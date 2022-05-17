DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have a few doubleheaders and early 6:40 EDT starts, leaving 10 games for the main slate Tuesday. The "aces" on the mound don't measure up to their price, so this will be a day to target the high-level stacks.

Pitchers

I'm not particularly interested in paying up for elite pitching on this slate. Of the high-priced options, I'd opt for Jameson Taillon ($9,300) thanks to his matchup against Baltimore. There's not much upside, so he's almost exclusively a cash play, but he has worked at least five innings in three of his last four starts.

I'd prefer to pick from the next tier. Lucas Giolito ($8,500), currently on the COVID-19 injured list, may draw the start against Kansas City. Monitor the news around him prior to the slate, but he is projected to start either Tuesday or Wednesday. If he goes Tuesday, he's a strong play thanks to the Royals' punchless offense. It's a bit of a risk to start him immediately after being activated, but he is priced down as compared to his skills and also pitched May 10, meaning his layoff hasn't been all that extensive.

Jose Berrios ($7,800) is in the midst of a tough stretch, and there aren't a ton of positives in his skills profile that point to an immediate turnaround. Even so, I'll rely on his lengthy track record of success and expect that he gets better results quickly. Berrios should be rostered at a very low rate as a result of his current form, so he's a nice tournament option.

Spencer Strider ($5,400) is the intriguing punt play of the day. He's had an inconsistent role that has limited his innings (he only worked one frame in his last appearance), and he also has a tough matchup against Milwaukee. However, his 36.6 percent strikeout rate means that he can work just a handful of innings and return between 2X and 3X value.

Top Hitters

Taylor Hearn has gotten crushed early this season, surrendering a 16.2 percent barrel rate and 47.3 percent hard-hit rate. I'll target Angels' hitters as a result, with Mike Trout ($5,500) being a fairly easy choice.

Jose Urquidy has just a 15 percent strikeout rate this season, so I'll bet that a dangerous Boston lineup can do damage with their contact. Urquidy has reverse splits for his career, so I'll pick Xander Bogaerts ($4,800) as a bat to build around.

Mookie Betts ($5,500) has been one of the most productive everyday players in terms of average DK points. That's certainly not a predictive metric, but it doee illustrate that he checks in at a relatively reasonable price tag as compared to others in the upper $5,000 and even low $6,000 range. Caleb Smith has pitched decently of late after getting hammered in his first two outings of the season, but he's certainly not a pitcher to avoid.

Value Hitters

Enrique Hernandez ($3,400) was highlighted in yesterday's column, and I'll go right back to him. He is the locked-in leadoff hitter in a strong Boston lineup.

Andrew Velazquez ($2,100) has gotten every day playing with David Fletcher sidelined, and he has taken advantage by posting five or more DK points in seven of his last nine games. He typically hits ninth in the lineup, but that's not a bad spot to be with Taylor Ward, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout following in the order.

Similarly, the DK pricing formula hasn't caught up with Eli White's ($2,300) ascension in Texas. He's led off in each of the team's last three games. His game is built primarily on speed, which isn't necessarily best for DFS, but he's a nice punt play.

LaMonte Wade ($3,100) is another repeat player from Monday's contests, but he is at Coors Field and hitting atop the Giants' lineup.

Royce Lewis ($2,200) has gotten off to a nice start to his major-league career. He's buried in the Twins' lineup but has the talent to produce anyways. He's tallied at least one hit in seven of his 10 games to go along with four extra-base hits.

Stacks to Consider

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Caleb Smith: Mookie Betts ($5,500), Freddie Freeman ($5,100), Trea Turner ($5,700), Will Smith ($4,800)

This is a pretty easy stack to identify, as Smith has allowed 1.8 HR/9 and has posted an 11.9 BB% across his last two seasons. He's pitched primarily as a reliever in 2022 so he may not work deep into the game, but the Diamondbacks bullpen isn't particularly daunting. It's easy to pay down at pitcher on this slate, so the cost fo the roster Dodgers isn't as prohibitive as a typical night. However, that will also make them very popular.

Minnesota Twins vs. James Kaprielian: Byron Buxton ($6,100), Luis Arraez ($3,800), Jorge Polanco ($4,500), Max Kepler ($3,400)

The Oakland Coliseum isn't typically the place to target hitters due to the extreme way in which its suppresses runs. However, Kaprielian has the second-highest SIERA on the slate. Due to both the home park and the fact that there are a few more obvious names to target, the Twins could be relatively under the radar as a stacking option. There's a good blend of price range in this group, leaving freedom to pay up with a secondary stack or at pitcher.

New York Yankees vs. Spenser Watkins: DJ LeMahieu ($4,600), Josh Donaldson ($3,900), Anthony Rizzo ($5,200), Giancarlo Stanton ($5,200), Aaron Judge ($6,100)

This is another stack that is fairly obvious. Watkins has allowed four home runs in only 26 innings and has 0.8 K-BB%. There's been a lot of talk about Camden Yards turning into an extreme pitcher's park, though that didn't stop the Yankees from going yard three times Monday night.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.