MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 27

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

It's more comfortable to pay up at starting pitcher, but Jeffrey Springs ($7,500) is a good option for those who are willing to

Logan Webb ($8,700) is a clear value option. His strikeout upside lags even further than Gilbert's (20.8 percent). With just a five percent walk rate of 0.36 HR/9, he doesn't make many mistakes. A matchup at Milwaukee isn't ideal, but he's still too cheap given his track record of success.

Gilbert has less strikeout upside, but he's a good option thanks to a matchup against a Rays team that has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.3 percent) with the third-worst wOBA (.284) in the last 30 days.

There's a group of four elite pitchers to work with, with Dylan Cease ($9,900) and Logan Gilbert ($9,400) being my two favorites. Cease has been only mediocre since throwing his no-hitter, failing to reach 20 DraftKings points in four of his last five starts. Even so, he's a good cash game option in particular against a Cardinals' lineup that has been below average for the last 30 days.

All 30 teams are in action Tuesday, though 12 of them will come before the start of the main slate at 7:10 pm ET. Though that waters down the player pool some, we still have a significant number of options to work with. It's a fairly top-heavy day for pitching, and we also have some positive hitting environments such as Coors Field, American Family Field and Dodger Stadium to work with.

All 30 teams are in action Tuesday, though 12 of them will come before the start of the main slate at 7:10 pm ET. Though that waters down the player pool some, we still have a significant number of options to work with. It's a fairly top-heavy day for pitching, and we also have some positive hitting environments such as Coors Field, American Family Field and Dodger Stadium to work with.

Pitching

There's a group of four elite pitchers to work with, with Dylan Cease ($9,900) and Logan Gilbert ($9,400) being my two favorites. Cease has been only mediocre since throwing his no-hitter, failing to reach 20 DraftKings points in four of his last five starts. Even so, he's a good cash game option in particular against a Cardinals' lineup that has been below average for the last 30 days.

Gilbert has less strikeout upside, but he's a good option thanks to a matchup against a Rays team that has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.3 percent) with the third-worst wOBA (.284) in the last 30 days.

Logan Webb ($8,700) is a clear value option. His strikeout upside lags even further than Gilbert's (20.8 percent). With just a five percent walk rate of 0.36 HR/9, he doesn't make many mistakes. A matchup at Milwaukee isn't ideal, but he's still too cheap given his track record of success.

It's more comfortable to pay up at starting pitcher, but Jeffrey Springs ($7,500) is a good option for those who are willing to take some risk in exchange for a discounted price. Unsurprisingly, he has had both good and bad outings in his return from Tommy John surgery. He should end up on the better side of things Tuesday, as the Mariners strike out at the highest rate in the league and are, at best, a league-average lineup otherwise.

That leads us to Andrew Heaney ($7,000), who draws the woeful White Sox. Heaney's entire career has been dominated by inconsistency and that hasn't changed in 2024, but he's capable of posting the highest score of the night among pitchers and approaches punt price territory.

Top Hitters

With some more expensive pitching options, we can go cheap with the first selection in this section. With Xavier Edwards sidelined, Connor Norby ($3,900) has taken over the leadoff role in Miami. Since being recalled by the Marlins, Norby has hit .345 with a .690 slugging rate (SLG) and now benefits from Coors Field.

Toronto doesn't quite make the cut for highlighted stacks to consider, but they have several players who project well in an exploitable matchup against Cooper Criswell. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,700) is the obvious choice, but Daulton Varsho ($4,200) and Spencer Horwitz ($4,000) are both also good choices.

Value Bats

Trevor Larnach ($3,400) faces a tough matchup against Spencer Schwellenbach, but he's put up a couple of tournament-winning scores in recent games and his power is no fluke. He also hits in the heart of the Twins' order, making him a good value.

There's not much good to point to for the White Sox, but Corey Julks ($2,500) is hitting toward the top of the order and has been solid against lefties in his career. He's a punt play for those who want to stack high-priced lineups or two high-priced pitchers, but otherwise not a priority to get into the lineup.

Stacks to Consider

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins (Roddery Munoz): Charlie Blackmon ($5,000), Michael Toglia ($5,200), Brendan Rodgers ($4,700)

Typically, matchups at Coors are pretty obvious to stack, so it's not particularly helpful to highlight the game as a stacking option. However, the Rockies' offense has been so woeful that they still aren't likely to be popular, and a matchup between the Rockies and Marlins doesn't scream offensive firepower. That matchup is what is worth chasing here, though. Munoz has made 17 appearances this season. In that span, he has allowed at least four earned runs eight times. Colorado should be able to capitalize, just watch who is in the lineup as both Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar are battling minor injuries.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles (Cole Irvin): Mookie Betts ($6,300), Freddie Freeman ($5,100), Teoscar Hernandez ($5,000)

This is a pricy stack (even without Shohei Ohtani included) but there are enough quality options to pay down that it should be possible to fit together a solid lineup around this core. Even while working shorter outings, Irvin has allowed at least four earned runs in six of his last nine appearances. Add in a positive hitter's park and a healthier Dodgers' lineup and there is the chance for plenty of offensive fireworks.