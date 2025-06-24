To open up the new week in the WNBA season, four games sit on the schedule Tuesday, three of which are tipping off at the same time and the fourth featuring a highly-anticipated matchup on NBA TV.

Before the games begin, dive into some DFS picks for each game and which players you should keep your eyes on.

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

at Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynxat Washington Mystics

Line: Lynx -9.5

O/U: 157.0

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Mystics

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Back GTD 6/24/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Georgia Amoore G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first game on the schedule is a matchup between the top team in the league and a squad that is trying to get into the middle of the pack in the league standings.

Minnesota has emerged as the best team in the WNBA, falling in just one game thus far while riding a three-game winning streak to sit at a league-leading 12-1 overall. The Lynx have been one of the top teams in the league in both offensive and defensive ratings, but have taken a step up as of late on the defensive end of the floor while locking down opposing offenses. A thing to keep an eye on leading up to the game is the status of Napheesa Collier (back), who could miss her second straight game. If Collier plays, she's worth putting into your lineups. If she doesn't, look for Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams to be Minnesota's top producers, as we saw in the previous contest.

Washington enters Tuesday coming off a win over Dallas last weekend, sitting in ninth place in the standings with a record of 6-8 and a record of 4-6 over the last 10 games. The Mystics have struggled a bit offensively to start the season, but have been middle of the pack defensively, which has kept them in games while limiting the squad on the other side. Brittney Sykes has been the player for the Mystics on both ends of the floor, but the rookie duo of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have stepped up in their young careers. It will take all of them to try and take down a tough Minnesota squad that is extremely talented in nearly every aspect of the game.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

Line: Sparks -6

O/U: 167.0

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Sky

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Odyssey Sims G Personal OUT 6/26/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 6/26/2025 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 6/29/2025 Julie Allemand G Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The second of four contests on the night features a matchup between two teams who are trying to end multi-game losing streaks while sitting near the bottom of the league standings.

Los Angeles enters the game riding a three-game losing streak, sitting in 10th in the WNBA with a record of 4-10 while going 3-7 over its last 10 games. The Sparks have been there in nearly every game over their current losing streak, but haven't been able to get the job done and are now dealing with some injuries to add to it. Kelsey Plum has been the leader of the squad all season long, averaging just north of 20 points per game. Expect her to have a big performance against Chicago. Beyond Plum, Rickea Jackson is a player to watch with the second-year talent stepping up notably on the offensive end over the last five outings.

Chicago has disappointed so far this season, quickly falling down the standings to the 11th spot. The Sky, who like the Sparks are on a three-game losing streak, are 3-10 on the year and are 3-7 over the last 10 outings. In the five or so games without Courtney Vandersloot, who is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury, the trio of Ariel Atkins, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese have risen up to lead Chicago, and it will need all three of them to elevate their game even more in order to end the losing streak against Los Angeles.

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

Line: Dream -8

O/U: 170.0

Injury Report - Dream vs. Wings

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

Dallas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In the third contest of the night, Atlanta and Dallas are two somewhat new-look teams, but they have started the year on opposite ends of the league standings.

Atlanta has gotten off to a hot start to the year, going 8-2 over its last 10 games while riding a two-game winning streak to sit in fourth in the standings at 10-4 overall. With a few key additions in the paint this offseason, notably the signings of Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner, the Dream have pushed themselves into title contention, and the start of their regular season has reflected that. Allisha Gray has been outstanding thus far, averaging a team-leading 20.1 points per game. Behind her, Rhyne Howard and Jones have formed a nice big three in Atlanta, and look for them to take advantage of a young and struggling Dallas squad Tuesday.

Dallas, as mentioned, has gotten off to a bit of a slower start than some thought, currently sitting in 12th place with a record of 2-8 over the last 10 games and an overall record of 3-12. Despite that record, the Wings have been there in each game, entering Tuesday with just a 4.8-point separation between themselves and their opponents through the first 15 games. With numerous players out for Dallas, this is the type of game against a strong opponent where Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale will shine. Especially with trying to stay with Atlanta's league-best offense.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Line: Storm -3.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Storm

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return DeWanna Bonner F Personal OUT 6/26/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Brown G Illness GTD 6/24/2025 Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Last but not least is a game many will be staying up for, a battle featuring Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever against Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and the Seattle Storm.

Indiana comes into the game still trying to fight through an up-and-down stretch over the last 10 games, which has resulted in a 4-6 record. The Fever enter Tuesday looking to end a two-game losing streak while trying to take a jump up the standings, where they currently are tied for seventh place. It goes without saying that Clark is a player you should consider adding to your lineups if you are able to. This is the type of game she rises up for. Beyond Clark, though, consider Kelsey Mitchell as a player worth watching. Over her last five games, Mitchell has shined while averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field.

Seattle appears to have figured things out and has been on the rise as of late, entering Tuesday winners of three straight while going 8-2 over its last 10 games to sit in fifth place in the standings at 9-5 overall. Over the three-game winning streak, the Storm have ranked third in the WNBA in offense while holding the second-best defense. Two players who have fed into that to a large extent have been Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, with Ogwumike scoring at least 25 points in three straight games and Diggins posting 19.7 points over that same stretch. Beyond those two, once again, watch for Erica Wheeler and Gabby Williams, both of whom are players who will be available for a lower price and have stepped up on numerous occasions for Seattle as of late.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Sykes has shined all season long for Washington, and she will have to step up even more against a strong Minnesota squad Tuesday. But even if Sykes is limited to some extent offensively, she still heavily impacts the game defensively. Bueckers appears more and more comfortable leading Dallas as the games go along, and with the Wings shorthanded due to injuries, Bueckers should step up even more Tuesday. Ogwumike has been red-hot during Seattle's three-game winning streak, averaging 25.7 points over that span. Look for Ogwumike to lead the charge yet again alongside Skylar Diggins.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Plum has stepped up all season to lead Los Angeles offensively, and she will rise up to the occasion again Tuesday against a struggling Chicago squad that is one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA. Gray could take advantage of a Wings defense that ranks third-worst in the league, building off of scoring at least 15 points in five of her last six contests. Atkins is coming off a season-best performance last Sunday where she posted 29 points, and she could try and go shot-for-shot with Plum on the other end of the court Tuesday.

Value Plays

