Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Another day, another packed schedule across baseball. Tuesday brings 16 total games, with some really exciting matchups among them. Two of the better teams in the American League will face each other when the Yankees host the Angels. The White Sox will also be on the road in Toronto, facing the Blue Jays in what could be a great pitching matchup between Lucas Giolito and Kevin Gausman. Another underrated pitching matchup features Frankie Montas and the Athletics hosting Cristian Javier and the Astros. As we dig through all of the games, here are some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Javier ($48) is now a regular member of the Astros' starting rotation after Jake Odorizzi went down with a leg injury. He allowed one run across 11.2 innings in his last two starts, and he's sporting a 2.73 FIP to go along with his 2.43 ERA for the season. In addition to his 0.97 WHIP, he has a sparkling 33.1 percent strikeout rate. Add that to facing the rebuilding A's lineup and Javier could be in line for a great start.

Eric Lauer ($47) has consistently pitched well, allowing two or fewer runs in six of his eight starts. He had a 1.14 WHIP last season, and he's built on that with a 1.01 WHIP this season. His biggest improvement is in the strikeout department, given his 29.4 percent strikeout rate. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him miss plenty of bats in a matchup against the Cubs, who have struck out the eighth-most times in baseball.

Unlike Javier and Lauer, Martin Perez ($37) doesn't usually blow away hitters. However, he still hasn't allowed a home run this season, and his 0.99 WHIP is on pace to be the best mark of his career. He's induced a lot of weak contact, allowing just a 2.5 percent barrel rate. The result has been a 1.60 ERA and a 2.43 FIP. If you're looking to save some money at one of your pitcher spots, Perez should be on your radar for his matchup against the Rays.

Top Targets

It doesn't seem like anyone can slow down Mookie Betts ($28) right now. He hit another home run Monday, and is now sporting a 1.006 OPS for the season. The Pirates have yet to officially name their starting pitcher as of early Tuesday morning, but whoever they decide to go with could have problems with Betts.

Paul Goldschmidt ($27) is having a monster campaign for the Cardinals, posting a .448 wOBA and a 194 wRC+. He's already recorded 42 RBI, putting him well on his way to the fourth 100-RBI season of his career. Look for him to stay hot in a matchup against Blake Snell ($38), given his career 171 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers.

Bargain Bats

If you can't find a way to fit Goldschmidt's salary into you budget, then Albert Pujols ($11) could be someone to consider. He's historically hit left-handed pitchers very well, and this season has been no different given his .490 wOBA against them.

With the Yankees battling injuries, Miguel Andujar ($8) has found his way back onto the roster. He's started each of the last six games, and is 6-for-18 (.333) with a double over the last five games. Once a promising prospect, he only has a career 16.2 percent strikeout rate in the majors. He likely won't be included in a lot of lineups for his matchup against Noah Syndergaard ($39), but his now important role on the Yankees might make him someone to consider in tournament play.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Patrick Corbin ($28), Nationals: Pete Alonso ($26), Francisco Lindor ($22), Starling Marte ($22)

The Mets scored 13 runs in their win over the Nationals on Monday, and now they get to face Corbin. He's allowed at least five runs in four of his 10 starts on his way to recording a 6.30 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP. One of the more enticing players for a Mets stack is Lindor, who has caught fire by hitting 17-for-46 (.370) with two home runs, two doubles and two triples over his last 12 games.

Rockies vs. Edward Cabrera ($26), Marlins: C.J. Cron ($22), Ryan McMahon ($15), Charlie Blackmon ($17)

The Marlins are expected to give Cabrera his first start of the season. He made seven starts for them last year, recording a 6.63 FIP and a 1.63 WHIP. Taking the mound at Coors Field isn't likely to help his cause to get off to a hot start. He allowed six home runs over his 26.1 innings last season, so the powerful Cron could be a great centerpiece for a Rockies stack.

Diamondbacks vs. Charlie Morton ($38), Braves: Ketel Marte ($15), Josh Rojas ($14), Pavin Smith ($12)

Morton struggled yet again in his last outing, giving up four runs over 4.1 innings versus the Phillies. His ERA is up to 5.28 for the season, and his FIP isn't much better at 4.51. Not only has his walk rate increased to 9.9 percent, but his strikeout rate has been reduced to 20.3 percent. A Diamondbacks stack could prove to be profitable, with Marte possibly being a key piece of one. He's been their best hitter of late, hitting 18-for-47 (.383) with five doubles over his last 13 games.

