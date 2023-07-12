WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 12

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

at Indiana Fever New York Liberty

Line: New York -9.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 7/19/2023 Han Xu C Foot OUT 7/19/2023

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Hull G Nose OUT 7/19/2023 NaLyssa Smith F Foot OUT 7/30/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first matchup of the full day of games features a team that has been playing well leading up to the All-Star break and a team that has gone in the exact opposite direction as of late.

New York has been the best team in the WNBA outside of Las Vegas this season, winners of three straight to go along with a record of 8-2 over its last 10 games. The Liberty, who are considered the second favorites to win the WNBA title after the Aces, have the second-ranked offense in the league while leading the WNBA in assists and three-point percentage and rank second in field goal percentage. New York has been led by the red-hot play of Breanna Stewart, who is averaging 29.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals over the three-game win streak. Look for her stellar play to continue Wednesday.

Indiana can't catch a break lately, losers of a WNBA-worst seven-game losing streak while dropping from being in the heart of the playoff picture to one of the bottom three teams while going 2-8 over the last 10 contests. The Fever's youth has led to some ups and downs this season, and that has been seen mainly on defense while ranking last in the league in defensive rating. Going up against New York's top-tier offense will put that rough defensive squad to the test in Indiana.

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

Line: Connecticut -3.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report - Sun vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OUT 7/20/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 7/20/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Although Connecticut is still dealing with figuring out how to operate without its star center Brionna Jones, who is officially out for the season with an Achilles injury, the Sun have been able to remain as a top-three team in the league entering the All-Star break. Since Jones went down June 20, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have picked up the pace in the paint with Bonner averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and Thomas averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.2 steals a game. Those two should be able to have big performances again Wednesday.

Chicago is in limbo right now after losing general manager and head coach James Wade to the NBA, and the two-game losing streak since his departure could be a direct correlation to that. Now under new leadership, the Sky are trying to figure out who they are and where they want to be, resulting in the team working through issues currently. Two players who have been playing well for Chicago over the last five games are Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams, who are both averaging over 15 points a game during that span.

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Dallas -1.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kalani Brown C Concussion OUT 7/19/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/19/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aerial Powers F Ankle OUT 7/18/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal ML 7/18/2023 Tiffany Mitchell G Wrist OUT 7/18/2023 Jessica Shepard C Illness OUT 7/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Wednesday's day game in Minneapolis could be a playoff preview if both teams continue on this trajectory the rest of the regular season. Both the Wings and Lynx are sitting near the bottom of the playoff seeding but currently have a spot reserved leading up to the All-Star break.

Dallas has been playing some strong basketball as of late, winners of two straight and four of its last five with victories over playoff teams such as Washington and Las Vegas during that stretch. Over that five-game period, Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard have been key to the success of the Wings, both averaging around 20 points a game. The Dallas offense has the ability to put up points early and often, and it's likely we see that on display again Wednesday.

Minnesota has turned its season around after starting the year 0-6, having won five of its last six games and seven of its last 10 going into Wednesday. The Lynx have improved defensively which has been a key to the recent winning ways, but perhaps the biggest spark for the turnaround has been the MVP-caliber play of Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 23.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks over her last 10 outings. Collier will have to step up again if Minnesota wants to head into the All-Star break with a win.

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

Line: Atlanta -6.5

O/U: 172.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

No injuries to report.

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aari McDonald G Shoulder GTD 7/12/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

A year ago, this game would include a Seattle team near the top of the league standings and an Atlanta squad that is at the bottom of the WNBA, but in 2023 those roles are reversed with the Storm struggling and the Dream sitting as a top five team in the league.

Seattle has struggled this season while in a full rebuild following the departures of Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, trying to stay out of the bottom spot in the WNBA.

Atlanta has been a pleasant surprise in 2023, continuing to climb up the standings with a a league-best five-game winning streak entering Wednesday's contest. The Dream, who are 7-3 over their last 10 contests, have a top-three offense in the WNBA to go along with a defense that ranks near the middle of the back in the league. One player to keep an eye on in the final game before the All-Star break is Rhyne Howard, who has averaged an impressive 24.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the five-game win streak. Allisha Gray has also played great during that streak, averaging just under 20 points for Atlanta.

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Las Vegas -13.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 7/20/2023 Riquna Williams G Back OUT 7/20/2023

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas has been the best team in the league this season and are the clear favorites to win the WNBA title with its top-ranked offense and defense through the first half of the year. The balance and star power the Aces feature have been too much for teams to handle, which has shown in Las Vegas' record entering the All-Star break. Kelsey Plum is a player to keep your eyes on in this game as she has been putting on a clinic over the last few contests including dropping a career-high 40 points just a few games prior against Minnesota. Also watch for Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson who are both averaging just under 20 points per contest over the last three games.

Los Angeles has had a very up-and-down first-half of the season, mainly due to the fact that the Sparks roster hasn't been able to stay healthy while piling up the additions on the injury report seemingly every game. Los Angeles enters Wednesday losers of five straight and eight of its last 10, and that streak will likely continue even with Las Vegas completing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday. You can bet on Nneka Ogwumike continuing her career year as she has lifted the Sparks all year long including posting 18.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals over last five games.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Collier has been playing at an MVP level for the Lynx as of late, leading the team in scoring in a career season. Over her last five games, she has averaged 21.8 points and 8.4 rebounds, and it's reason to believe that trend will continue Wednesday in a shootout with Dallas. Ogwumike has been as consistent as they come for the Sparks this season, leading the team on a nightly basis. With Las Vegas playing in the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday, the potential lower minute totals from some of the Aces starters could play into Ogwumike's favor. Sabally has been steady for the Wings this year while being the top scorer for the team outside of Arike Ogunbowale. With Minnesota's lack of depth in the paint, Sabally could be on pace for a big game.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Howard has been playing well for Dallas as of late and always seems to rise up to the occasion against the Lynx, the first team she played for in the WNBA, and the lack of a post presence for Minnesota could make for a favorable matchup for Howard. Boston should have a big night for Indiana with NaLyssa Smith out of the lineup, so go with the rookie post as one of the breakout performers of the night. Gray is someone to take a chance on Wednesday while facing up against a Seattle squad that is playing in the second game of a back-to-back. Gray has been an offense spark for Atlanta all season and that trend should continue Wednesday.

Value Plays

