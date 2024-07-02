WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, July 2

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -5.5

O/U: 165

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

New York

Sabrina Ionescu G Illness Questionable 7/2/2024 Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 7/6/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx and the Liberty are meeting for the third time this season. Minnesota has been a thorn in the side of New York. The Lynx won the first meeting in the Twin Cities by an 84-67 score as a 7-point underdog as the Under (167.5) connected.

In the Commissioner's Cup Final last week, the teams met for much larger stakes at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The Liberty had most of the fans on their side, but the results were mostly the same. Minnesota ended with the 94-89 win as a 5.5-point underdog as the Over (163.5) comfortably connected. Offense was certainly not at a premium.

The Lynx shot an impressive 47.8 percent (33-for-69) from the field while cashing in at a 48.3 percent (14-for-29) clip from behind the three-point line. They were also a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line, playing about as well as they could in a title game. Minnesota also turned it over just 10 times, while New York coughed it up 20 times.

The Liberty outrebounded the Lynx at a 43-to-25 clip, but the turnovers were the biggest difference. Jonquel Jones managed just three points on 0-for-3 shooting, and 0-for-1 from downtown. She made up for the lack of offense with 12 boards and three steals.

For the Lynx, Bridget Carleton shined with a team-high 23 points, while superstar Napheesa Collier went for 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot while draining three triples. Collier ranks 4th in the W with 20.9 PPG, hitting 46.6 percent from the field.

at Atlanta Dream Chicago Skyat Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -2

O/U: 159

Injury Report - Sky vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams F Knee OUT 5/1/2025 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

For the Sky, it all starts and ends with rookie Angel Reese. She is a lightning rod and gets a lot of scorn from fans because of her controversial mouth and presence on social media. But whether you love or hate the brash rookie, you can't argue with her production, although some folks irrationally still do.

Reese was good for 10 points and 16 rebounds, giving her 10 consecutive double-doubles. She has set a single-season record with 10 straight double-doubles, besting the previous record of nine set by Candace Parker, then of the Los Angeles Sparks, in 2015.

Like the game above, we've seen these teams play each other already. On June 8, the Dream won 89-80 at Wintrust Arena, as Reese was good for 13 points and 13 boards in a losing effort. For Atlanta, Rhyne Howard also had 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Atlanta shot 45.6 percent (31-for-68) from the field and 37.5 percent (6-for-16) from behind the arc. However, Howard is sidelined with an ankle ailment.

Chicago turned it over 20 times to just 13 times for Atlanta in that first game, and that was the difference. Tina Charles had 22 points with seven boards in the victory, leading the Dream. The 35-year-old has posted 14 or more points in six straight games, averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the six-game span.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -13

O/U: 175

Injury Report - Fever vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Las Vegas

Tiffany Hayes G Personal Doubtful 7/2/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever and Aces met in a high-scoring affair at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on The Strip on May 25. The Aces won 99-80, shooting 47.9 percent from the field while going 37.1 percent (13-for-35) from downtown. It was also a solid 16-for-18 from the free-throw line, or 88.9 percent, as opposed to just 76.9 percent from the charity stripe for Indiana.

Indiana turned it over 13 times, to just eight for Las Vegas, too. Rookie Caitlin Clark was mostly non-existent in the loss, going for just eight points on 2-for-8 shooting, while she turned it over six times. She did hit two triples and helped out with seven assists and five boards with one steal in 29 minutes.

CC22 has scored 15 or more points in six straight games while going for six or more boards in five of those games, and six or more assists in all six outings. She has two or more three-pointers in six straight games, too, averaging 17.3 points, 9.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in the previous six. It isn't all just hype, people. She's that good!

For Vegas, while A'ja Wilson gets all of the attention, and rightly so, as she is a superstar, Jackie Young has been on a roll. The 26-year-old has scored 22 or more points in three of her past four games, and she dropped 22 points with six assists and two steals while hitting three triples in the first meeting with the Fever.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Mystics -1.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 7/5/2024 Lexie Brown G Illness OUT 8/15/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics and the Sparks renew acquaintances in yet another rematch. The Sparks edged the Mystics 70-68 at Crypto.com Arena on May 21.

In that win, Lexie Brown rolled up 20 points, while rookie Cameron Brink saved the day with a big defensive effort in the end. Unfortunately for L.A., the lanky rookie out of Stanford has since torn her ACL, and she is done for the season. Also, Brown is expected to miss Tuesday's game with an illness.

Washington's Shakira Austin and Julie Vanloo each had 12 points in the narrow loss in L.A., while the team shot just 42.2 percent (27-for-64) overall, and a dismal 54.5 percent (6-for-11) from the free-throw line. The latter made a big difference. It spoiled a good defensive effort, as Washington had 13 steals while coaxing Los Angeles into 24 turnovers. The Sparks were 38.1 percent (8-for-21) from downtown, which helped immensely.

For L.A., Dearica Hamby is having a nice season, going for 18.4 PPG with 10.3 RPG, one of three players in the W to average a double-double this season, with the others behind Collier and Wilson.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

As mentioned above, Hamby is one of just three WNBA players averaging a double-double this season. That's impressive, and she should have another banger against Washington, a team that allowed 82.9 PPG, while teams are hitting 44.6 percent against them from the field. The rookie Reese is also a strong play, as you know what you're going to get. She has 10 consecutive double-doubles, something we've never seen in the history of the WNBA. Love her, or hate her, you must respect Reese and her tremendous play. And while A'ja gets all of the attention in Vegas, it's all about Jackie Young. She is averaging 22.0 PPG across the past four games while hitting two or more three-pointers in five of the past six outings. She is consistent, and she seems to fly under the radar. Against the defensively-challenged Fever, there will be plenty of room on the stat sheet for Wilson and Young to both excel. And we're hoping Carleton catches fire again, similar to her giant stat line in the Commissioner's Cup Final against the Liberty.

Value Plays

DraftKings

What's more fun than having Clark in your DFS lineup? You know she is going to fill up the stat sheet, and she'll have the green light to shoot through her problems, should she have an off night from the field. The one concern with spending oodles of salary on CC22 is her turnover rate, as DraftKings docks you 0.5 points per turnover, which essentially nullifies each three-pointer she hits, so be careful. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is likely to see a larger role with Brown under the weather, so look for CPT to exceed DFS salary expectations by miles. And in Chitown, while Reese gets a lot of the headlines, Mabrey is quietly productive across the board, going for 14.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.1 APG and 1.4 SPG. She has exactly four assists in five straight games, averaging 15.8 PPG in the past five outings while hitting two or more triples in four of the past five. Mabrey has at least one successful three-pointer in all 17 games this season.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.