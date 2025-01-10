Fantasy Baseball
The Z Files: A Balancing Act

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on January 10, 2025

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

Several weeks ago, friend and colleague Ryan Broomfield from Baseball HQ posted the following:

The Corbin Carroll/Freddie Freeman pairing was the early leader, though the Vladimir Guerrero/Yordan Alvarez garnered some late love. Our own Erik Halterman was one of the first to recognize the benefits of Guerrero and Alvarez but indicated he probably wouldn't target the pair.

I was the first to declare my preference for the last duo. An interesting discussion then ensued, revolving around best players available versus roster build.

The knock against Guerrero and Alvarez is the lack of steals, whereby the other two provide a balance. Even so, I'll take the boppers. I see that combination as much safer. Carroll appears to have righted the ship, but Freeman is a year older and may not be the 160-games a season rock anymore. Rodriguez needs to prove he's still a first-round talent while Harper's 145 games played last season were his highest since 2019. 

Don't get me wrong, they're all elite. My rankings in the RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300, January Update are:

  • Alvarez No. 12
  • Guerrero No. 14
  • Rodriguez No. 15
  • Carroll No. 16
  • Harper No. 25
  • Freeman No. 26

After posting in the thread, I "did the math" and pegged Vlad and Yordan at $64 combined earnings compared to $59 for JRod/Bryce with Carroll/Freeman returning $56.

Erik then posed an interesting question: 

If you could put a dollar value on "staying flexible after two rounds," what do you think

My reply:

Projections and earnings aren't accurate enough to put a dollar amount. The reason for the discrepancy is risk (performance or injury) which gets factored into the earnings. I didn't do the math beforehand; I saw each pair and said Vlad/Yordan are safer, and I can make it work.

This exchange prompted many to indicate they much prefer to start with the power/speed combination than chase steals. To be honest, so would I. However, that wasn't the question. Ryan wanted to know which pair was preferred, and of the three, Guerrero and Alvarez were my runaway choice.

Other than not wanting to leave stats on the table, I'm comfortable chasing steals in 2025 drafts. Everyone views the inventory and tiers differently, but I see a deep tier of middle infielders and another with a bunch of outfielders offering a lot of steals. If you're going to chase, it helps if there is an extended group from which to choose.

MIDDLE INFIELDERS

Each of the following is projected for at least 20 steals. 

PlayerADPTZ Rank
Xavier Edwards156138
Andres Gimenez178.07139
Bryson Stott179.53148
Ceddanne Rafaela180.8181
Nico Hoerner204.5347
Zach Neto204.6127
Maikel Garcia213.6790
Zack Gelof219.47250
Tyler Fitzgerald234.27226
Trevor Story245.87275
Jose Caballero292.07186
Ha-Seong Kim316.6178
Jordan Lawlar316.6 
Caleb Durbin357.87 
David Hamilton360.93 
Dylan Moore372.67 

I don't know where, but Durbin will make my top 300 in the next roundtable update.

It's fair to question the Hoerner and Garcia ranks. I'm more confident about Hoerner; his job is safer. Every update, I re-evaluate Hoerner and remain confident in my expectation:

Maybe I'm aggressive with playing time, but even if I cut back 50 PA, I'm still way ahead of the field. Of course, I'm not drafting Hoerner in Round 4, but in a vacuum, that's where his production lands.

This isn't supposed to be a piece on Hoerner; he's just an example why I'm good starting with a big power base. There are several other middlemen with speed in case I'm sniped playing ADP chicken.

OUTFIELDERS

Same specs, at least 20 swipes:

PlayerADPTZ Rank
Dylan Crews156137
Jasson Dominguez178.07174
Josh Lowe179.53126
Parker Meadows180.8208
Tommy Edman204.53175
Victor Robles204.6193
Cedric Mullins213.67209
Jake McCarthy219.47189
Garrett Mitchell234.27228
Jacob Young245.87 
Victor Scott292.07 
Jonatan Clase316.6 
Johan Rojas316.6 
Michael Siani357.87 
Dairon Blanco360.93 

There are 30 total players from the two groups. Some of these guys offer more than steals, so they'll be desired by others in the room, but I'm confident there are bags to be had later in the draft.

Circling back to the initial premise of preferring a power/speed foundation, what are the chances you stay perfectly balanced throughout the draft? Granted, one needs more homers than steals, but the implication is that balanced drafters try to stay balanced throughout the snake. What happens if the top players on your board are all bashers, or all speedsters? Do you pass on the "more valuable" player to stay balanced?

I want stats. This doesn't mean 500 homers and 50 steals: the spread needs to be functional. However, leaving stats on the table to force balance doesn't make sense. Not only can you collect what you need in later rounds. but you have 27 weeks to manage the categories.

Admittedly, the ideal scenario when drafting is that the best players available will provide a balanced base. That said, I'm less inclined to follow my old mantra of "Choose, don't chase." Especially as the pool is replete with late steals, at least in my estimation, I'm more inclined to lock in top producers early and balance later.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
