We've had a packed schedule following the All-Star break, with Monday offering us a heavy slate of games. As is always the case, we have to plenty to work with again Tuesday, with 10 games on a main slate that kicks off at 7:07 pm EDT.

Pitchers

There is a group of five elite pitchers priced relatively tightly in a range of $10,300 and $9,200, with Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Gilbert as the bookends. They square off against each other, and each is a solid choice but should not be paired together. Gilbert hasn't gotten the results he deserves since returning from the injured list, notably posting a 44:9 K:BB in 30.2 innings. The only word of caution is that he hasn't pitched deep into games, but I'd still lean his way given the discount.

In the middle of that pair is Jacob deGrom ($9,800), who is a pretty strong bet for 20 DK points every time he takes the mound. A matchup against the Athletics away from Sacramento isn't all that daunting.

The case against rostering the elite pitchers is the quality available in the middle tiers. Matthew Boyd ($8,900) has rightfully seen his salary spike, as he's topped 20 DK points in five of his last six starts and has 30 DK-point performances in consecutive outings. The Royals have consistently been one of the more favorable matchups this season, so he should be in for another good outing.

As could be expected, Frankie Montas ($7,800) has been inconsistent since making his season debut in late June. His matchup against the Angels is similarly boom or bust, as they do have power but also strike out at among the highest rates in the league.

Things dry up a bit from there, but Landen Roupp ($7,500) is a modified punt option. He has a comparable ceiling to the top options discussed above, but his consistency is nowhere near the top tier of arms. Atlanta has underperformed all season, but they do still have talent.

Top Hitters

The Rangers' lineup is starting to perform closer to preseason expectations, with Marcus Semien ($4,000) averaging 9.4 DK points per game across his last 10 starts. J.T. Ginn's numbers are difficult to interpret because he's primarily pitched in short stints, but he's struggled with long balls when he's been asked to pitch deeper into outings.

Max Scherzer has managed to limit runs at a decent clip overall, but he's struggled with giving up a lot of hard contact (11.3 percent barrel rate) and home runs. Aaron Judge is the obvious name to choose, but Jazz Chisholm ($5,400) is also in the midst of a productive stretch.

Value Bats

We're likely to see a lot of offense from both offenses at Coors Field on Tuesday. We'll get to the Cardinals later, but the Rockies are also interesting heading into a matchup against Erick Fedde, who has just a 13.5 K% and 2.8 K-BB% and gives up a ton of contact. Colorado has a number of cheap options to choose from, with Ezequiel Tovar ($3,300) standing out as a value.

There are a few different ways to build through the Astros, because their lineup is currently hit hard by injuries. They still boast some household names like Christian Walker and Jose Altuve, but Victor Caratini ($3,500) and Chas McCormick ($2,300) will both be pushed into more prominent roles and haven't seen a corresponding increase in salary. A matchup against the volatile Eduardo Rodriguez is also a positive.

Stacks to Consider

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies (Bradley Blalock): Brendan Donovan ($5,000), Willson Contreras ($4,900), Nolan Arenado ($4,400)

Pointing out teams to stack against the Rockies at Coors Field isn't an original thought, but it's worth pointing out Tuesday due to the relatively extreme results we've seen from Blalock. He's made three appearances at Coors and allowed 18 earned runs across 9.2 innings. The Cardinals aren't the easiest team to stack, but the matchup is undeniable.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels (Kyle Hendricks): Francisco Lindor ($5,200), Juan Soto ($5,800), Pete Alonso ($5,000)

The Mets will be a relatively tricky team to stack due to some elevated salaries, particularly given the top-heavy pitcher pool. However, they should be in a good position to put up crooked numbers, as Hendricks is another pitcher that allows a lot of contact (15.9 K%), with plenty of it being loud (1.5 HR/9). His ability to find the strike zone and rely on his defense will work against some teams, but the Mets have enough thump in their order to make Hendricks pay.

