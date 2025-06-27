WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 27

WNBA fans, rejoice. Friday will bring us a five-game slate that begins with two games at 7:30 p.m. ET, when the Indiana Fever visit the Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream hosts the Minnesota Lynx. Three more games will follow at 10 p.m. ET. The Seattle Storm will host the Connecticut Sun, while the Golden State Valkyries will do the same against the Chicago Sky. The marquee matchup of the slate will feature the New York Liberty visiting the Phoenix Mercury.

There's plenty of value in this five-game slate, so let's look at which players are worth targeting from a DFS perspective.

WNBA Schedule Today

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Chicago Sky at Golden State Valkyries

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Line: Fever -3.0

O/U: 169.0

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Fever vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Caitlin Clark G Groin OUT 7/1/2025 Damiris Dantas C Not Injury Related OUT 7/9/2025 Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Dallas

The Fever are facing a massive absence ahead of Friday's matchup since Caitlin Clark is unavailable after also missing Thursday's game against the Sparks. The star guard is considered day-to-day, and her absence Friday means most of the offensive load will be carried by Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The Fever have been slumping of late with three losses over their last four contests, but it's not surprising to see them as favorites on the road here. Dallas sits dead last in the Western Conference standings with a 4-12 record, though unlike the Fever, the team has shown signs of a turnaround. The Wings are coming off a 68-55 win over the Dream and have won three of their last four.

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -2.0

O/U: 156.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Lynx vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Back GTD (Probable) 6/27/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

The Lynx should get a major boost Friday from Napheesa Collier, as the star forward is probable for the matchup after missing the last two games due to a low back injury. The Lynx are coming off a 68-64 loss to the Mystics in their most recent game, and that defeat snapped a three-game winning run. As for the Dream, they're also aiming to bounce back following a loss, but they suffered a 68-55 defeat to the lowly Wings. Atlanta has gone 3-2 in its last five contests and enter this game in second place of the Eastern Conference standings, so there's no doubt this is going to be one of the marquee matchups of the evening.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -1.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Liberty vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Alexa Held G Chest OUT 6/29/2025 Julia Ayrault G Personal OFS 5/1/2026 Helena Pueyo G Personal OFS 5/1/2026

The Liberty are coming off a tight 81-78 win over the Valkyries the last time out, and that was a result the team desperately needed since it snapped a run of three losses over their last four. New York is pretty depleted in terms of depth, though, with Leonie Fiebich yet to return and Jonquel Jones still sidelined due to an ankle injury, as well as several other players being out for the entire 2025 campaign. As for the Mercury, they're arguably the hottest team in the WNBA right now and enter this matchup on a five-game winning streak following their 107-86 victory over the Sky last Saturday. It's worth noting that four of those five wins have come by at least eight points. The Mercury aren't dealing with any significant injuries, with Alexa Held (8.7 points per game off the bench) being the lone notable absence due to a chest injury.

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

Line: Storm -19.5

O/U: 155.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sun vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025 Marina Mabrey G Knee OUT 7/9/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Brown G Illness OUT 6/29/2025 Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

The Sun have had a disastrous season and are sitting not only in last place of the Eastern Conference standings with a 2-13 record, but they also own the worst record in the league after the Wings' revival with three wins across their last four games. Connecticut enters this game on a seven-game losing streak and has lost its last two by at least 20 points, including a 85-59 loss to the Aces on Wednesday. As for the Storm, the overwhelming favorite for this contest, they're coming off a 94-86 loss to the Fever on Tuesday, and that loss snapped a three-game winning run. Seattle sits in third place of the Western Conference standings with a 9-6 record and has gone 3-2 over its last five contests. Neither team will have significant absences due to injury.

Chicago Sky at Golden State Valkyries

Line: Valkyries -9.0

O/U: 157.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sky vs. Valkyries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kamilla Cardoso C Not Injury Related OUT 7/8/2025 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026 Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Golden State

The Valkyries couldn't extend their winning streak to three games following an 81-78 loss to the Liberty in their most recent game, but the team has managed to hold its own in its first season in the league with a 7-7 record. Golden State has also won three of its last five games, a solid mark considering only five teams have a winning record entering Friday's slate. There's a chance the Valkyries might not be at full strength Friday, though, with Temi Fagbenle (rest) and Carla Leite (back) likely to sit out. As for the Sky, Chicago will be missing two key pieces in Kamilla Cardoso and Courtney Vandersloot, with the former out on international commitments and the latter out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. The Sky are coming off a 97-86 win over the Sparks in their last game, and that victory snapped a three-game losing skid. Despite the win, Chicago still sits near the bottom of the standings with a 4-10 record.

TOP WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

Napheesa Collier ($9,400) is the most expensive player on the slate and could return to action Friday. Collier has been an MVP favorite early in the season, but it's unclear whether she'll face any limitations following her two-game absence.

Here are other options for you to consider ahead of this five-game slate.

Thomas' scoring numbers haven't been eye-popping since she's failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of her five outings since returning to the hardwood following a five-game absence between May 30 and June 7 due to a calf injury. However, that shouldn't prevent DFS managers from targeting her in most contests. She contributes at a high rate in the other categories and has a strong floor due to her all-around prowess. Thomas has averaged 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game over her last five outings.

Reese is another player worth building your lineup around. Even though her salary will be high, the star forward should carry a high usage rate in the frontcourt due to the absence of Kamilla Cardoso (not injury related). Reese has been very productive of late and has posted four double-doubles over her last five outings, averaging 13.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per game over that stretch.

Ionescu is a tough player to decipher. On one hand, she's among the best guards in the league and a massive scoring weapon for the Liberty, as evidenced by the fact that she's averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. However, she's coming off an 11-point effort in the win over Golden State on Wednesday. She's also gone 2-for-17 from three-point range over her last two outings. Her salary is high due to her overall body of work, though, and she could be a candidate for a bounce-back performance. It wouldn't be the worst thing to trust her in this slate, but her struggles are noticeable.

Bueckers has been a sensation in recent weeks, and it seems the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is adjusting well to life in the pros. The star guard is coming off a 12-point effort in a win over the Dream the last time