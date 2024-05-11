DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have two almost-even split slates to work with Saturday, with six games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. EDT and another seven set for 7:10. The evening option lists a wider range of contests and larger prize pools, so we'll keep our focus there. There's likely to be a lot of salary allocated to pitching as there are several ace-level hurlers without much depth. That will make it important to find some hitting bargains, which you can read about below.

Pitchers

There's a strong case to be made for each of Freddy Peralta ($10,400), Nick Lodolo ($10,200), Cole Ragans ($9,500) and Bryce Miller ($9,200) based on skills, matchup and lack of other options. Miller and Ragans offer the best combination of those factors with matchups against the Athletics and Angels. And the Angels have recently lost several players to injury to weaken an already subpar lineup.

Though he's the next most expensive pitcher, we also have to mention Triston McKenzie ($8,700) due to how few remaining serviceable options there are and the fact he's facing the White Sox. He only lists a 6 K-BB% thanks to a 14.1 BB%, so he would generally be overlooked on an ideal slate due to being overvalued. However, this isn't an ideal slate from a pitching perspective.

I would advise against watching him in action, though Kyle Gibson ($7,300) has found some success this season and finally breaks us out of the top tier at the position with at least 20 DK points in three of seven starts. The Brewers represent a tough matchup, yet they've struck out at a 23.7 percent clip through the last 30 days - and that's beneficial to Gibson's outlook.

From a skills perspective, both Andrew Heaney ($6,300) and Ryan Feltner ($5,100) deserve consideration as they boast the sixth and fifth-best strikeout rates of the available pitchers. The problem is they square off against each other at Coors. I'd side with Heaney for the win potential and significant difference in the strength of the opposing lineup.

Top Hitters

Tyler Anderson has limited damage well early this year, though he's given up a lot of loud contact with 13 barreled balls and a 4.99 xERA compared to a 2.74 ERA. Bobby Witt ($6,400) is the obvious choice on the Royals. But given budget constraints, Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,600) is probably the better option. He isn't a huge step down as he's maintained a .595 slugging percentage across his last 10 games while averaging 10 DK points.

Brenton Doyle ($4,300) won't find himself listed as a top hitter very often, but he's in a favorable spot Saturday against lefty Andrew Heaney. Having a southpaw on the mound will likely push Doyle to the leadoff spot at home in a great hitting environment. Heaney has experienced home run problems for most of his career, even if they've yet to appear so far in 2024.

Value Bats

Jeimer Candelario ($3,500) is starting to come around after a slow start to the season with a .514 slugging percentage from his last 10 games and the Reds will draw Mason Black. He's a decent prospect, yet I'd still like some exposure to the matchup because he's only made one big-league start.

We haven't yet seen Ivan Herrera ($2,900) in the lineup with Willson Contreras out, but he should occupy a key spot. It's not an ideal matchup against Freddy Peralta, though Herrera's salary will be on the rise and that makes Saturday a good time to roster him.

Stacks to Consider

Guardians at White Sox (Mike Clevinger): Estevan Florial ($3,000), Andres Gimenez ($5,300), Jose Ramirez ($6,100)

Clevinger didn't appear ready to return from his ramp-up period with Triple-A Charlotte as he gave up four runs in two innings while walking four with no strikeouts in his first start at the big-league level. The Guardians aren't a juggernaut lineup, but they don't give up many easy outs and that means things aren't likely to get easier for Clevinger. Florial is a great option as the team's projected leadoff hitter, yet the rest of the front end isn't cheap.

Padres vs. Dodgers (James Paxton): Luis Arraez ($4,400), Fernando Tatis ($5,200), Jake Cronenworth ($4,400)

The Dodgers are typically a lineup we want to stack and not one to target, but Paxton has been dreadful to start the season with a -4.3 K-BB% and a 6.58 SIERA. The only thing saving him is a lack of homers against, though his 9.3 barrel percent allowed suggests that will also come to an end. The top of the Padres' lineup is surprisingly inexpensive, which will be key for Saturday night's contests.

