FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

12 games await on Tuesday evening's main slate, with a traditional 7:05 p.m. EDT first pitch. Baltimore and Miami have not made their pitching plans known, so we've got 22 known arms to sort through. Remarkably, Eric Lauer is the priciest option, something that likely results in some sticker shock.

Pitching

It's really difficult for me to get comfortable pairing prices and names here, as some of the top arms like Lauer are pitching at a level we've not seen from them previously. But based on name recognition and matchup, my top choices Tuesday are Kevin Gausman ($10,200) and Julio Urias ($9,800). Gausman gets a White Sox lineup that is struggling against righties to the tune of a .277 wOBA and 82 wRC+. They don't strike out much (19.5 percent) but Gausman and his 10.5 Ks per nine should get a few, and his 2.25 ERA comes with a sterling 1.30 FIP. Urias figures to be popular in a soft matchup against Pittsburgh, but that didn't work out too well Monday for Walker Buehler, so don't just set him and forget it. Urias' strikeouts are down (6.5 per nine) and his 2.49 ERA isn't fully backed by a 4.36 FIP. It's a favorable spot, but not risk free.

Cristian Javier ($8,700) sort of sits in a tier unto himself. He's shown big upside in his last two outings despite working six or more innings just once all season. Oakland is a nightly target given its league-worst .263 wOBA against righties, to go with a 24.1 percent K rate.

Charlie Morton ($7,700) hasn't fully found his groove this season, but Tuesday looks like a fine night to take advantage of his reduced salary. Arizona isn't futile, ranking 14th against righties with a .312 wOBA, but the do strike out at a 25.1 percent clip. Morton, in theory, should be staked to solid run support as well (more on Atlanta's offense later).

Top Targets

It's becoming a broken record, repeating the same suggestions to start offensive builds, but I don't see how we fade Mookie Betts ($4,400) right now. Monday night was his eighth outing in his last 10 with at least 18.7 FDP, and he boasts a stable .381 wOBA and 148 wRC+ against lefties to date.

I'd expect a Mets stack to be a popular option Tuesday against struggling Patrick Corbin, and Francisco Lindor at $4,300 is nearly as hot as Betts. But I'll side with using Pete Alonso ($4,100) on his own, and look to differentiate. Alonso has a .374 wOBA and .300 ISO against lefties, and is 11-for-32 (.344) with four homers and a career 1.229 OPS against Corbin.

Weather could be a factor here, and Jazz Chisholm ($4,400) is priced way up given his current form, but getting a bat in Coors Field with a .420 wOBA, 175 wRC+ and .318 ISO, facing a pitcher in German Marquez who is allowing a .405 wOBA and .922 OPS to lefties, makes too much sense.

The Red Sox don't have a ton of lefties to chose from, so Rafael Devers ($4,200) is a wise building block, as Reds' starter Luis Castillo is allowing a .425 wOBA and .983 OPS to opposite-handed bats against a .176 and .396 to righties.

Bargain Bats

Though we don't know who the Orioles are sending to the mound yet, it likely doesn't matter much as their staff as a unit has a 4.27 FIP and fans only 7.5 per nine. This game has a run total of nine, so snagging some shares of the Mariners seems prudent. Ty France ($3,500) is riding an 11-game hitting streak, while Kyle Lewis ($2,200) would be appealing if he's deemed healthy.

Jesus Sanchez ($3,000) offers a cheaper in to a Miami offense that isn't long on left-handed bats. He homered in his first game at Coors last night, and has a decent .239 ISO against righties to date, giving him some reasonable power upside.

If you're a BvP guy, J.D. Davis ($2,300) merits consideration and offers a cheap buy-in to a lineup many will be stacking. He's 10-for-32 (.313) with four homers and a 1.170 OPS against Corbin, but currently has only a .251 wOBA against lefties.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Diamondbacks (Humberto Castellanos): Ronald Acuna ($3,900), Austin Riley ($3,600), Dansby Swanson ($3,400)

Castellanos hasn't shown to be capable of regularly limiting major-league bats. He's allowed a 5.96 ERA (4.51 FIP) at home, where righties have posted a .422 wOBA and .986 OPS against him. We're going to have to lean on that as Atlanta's splits aren't favorable against righties despite a lineup that features known commodities. Acuna is the straw that stirs this drink, regularly reaching base, stealing additional bags and scoring even if his power stroke has been slow to return. Swanson has currently moved into the two-hole and has hit safely in 13 of 15. Riley meanwhile is on a power binge, homering in consecutive games and in four of his last six.

Cardinals vs. Padres (Blake Snell): Paul Goldschmidt ($4,300), Tommy Edman ($3,700), Albert Pujols ($2,600)

Snell is still striking out plenty of batters, but he's also walking a ton (five per nine) and giving up long balls (two per nine). The Cardinals have a plethora of guys with positive splits against lefties with Goldschmidt leading the way, boasting a robust .646 wOBA, 326 wRC+ and .455 ISO. Edman sits at .417/174/.167, and Pujols at a surprising .490/22/.308. You're clearly chasing a long ball from him, but at least he helps balance your budget.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.