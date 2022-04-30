Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Yahoo's main MLB slate Saturday features the seven games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. That doesn't include a good chunk of the day's action, but it still provides plenty of choices. Let's end May with a bang! Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. DET ($49): Kershaw had a chance at a perfect game taken away from him earlier this year, but this has been a strong start to the season for the veteran lefty with a 2.65 ERA through three starts while looking healthy. The Tigers are tied with the Royals for last in runs scored, but Detroit's played one more game.

Nathan Eovaldi, BOS at BAL ($42): Eovaldi has already made four starts and he's posted a 3.32 ERA. He's allowed quite a few home runs, which is concerning, but he carries a 0.97 homers per nine innings mark over his career so his current pace should regress. And besides, Baltimore has hit all of 10 homers in 20 games.

Spenser Watkins, BAL vs. BOS ($26): This is entirely a roll of the dice to save salary on your pitcher. Watkins has produced a 2.77 ERA so far after an 8.07 last year. Boston has started off with a .273 OBP and Watkins is pitching pretty well. The Red Sox are having trouble getting on base, so maybe that'll continue tonight.

Top Targets

Charlie Blackmon ($20) has tended to hit much better at Coors Field than on the road and has gone deep four times this year while slugging .486. Connor Overton will be making his first start for the Reds, and only the fourth of his MLB career.

I already feel confident saying Austin Riley ($18) wasn't a fluke last season after slashing .303/.367/.531 and currently registering a .974 OPS with six home runs. Dane Dunning, meanwhile, is headed in the wrong direction with a career 4.45 ERA and a 4.91 this year.

Bargain Bats

The veteran Andrew McCutchen ($15) is getting the chance to both lead off and DH, which should help him stay healthy and productive. He's registered two home runs and three stolen bases to start the campaign. McCutchen will also be happy to see a lefty on the mound in Justin Steele as he's managed a .994 OPS against southpaws since 2020.

I'm not entirely sure why Corey Seager ($13) is available at such a low salary, but I'm pouncing on it. His OPS isn't impressive, but the .274 BABIP is a clear sign of poor luck. Seager has posted a career .296/.365/.500 slash line. Bryce Elder, meanwhile, has a 5.83 FIP to begin his career.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. Carlos Hernandez ($26): Anthony Rizzo ($25), Giancarlo Stanton ($17), Josh Donaldson ($15)

Hernandez pitched a chunk of the season out of the bullpen last year, and the move to being a full-time starter isn't panning out so far with a 6.43 ERA through three appearances. He's also allowed righties to hit .289 against him during his career. While I did grab one lefty in Rizzo for the platoon matchup, I don't mind having a couple righties at my disposal.

Rizzo is the hottest hitter in baseball with nine home runs already and a 1.111 OPS against righties in 2022. Stanton isn't walking, but he's batting .260 with a career .541 slugging percentage and we all know he can take a ball deep at any time. Donaldson is off to a slow start, but he's been better against righties on the road with a .754 OPS.

Dodgers vs. Beau Brieske ($25): Mookie Betts ($19), Trea Turner ($18), Max Muncy ($15)

Oh, you know, just a guy making his second-ever MLB start – and first-ever road effort – against the Dodgers' potent lineup. Things don't look good for Brieske, who allowed two homers and three runs in five innings at home to the Rockies during his debut. This represents a more-daunting prospect.

Betts' average and slugging are down, but he's still getting on base at a .345 clip while producing two homers and three stolen bases. He's never failed to reach double-digit homers and stolen bases since his rookie year. Turner hasn't quite looked like 2021 when he crushed 29 homers and stole 32 bases, but he's hit .288 and swiped four bags so far. Muncy's numbers are hindered by struggling against lefties, but he's facing a righty on Saturday. He hit 36 home runs last season, and carries a career .360 OBP.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.