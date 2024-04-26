WNBA Rankings: How Will Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and the Rookies Fare?

2024 WNBA Rookie Projections

After a historic season in women's college basketball, this year's rookie class figures to make a major impact in the WNBA. Headlined by Caitlin Clark, there's an abundance of talent entering the league, and many players are entering rebuilding situations where they should be able to carve out production right away. Los Angeles and Chicago each had a pair of Top 7 picks this year, which should help as they attempt to offset offseason losses.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Rookie Preview

Clark was the top overall pick in this year's draft and enters her rookie season as one of the most highly-touted players in recent memory following a dominant collegiate career. She broke multiple college basketball scoring records over her four seasons at Iowa, including the all-time NCAA Division I scoring and three-point records. Over her career, she averaged 28.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game.

Clark joins a Fever team that has had no shortage of young talent in recent years, as they drafted NaLyssa Smith at No. 2 in 2022 and Aliyah Boston at No. 1 last season. Clark will presumably face a learning curve during her first professional season and is unlikely to be featured as much as she was at the college level due to the talent around her. However, she has an opportunity to be a dominant fantasy contributor right away due to her scoring and passing skills, along with her ability to score from nearly anywhere on the floor. The Fever should give her plenty of opportunities to showcase her offensive abilities immediately.

Fantasy Outlook

Jason Shebilske: Clark is a driving force behind the increased interest in women's basketball and is sure to be a coveted player during fantasy drafts. Her upside is undeniable, and she's a worthy target starting late in the first round or early in the second round. She'll have to face tougher defenses in the WNBA that will likely focus on limiting her looks from the perimeter, but she's also a strong passer with plenty of reliable players around her. Even though she's a somewhat risky fantasy pick compared to some of the proven veterans also available in the early rounds, Clark has the talent to put her among the league's top fantasy contributors in her rookie season.

Kirien Sprecher: I think Clark may struggle to take care of the ball early in her professional career, but that's where my negativity ends with the superstar rookie. I expect her high-octane style to be on full display in Indiana, and she should instantly become the Fever's top offensive option. Many critics point to better competition as a reason for Clark to have some hiccups, but that goes both ways, as the Iowa product gets to share the floor with proven WNBA contributors in Kelsey Mitchell, Erica Wheeler, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston. Veteran guards and a strong frontcourt should ease Clark's transition to pro ball, and I'm not hesitating to take Clark with one of the final first-round picks in RotoWire's upcoming WNBA Fantasy Draft.

Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks

Rookie Preview

The Sparks lost Nneka Ogwumike to the Storm during the offseason after she spent the first 12 years of her career in Los Angeles, but the team added another frontcourt stalwart in Brink with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brink was dominant over four collegiate seasons at Stanford and was especially productive as a senior, averaging 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 2.8 assists in 25.4 minutes per game. She led the nation in blocks per game and was fifth in rebounds per game.

The 22-year-old is dominant on both ends of the floor, which is intriguing on a Sparks team that appears to be in full rebuild mode heading into 2024. The forward should have plenty of opportunities to develop as a rookie alongside No. 4 pick Rickea Jackson, and Brink's versatile skill set makes her an intriguing fantasy option right away. However, fantasy managers should temper their expectations, especially early on, as Brink struggled with fouls during her senior season and is unlikely to generate as many blocks against WNBA competition. Even if Brink has some inconsistent performances as she adjusts to the professional level, she has plenty of upside heading into her rookie season.

Fantasy Outlook

Jason Shebilske: Considering Nneka Ogwumike's dominance over her 12 seasons in Los Angeles, it's easy to see Brink's appeal as she prepares to serve as Ogwumike's successor in the Sparks' frontcourt. The team has plenty of new faces in 2024, which should allow Brink to stake her claim as a key contributor immediately. Her defensive prowess is undeniable, but if her collegiate foul trouble carries over to the professional level, she could have the occasional disappointing performance as a rookie.

Kirien Sprecher: With Nneka Ogwumike in Seattle, the Sparks are starting a youth movement led by Brink and Rickea Jackson. I expect both rookies to see plenty of playing time, and they should be allowed to play through their mistakes for the most part. Brink's fantasy value will be tied to her ability to generate blocks while staying out of foul trouble, likely making her a hit-or-miss option in fantasy.

Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

Rookie Preview

Cardoso had a prominent role at Syracuse as a freshman but had to settle for a bench role over her first two seasons at South Carolina after transferring to the program ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, she started in 32 of 33 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign after several of the Gamecocks' key contributors graduated. She was a dominant frontcourt presence, averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists in 25.4 minutes per game to help lead the team to an undefeated season that culminated in a national championship. Cardoso's efforts made her the No. 3 selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and she joins a Sky team that is rebuilding after losing several reliable players during the offseason.

Cardoso and fellow rookie Angel Reese should provide immediate physicality in Chicago and are in a destination where they should be able to contribute right away. While the Sky retained frontcourt pieces Elizabeth Williams and Isabelle Harrison ahead of the 2024 campaign, Cardoso should see ample playing time and has the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor as a rookie if her physical style of play can translate to the WNBA.

Fantasy Outlook

Jason Shebilske: Cardoso ended her college career on a high note, earning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors in addition to a national title. She lands in an intriguing destination in the WNBA as part of a Sky team that lost several key contributors during the offseason, including Kahleah Copper, Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith. However, Elizabeth Williams is back with the team, and Diamond DeShields and Isabelle Harrison should also have prominent roles. Cardoso has the talent and physicality to succeed in the WNBA, but it's unclear whether she'll have enough opportunities to be a reliable fantasy option as a rookie.

Kirien Sprecher: After winning their first WNBA Finals in 2021, the Sky have been in complete freefall and unloaded the lone remaining star of that championship team -- Kahleah Copper -- this offseason. Similar to Brink and Jackson in Los Angeles, Cardoso and fellow rookie Angel Reese should get plenty of opportunities to develop in Year 1. However, I think Chicago has a better group of veteran frontcourt players, which limits Cardoso's fantasy upside in 2024.

Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

Rookie Preview

Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, finished her collegiate career with two years in Tennessee after spending her first three seasons at Mississippi State. She now joins the Sparks' new-look frontcourt, which also added No. 2 pick Cameron Brink but lost Nneka Ogwumike to free agency this offseason. Dearica Hamby, Monique Billings, Stephanie Talbot and Kia Nurse are veterans with nice track records and should carve out roles, but the young wave will take over eventually.

Jackson was a dominant low-post player in college, averaging 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.6 minutes as a senior, but she struggled to develop her game. After shooting 41.9 percent from three on only 0.9 attempts per game as a freshman, she tried to expand her range but didn't maintain efficiency with a higher shot volume, finishing with a 33.8 percent mark from beyond the arc on 2.6 attempts per night as a senior. Jackson also didn't offer a ton of defensive production at Tennessee, averaging 0.9 steals-plus-blocks in 2023-24, compared to 2.4 during her final campaign at Mississippi State (2021-22).

Fantasy Outlook

Jason Shebilske: Jackson should be a centerpiece for the Sparks during her WNBA career and should have an opportunity to carve out playing time immediately for the rebuilding team. She may not have quite the same upside as some of her fellow rookies this year, but she can score in multiple ways and was also successful on the boards in college, making her a decent mid-to-late-round option in fantasy drafts.

Kirien Sprecher: Jackson will likely struggle to dominate the paint as she did in college, but I think she has a savvy game for a youngster and should be able to contribute as a rookie. However, her lack of a three-point shot and poor defensive statistics in college limit her overall fantasy upside.

Jacy Sheldon, Dallas Wings

Rookie Preview

Sheldon, the No. 5 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, spent five seasons at Ohio State and averaged 17.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game as a senior. The sharpshooter finished with a career 35.0 percent mark from deep on 4.1 attempts per game and averaged 1.9 steals per night as a Buckeye, including 3.5 swipes in 2022-23 -- she played in only 13 games that season.

Sheldon projects to be a solid three-and-D option as a pro, but it's unclear how big her role will be as a rookie. Dallas has a trio of stars in Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally, and veteran guards Crystal Dangerfield and Emma Cannon should also have roles to start the campaign, leaving Sheldon with a crowded path to playing time. Despite competition in the backcourt, Sheldon could carve out a sizable reserve role if her defense translates to the WNBA right away.

Fantasy Outlook

Jason Shebilske: Sheldon was a productive player in college but joins a Wings roster that already has plenty of established veterans. Even with Satou Sabally (shoulder) set to miss the first half of the season, the Wings still have Maddy Siegrist and Lou Lopez Senechal -- both Top 5 picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft -- along with Awak Kuier, all of whom could have more opportunities to step up in Sabally's absence.

Kirien Sprecher: I love Sheldon's offensive game, but there are just too many mouths to feed in Dallas. Satou Sabally (shoulder) is expected to miss the start of the season, which could give Sheldon a chance to claim a role right away, but I don't expect the rookie to be a reliable fantasy option for the entire season if the rest of the Wings stay relatively healthy.

Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics

Rookie Preview

Edwards, the No. 6 pick in the WNBA Draft, spent four seasons at UConn but didn't start to shine until her junior and senior years. She averaged 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.4 minutes in 2023-24, demonstrating a solid low-post game. However, she doesn't have three-point range and struggled at the free-throw line (59.3 percent during her collegiate career). With Elena Delle Donne stepping away from basketball, there's a large opening in the Mystics frontcourt rotation for Edwards to fill.

However, Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Myisha Hines-Allen and Queen Egbo will also be factors after playing solid roles last season. Washington also added Stefanie Dolson in case Austin misses the start of 2024 after undergoing hip surgery last winter. Rookies aren't guaranteed anything in the WNBA, but Edwards has higher upside than most of the Mystics' veteran frontcourt players and should get a chance to establish herself at some point.

Fantasy Outlook

Jason Shebilske: Edwards is certainly an intriguing player to watch in Washington given the team's offseason departures, but the Mystics still have several veterans capable of filling the void left by Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud. Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin have been solid players throughout their careers, and Myisha Hines-Allen was dominant in 2020 and 2021 before her production dipped over the past two seasons. If Edwards and Hines-Allen split the workload while picking up the slack in 2024, it limits the fantasy upside for both of them.

Kirien Sprecher: Even with Elena Delle Donne stepping away from basketball, the Mystics still have a plethora of veteran frontcourt options. I don't think Edwards will be a double-double threat right away and may even operate off the bench if Shakira Austin (hip) is healthy. However, I expect the rookie's role to increase as the season progresses, especially if Washington falls out of the playoff picture.

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Rookie Preview

Reese spent two seasons at Maryland to begin her college career but transferred to LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season and helped lead the Tigers to a national championship during her first year with the program. The forward was consistently dominant wherever she played, averaging double-doubles in three of her four collegiate seasons. Over her career with the Terrapins and Tigers, she averaged 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game.

Reese was selected by Chicago with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and will join another rookie frontcourt star in Kamilla Cardoso, who was drafted third overall. The Sky have veterans Elizabeth Williams and Isabelle Harrison returning to the team in 2024, and they also added Diamond DeShields, Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner during the offseason. While Reese showcased plenty of potential in college, it's unclear exactly what role she'll be able to carve out to begin her WNBA career. Chicago appears poised to rely on a physical style of play under first-year coach Teresa Weatherspoon, which bodes well for Reese's potential as a rookie.

Fantasy Outlook

Jason Shebilske: Reese was a force on the boards in college, but even following the Sky's offseason departures, they have no shortage of frontcourt talent heading into 2024. Reese should have ample opportunities to compete for playing time, especially if they fall behind in the standings, but she may have trouble carving out enough production alongside her talented frontcourt teammates.

Kirien Sprecher: Reese was a star in college, but I think she'll be a rebounding/defensive specialist in Year 1. Chicago brought in a handful of veteran frontcourt options to protect Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's development, but the Sky aren't expected to be a playoff team, so both rookies could emerge as solid fantasy options late in the season if they get more minutes.

Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx

Rookie Preview

Pili, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, finished her collegiate career with two seasons at Utah after spending her first three years at USC. The 6-foot-2 forward showcased a fantastic shooting stroke for a frontcourt player, shooting over 40 percent from deep in both years as a Ute. She also shot 82 percent from the free-throw line and 55 percent from the floor in 2023-24 en route to averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.6 minutes, marking her second straight campaign with at least 20 points, five boards and two assists. Pili was also an opportunistic defender in college, posting 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game for her career.

Napheesa Collier is an MVP candidate and will lead Minnesota in 2024, but the Lynx will be without Jessica Shepard, which opens up more playing time. Dorka Juhasz and Diamond Miller should have clear paths to consistent roles after solid rookie seasons last year, leaving Pili to compete with Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith for a rotational role.

Fantasy Outlook

Jason Shebilske: The Lynx were content to move back a spot in the draft to select Pili instead of Angel Reese, and Pili is a versatile frontcourt option who should have opportunities to contribute sans Jessica Shepard in 2024. With Napheesa Collier, Dorka Juhasz and Diamond Miller likely to lead the frontcourt, it's unclear how the work will be distributed between Pili, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton, but the rookie could have a chance to develop early in the year before carving out a larger role later on.

Kirien Sprecher: Pili's fantasy value will be tied to her ability to cash open three-pointers. Minnesota is expected to be a playoff team again behind Napheesa Collier and a returning supporting cast, so playing time may be hard to come by for Pili, but if she can make open shots and space the floor for Collier, the rookie could carve out fantasy relevancy.

