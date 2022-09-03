DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have a nine-game Saturday night slate with lots of big names on the pitching side. But there are values throughout the pool, including a few really nice punt plays. GPP rosters will likely be built through those cheaper options because the best bats to play are all valued way up.

Pitchers

Max Scherzer ($10,900) enters as the top-salaried pitcher on the slate and deserves plenty of consideration. He's one of four options with a strikeout rate of 30 percent or better and one of three with a SIERA below 3.00. Scherzer draws a matchup against the Nationals, who maintain a league-average wOBA and strikeout rate across the last 30 days.

There are a number of big names to choose from, but I'd be willing to drop down to Dylan Cease ($9,100) and Julio Urias ($8,700). Cease has experienced some shaky performances of late and has seen his strikeout rate dip to 25 percent, but Minnesota has also been a league-average team by most measures the last month. Urias has surpassed a 30 percent strikeout rate the last 30 days, though a matchup against San Diego is a bit of a concern.

I'll opt for Adam Wainwright ($7,800) in the boring, cash-game range of pitchers. He takes on the Cubs, who come in with a bottom-third offense and strikeout rate above 24 percent the last month. Wainwright has gotten hit around some, but a mid-teens points performance seems like a reasonable expectation.

We'll close with two decent punt options in Jake Odorizzi ($6,100) and Austin Voth ($5,200) as they face the Marlins and Athletics, respectively. Despite the strong matchups, I wouldn't expect much more than 14 DK points in a start, but that's okay given their salary points.

Top Hitters

Ty France ($4,300) and the Mariners will face Xzavion Curry, who appears in line to make only his second career start. Curry could prove to be a viable big-league starter, but for now he's worth attacking. I like France, who has the highest wOBA against right-handed pitching in Seattle's lineup besides Taylor Trammell.

Madison Bumgarner has given up 1.6 HR/9 from his last five starts. Hunter Renfroe ($4,200) has a .358 wOBA and .228 ISO against southpaws for the season and is affordably valued.

For lineups that have the salary space, Mookie Betts ($6,400) would be the hitter I would build through. He faces lefty Sean Manaea and has maintained an excellent .434 wOBA and .309 ISO with the handedness advantage this season.

Value Hitters

The Mets boast a lineup with plenty of elite hitters, all who are in play. However, Darin Ruf ($3,200) should be in the lineup with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the mound, and he's too undervalued to not mention based on his success against lefties this year.

The Orioles are one of my favorite offenses of the night as they take on Adam Oller. They have a couple of players for under $3,000. The first is Gunnar Henderson ($2,800), whose salary we're likely to see continue to rise if he performs well. However, Jesus Aguilar ($2,500) is my favorite choice since he bats fifth since joining the Orioles.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Nationals (Patrick Corbin): Starling Marte ($5,700), Francisco Lindor ($5,600), Pete Alonso ($5,500)

This is a layup and almost certain to be the chalk stack Saturday night. While there are some indications Corbin has gotten unlucky this season (.372 BABIP, 4.32 SIERA vs. 6.56 ERA), he's serving up 1.7 HR/9 and 15.9 baserunners per nine innings. That's a perfect recipe for a stack and the quality of the Mets lineup only making it better. The batting order is deep enough where I'd be willing to stack through different portions to find more appropriate values based on the salaries of pitchers rostered.

Orioles vs. Athletics (Adam Oller): Cedric Mullins ($5,200), Adley Rutschman ($5,400), Anthony Santander ($5,000)

Oller has struggled in one form or another throughout the season, whether it be by allowing too many home runs or walks. More consistent has been his inability to fan batters entering Saturday with only a 13 percent strikeout rate. The Orioles carry some risk as the top of their order is expensive (see the Value Hitters for cheaper options) and Camden Yards has been one of the worst parks for home runs this season. Even so, this is a strong – and potentially value-filled – play.

Mariners at Guardians (Xzavion Curry): Julio Rodriguez ($6,300), Ty France ($4,300), Mitch Haniger ($5,400)

As was noted above, this start will mark Curry's second in the Majors. He boasts a decent bit of propsect pedigree, so this could backfire. However, I'll look to attack his lack of experience with a dangerous top of the order for Seattle. For those more budget-conscious, Cal Raleigh ($4,000) and Jesse Winker ($3,900) make for viable additions to the stack.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.