DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Saturday's schedule is spread out, meaning there won't be a traditional large group of games on the main slate. Even so, we still get six matchups for the night slate and also a set of contests for the six games beginning at 4:05 pm EDT. This article will focus on the main offering, which should offer the potential for a lot of offense given the pitchers set to take the mound.

Pitchers

From a skills perspective, Charlie Morton ($9,000) stands out from the pack. Since the start of 2022, he lists the highest strikeout rate and lowest SIERA of any pitcher with a significant sample who's projected to pitch Saturday. Morton also comes at the highest salary point and faces a tough Padres' lineup, so there's plenty of questions as to whether he'll produce at this value. He wouldn't be my first choice from a point-per-dollar standpoint, but is still worth mentioning.

Eric Lauer ($8,100) faded in the final months after a hot start to last season, and he started 2023 strong with a six-strikeout performance against the Cubs. He checks in at the low end of salaries of what is arguably the top-tier. His matchup against the Cardinals isn't great, but he'll at least have the benefit of pitching at home.

It'd be a bit of a stretch to say Noah Syndergaard ($7,600) turned in a vintage performance in his debut with the Dodgers, but he looked plenty effective by striking out six across six innings. He'll draw the Diamondbacks for the second consecutive outing while on the road in a pitcher-friendly park.

Jhony Brito ($7,000) is the closest thing we have to a viable punt play on Saturday night. He grabbed some attention with a positive big-league debut, but he'll face a stiff test against an Orioles' offense that has aggressively attacked opposing pitchers to begin the campaign.

Top Hitters

While spending less at pitcher seems to be the preferable option, we can take advantage of the savings to roster hitters at the highest salary points. Aaron Judge ($6,500) should be the top choice as the Yankees are set to take on left-hander Cole Irvin. Not only does Judge absolutely crush southpaws (.412 wOBA, .348 ISO in 2022), but Irvin managed the second-lowest strikeout rate in 2022 of all the pitchers set to take the mound Saturday night.

Lane Thomas ($3,700) doesn't fit neatly into a top hitter or value, but he bats leadoff in the Nationals' lineup against left-handed pitching. On Saturday, he'll get the additional benefit of playing at Coors Field and squaring off against Austin Gomber, who allowed 1.5 HR/9 last season and only struck out 17.9 percent of the batters he faced.

Value Hitters

Ezequiel Tovar ($2,700) has endured a slow start to his first full season in the majors, but he's recently shown signs of coming alive at the plate in recent days with a pair of doubles in as many games and will face off against Trevor Williams (career 19.2 percent strikeout rate) at Coors.

The Brewers have utilized Mike Brosseau ($2,200) in the leadoff spot against lefties early on, and he's valued at nearly the minimum. He's maintained a .349 wOBA and .206 ISO against southpaws during his career, making him arguably the best player on the board from a point-per-dollar perspective.

Stacks to Consider

Nationals at Rockies (Austin Gomber): Lane Thomas ($3,700), Jeimer Candelario ($3,400), Joey Meneses ($4,900)

Gomber has been a disaster no matter where he's pitched since becoming a Rockie, and his splits have fluctuated between being at worse at home and on the road in recent years. He's still a pitcher to target since he's given up 1.5 HR/9 across the last three seasons and has only registered a 20.4 percent strikeout rate during that span. For stacking purposes, it would be ideal if he had worse control, but there's still plenty of appeal to rostering the top of the Nationals' lineup. Another positive is that this group can save plenty of salary to build in either the top of the pitcher market or an additional stack with an elite lineup such as the Dodgers.

Angels vs. Blue Jays (Jose Berrios): Taylor Ward ($5,300), Shohei Ohtani ($6,200), Hunter Renfroe ($4,800)

The Yankees and Dodgers are arguably in better spots to produce Saturday night, and both are viable stacks. I'll side with the Angels because they should check in slightly less rostered, but still carry the same or better upside – at least toward the top of the order – as compared to any other club. Until 2022, Berrios wasn't a pitcher to target. But he produced a very appealing combination of homers and walks allowed last year among those pitching on Saturday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.