injury recently, but she's come off the bench in her last two appearances and has had minimal production as of late. Across her last three outings, she's averaged 1.3 points in 10.0 minutes per game. She had decent fantasy value earlier this season, but there are likely better options available on waivers in most formats.

Lexie Brown , G, Los Angeles Sparks

Brown appeared to be a solid fantasy option heading into 2024 after she missed a significant portion of last season due to a non-COVID illness. She's had several productive stretches to begin this season, but she's been held in check recently and has logged single-digit ESPN Fantasy points in two of her last three outings. I don't consider her a must-drop player, especially in deeper leagues, but she can probably be downgraded to a streaming candidate in leagues with six or fewer teams, and potentially even eight-team formats.

Matchup Previews

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

WNBA Injury Report

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Foot GTD 6/21/2024 Damiris Dantas C Knee OUT 6/30/2024

Atlanta

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Indiana Fever Projected Starters

Atlanta Dream Projected Starters

Players to Watch

NaLyssa Smith , F, Indiana Fever

The Fever haven't updated Temi Fagbenle's (foot) status in the days leading up to Friday's matchup, but she's participated in on-court drills recently and appears to be trending toward a return. Once she's cleared to play, she'll presumably have a minutes restriction, but coach Christie Sides tried to get her involved on multiple occasions before Fagbenle's absence. Smith has been productive over the past several weeks, averaging 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game over her last eight outings. It wouldn't be surprising to see Smith retain a relatively prominent role, but her playing time could decrease once Fagbenle is back to full health.

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

WNBA Injury Report

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle OUT 6/23/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg GTD 6/21/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Connecticut Sun Projected Starters

Las Vegas Aces Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Chelsea Gray , G, Las Vegas Aces

Gray made her season debut Wednesday against Seattle and logged one point, seven assists four rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes off the bench. The 31-year-old will presumably continue to have her playing time monitored during Friday's matchup, but it's unclear whether she'll reclaim a starting role. Her upside will likely remain limited over the next few games due to conditioning concerns, but she still has plenty of fantasy potential now that she's back in action.