DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown

We have an untraditional schedule to work with Monday, as there are 10 total games – six of which are on the main slate. Even with a limited number of options to work with, it's a pretty strong day for pitching as four of the 12 available arms have a strikeout rate of at least 27 percent. There are also no standout positive park factors, another unique twist for the day. That makes matchups the clearest way to pick out desirable hitters to roster.

Pitchers

Joe Ryan ($10,000) got off to an incredibly hot start to the season, though he's lost some of that form of late. He posted -0.7 DK points his last time out and has topped 20 DK points only once in his last seven outings. Even so, he still owns a 27.3 percent strikeout rate and 3.44 SIERA. His price is a significant turn-off – he's the most expensive pitcher available – but a matchup against the Royals stands out as they own the lowest wOBA in the league and strike out at the sixth-highest clip.

While Ryan carries some elevated risk, Logan Webb ($9,200) is a cash game option. He's also had some bumps of late but has been very consistent overall this season by averaging 19.3 DK points per game. Webb will have the benefit of pitching at his pitcher-friendly home park and against a Mariners lineup that has struck out at the second-highest rate in the league.

Blake Snell ($8,600) and Bryce Elder ($8,100) offer similar options as tournament and cash options, respectively. Snell has been on one heck of a run, posting 30 DK points or more in four of his last five starts. The other was a 26.5-point performance. There's always risk that Snell simply doesn't have it for any given start, and that risk is elevated in a tough matchup against the Angels. Elder doesn't have the same gaudy skills as Snell, but he'll square off against the pitcher-friendly Guardians lineup. His low strikeout rate prevents true standout performances, but he's a relatively safe bet to get into at least the mid-teens in points.

Bryan Woo ($6,600) is a free square. He has the highest strikeout rate of any available pitcher and faces a neutral matchup against the Giants. In cash games, it's possible that playing both Woo and Webb is viable, though that should be avoided in tournaments.

Top Hitters

Tyler Wells has had an excellent season, and his 1.9 HR/9 hasn't come back to hurt him because he allows so few baserunners. Don't stack the Yankees, but we can look to Anthony Rizzo ($3,700) and some of the other power hitters in the lineup to play as one-off options.

We'll flip to the opposite side of the game. Domingo German is coming off of a perfect game, but he's served up 1.6 HR/9 on the campaign and also lacks standout walk or strikeout rates. Unlike the Yankees, most of Baltimore's lineup is fully priced up, but Anthony Santander ($4,600) is still an intriguing option.

Value Bats

Austin Cox has shifted from a relief to starting role, and his first attempt didn't go well. The Twins aren't a potent lineup, but they have a number of cheap options that will be good values Monday. Kyle Farmer ($2,400) should serve as the team's leadoff hitter and is one example.

Clayton Kershaw isn't expected to make his start Monday due to a shoulder injury, leaving Michael Grove as the likeliest option. He's allowed 2.0 HR/9 this season, and Nick Gonzales ($2,000) remains at the minimum price despite slugging .556 and posting a .334 ISO in his sample in the majors.

Stacks to Target

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels (Jaime Barria): Fernando Tatis ($6,200), Juan Soto ($5,600), Manny Machado ($5,200)

The Padres have undeniably underperformed this season, but the top of their lineup still has plenty of potential to be dangerous. Barria is the only projected starter Monday with a strikeout rate below 20 percent. Paired with a 1.3 HR/9, San Diego should be in line to do some damage. The downside of the stack is the cost, but rostering Snell, Woo and this trio would leave an average of $3,500 to fill the remaining roster spots.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals (Austin Cox): Carlos Correa ($4,500), Byron Buxton ($5,200), Kyle Farmer ($2,400)

From one underachieving lineup to another, the Twins' offense has been abysmal this season. That shouldn't matter Monday, as they face Cox, who has a double-digit walk rate both in the majors and minors in 2023. He's also had significant homer problems at Triple-A Omaha in each of the last two campaigns, so Minnesota should be able to take advantage. In contrast to the Padres, this could be a secondary stack thanks to the minimal cost. Other cheap options that could be included include Donovan Solano ($2,500) and Joey Gallo ($3,500).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.