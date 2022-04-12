Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Tuesday brings another packed schedule across baseball with 30 teams in action. There are a few aces scheduled to take the mound, including Shane Bieber, Zack Wheeler and Yu Darvish. We'll also see the continuation of an exciting series between two AL East powerhouses in the Yankees and Blue Jays. There will also be plenty of buzz surrounding the game between the Mariners and White Sox, both of which hope to make the playoffs in the American League. Making his Major League debut for the Mariners will be top pitching prospect Matt Brash, who has previously never appeared above Double-A. Let's dig into the main evening slate on Yahoo and discuss some pitcher and hitters to pursue.

Pitchers

The Marlins had the second-worst OPS in baseball last year and things aren't looking much better for them this season. They've played four games and have scored two runs or fewer in three of them. That could make this a great opportunity to role with Patrick Sandoval ($40), who is scheduled to take the mound for the Angels. While he's had control issues at times, Sandoval recorded a respectable 3.62 ERA and 4.03 FIP last season.

Luis Garcia ($39) was moved into the starting rotation on a regular basis last season and he came through for the Astros, posting a 3.48 ERA that was supported by a 3.63 FIP. While he didn't miss a ton of bats, his 26.4 percent strikeout rate was still valuable, especially when paired with his 1.18 WHIP. Don't be surprised if he gets off to a hot start against an underwhelming Diamondbacks lineup that scored a total of 11 runs over their first four games.

There aren't many appealing pitchers with cheaper salaries, but if you want to take a chance on one in tournament play, Martin Perez ($25) could be worth considering. He's made a return to the Rangers, a team that he spent the first seven seasons of his career with. His career 4.71 ERA and 4.54 FIP make him plenty risky, but attacking the Rockies lineup when they are on the road can sometimes prove to be profitable.

Top Targets

Royals' highly-regarding pitching prospect Daniel Lynch ($25) did not fare well in his first taste of the majors last season, posting a 5.69 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP. Although he did allow an abnormally high .335 BABIP, his 10.0 percent walk rate didn't help matters. Nolan Arenado ($21), who has a career .410 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers, could exploit this favorable matchup.

Whenever the Yankees are playing at home, Aaron Judge ($21) should at least be considered in DFS. He has a career .301 ISO and .420 wOBA there, compared to a .253 ISO and a .366 wOBA on the road. Given the unenviable task of trying to slow him down will be Yusei Kikuchi ($31), who has allowed 1.6 HR/9 for his career.

Bargain Bats

Judge isn't the only hitter worth considering in this matchup between the Yankees and Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal ($12) is starting to work his way into regular playing time for the Blue Jays and is 5-for-11 with two doubles in the early going. He showed that he can hit for a high average in the minors, batting .317 at Triple-A in 2019. Even last season, he hit .311 across 246 plate appearances with the Blue Jays. Expect him to be in the lineup again with lefty Nestor Cortes Jr. ($39) on the mound for the Yankees.

If you can't squeeze Arenado's hefty salary into you budget, Albert Pujols ($8) could be a more budget-friendly way to gain some exposure to the Cardinals' matchup against Lynch. While Pujols is clearly a shell of the hitter that he once was, he still had a .387 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers last season.

Stacks to Consider

Twins vs. Andrew Heaney ($34), Dodgers: Byron Buxton ($25), Carlos Correa (17), Gary Sanchez ($14)

If there is one thing that has been a constant with Heaney, it has been his inability to keep hitters inside the ballpark. He allowed 2.0 HR/9 last season and has allowed 1.6 HR/9 for his career. Buxton is someone to build any Twins stack around, while Sanchez is also a great option at the catcher position. For all of his faults, he is still one of the best power-hitting catchers in the league.

Dodgers vs. Chris Archer ($28), Twins: Trea Turner ($21), Freddie Freeman ($20), Gavin Lux ($14)

Archer didn't play in the majors at all in 2020 and logged just 19.1 innings with the Rays last season, posting a 4.66 ERA and a 4.26 FIP. His WHIP checked in at 1.34, and he's had a WHIP at least that high in each of the last three seasons that he's appeared in. This could be an excellent opportunity for the Dodgers to hang a crooked number on the Twins, with Turner and Freeman the most likely candidates to lead that charge.

Rangers vs. Chad Kuhl ($29), Rockies: Corey Seager ($22), Marcus Semien ($19), Nathaniel Lowe ($15)

The Rangers made plenty of changes to their lineup during the offseason and initial results have been positive. Over their first four games, they have scored a total of 27 runs. Trying to slow them down will be Kuhl, who has recorded a FIP of at least 5.31 in back-to-back seasons. His 10.3 career walk rate has contributed to his career 1.42 WHIP, so this dangerous Rangers' trio could be worth pursuing.

