WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 4

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

Line: Sun -12

O/U: 152.0

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sun

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Sykes G Ankle OUT 6/6/2024 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 6/6/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle OUT 6/8/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first game of the night could be a lopsided one, featuring the top team in the WNBA and the bottom team in the league entering a new week in the regular season.

The Mystics enter the contest as the lone team yet to tally a win, sitting last in the WNBA standings with a 0-8 record. Washington has struggled to begin the new year, in part due to the ongoing injuries that have hit the roster as it seems to do on an annual basis. With key players Shakira Austin (hip) and Brittney Sykes (ankle) listed as out, the Mystics will be shorthanded for an already tough task of trying to upset Connecticut. With Austin and Sykes out of the lineup, look for Ariel Atkins to continue to lead Washington on both ends of the court as she has done all season, entering Tuesday with a team-best average of 13.8 points and 2.1 steals. Outside of Atkins, Karlie Samuelson and Julie Vanloo will be tasked with once again stepping up in starting roles, along with Stefanie Dolson in the paint.

The Sun have been the hotest team in the league this season, sitting atop the standings while still maintaining an undefeated record nearing the quarter mark in the regular season. Connecticut has done it on both ends of the court, ranking fourth in the WNBA in offensive rating while carrying the league-best defensive rating entering the new week of games. Keep your eyes on the dominant trio of DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones to step up against a Mystics squad that is limited with depth in the post. Those three should be in line for strong showings to help the Sun remain undefeated through nine games.

Line: Liberty -7

O/U: 164.0

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sky

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 6/6/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The middle game of the tripleheader could be the closest contest on Tuesday, a battle between a streaking New York squad on the road against a Chicago team that is looking to get back on track after recent struggles.

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the WNBA as of late behind the league-leading Connecticut Sun, entering Tuesday winners of three straight while sitting second in the league standings. New York has performed well on both ends of the court, boasting the best offensive rating in the league while ranking as a top-three defensive squad thus far. A position of focus from a betting perspective for the Liberty comes at the forward spot, notable for the likes of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton. Stewart and Jones could take advantage of the Sky's youth in the paint, while Laney-Hamilton could follow up her season-high 20-point performance in her last outing by putting on a show again for New York.

The Sky began the season on a strong note, but have since lost three of their last four while coming off a one-point loss to Indiana over the weekend. Chicago's offense has taken a step back during the recent skid, surpassing the 80-point mark in just one of those games after doing so in two of the first three outings of the season. A player worth taking a chance on in this game is Marina Mabrey, who has led the Sky in scoring in four of the seven outings this season while averaging a team-best 17 points per contest. A healthy Kamilla Cardoso could also turn things up a notch in her second game of the year after making her season debut last weekend.

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

Line: Storm -7.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Storm

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Concussion OUT 6/7/2024 Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 6/7/2024

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The third and final contest of the night features two new-look teams who are still trying to figure things out early in the season.

The Mercury got off to a strong start, but have struggled as of late, entering Friday having lost four of their last five although they are coming off a victory over the weekend. Phoenix is not only trying to incorporate new faces onto the team this year, but it is doing so without key contributors Brittney Griner (toe) and Rebecca Allen (concussion), who have missed multiple games to begin the season. In the absence of those two players, the guard trio of Kahleah Copper, Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud have stepped up to lead Phoenix, which they will be required to do again on Friday. Of those three, look for Copper to have a strong performance against Seattle, coming into the game averaging a team-best 22.9 points per game.

The Storm have had the opposite start to the year that the Mercury have had, entering Friday winners of four straight after beginning the year off struggling. Seattle is dealing with an insertion of a few key contributors this season, notably Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith who joined Jewell Loyd and company this offseason. Over the four-game win streak, Loyd has led the Storm with a team-best 22.8 points per game over that span. But in Friday's contest, look for Ogwumike to lead the way for Seattle in a favorable matchup against a Phoenix squad that lacks depth in the paint. Ezi Magbegor could also be another player worth taking a chance on to add to your lineups, for the same lack-of-depth reasoning on the other end of the court.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Ogwumike has played well for Seattle over its four-game winning streak, averaging just over 17 points per game, a trend that should continue in a favorable matchup against a Phoenix squad that lacks the talent to match up in the paint. Copper has been the top offensive producer for the Mercury this season, and a matchup against a Storm team that could put up a large number of points could mean Copper will see a high volume of shot attempts Friday. Mabrey has taken her game to the next level this season while leading Chicago in scoring nearly on a nightly basis, and she will have to do so once again as the Sky try to upset the Liberty.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Thomas has been as close as you can get to an automatic triple-double this season, and she will continue to be a focal point for Connecticut as it battles a struggled and shorthanded Washington squad. Jones could use her veteran skillset to take advantage of a young Chicago group in the paint Friday, so expect her to tally her third straight double-double for New York. Atkins has had to lead Washington all season long, both offensively and defensively. With the Mystics still shorthanded against the best team in the league, Atkins will attempt to step up again to get her squad their first win of the year.

Value Plays

