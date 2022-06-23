DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's not exactly a robust night for baseball. While there are 10 games on the slate for MLB, four of those games start before it's even 1 p.m. EDT. In fact, there are only three games on in the evening. That means there are less DFS options, but I still have some recommendations for you nevertheless.

Pitching

Joe Musgrove, SD vs. PHI ($9,900): Musgrove was good in his first year as a Padre, but this year he's a Cy Young contender. He's posted an 1.59 ERA, and while it doesn't necessarily speak entirely to his pitching, he has an 8-0 record as well. Though the Phillies are in the top 10 in runs scored, I still like Musgrove at home in this one.

Johnny Cueto, CWS vs. BAL ($6,300): The White Sox added the veteran Cueto, and so far he's paid off. He's managed a 2.95 ERA through seven appearances. This is more about the matchup, though. The Orioles, who are on the road, have the fewest runs scored of any team in action Thursday night, and they have a sub-.300 OBP as well.

Top Target

With only three games on the slate, and the best hitter in baseball this season in action, I'm going to just go ahead and roll with Aaron Judge ($5,900). He's already hit 27 home runs, and he's hitting .302 as well, and the slugger has been stellar at home. Judge has an 1.083 OPS in home games. The pitching matchups are actually a little tough Thursday night, but Judge should be able to manage against Framber Valdez.

Bargain Bat

Normally the Padres make a good stack consideration, but they are facing a lefty pitcher Thursday, and also Manny Machado is banged up. However, there's still room for the righty Luke Voit ($4,700), who has power potential. He has nine home runs this season, and a career .500 slugging percentage. Ranger Suarez, has a 4.43 ERA, and he's allowed righties to hit .286 against him this year.

Stack to Consider

White Sox vs. Orioles (Dean Kremer): Tim Anderson ($5,100), Luis Robert ($5,000), Jose Abreu ($4,100)

Yes, Kremer has a 2.35 ERA this year, but that's in only three starts. Three starts where he's averaged 5.87 strikeouts per nine innings, I will note. In his career, Kremer has a 6.06 ERA, and a 5.52 FIP. For good measure, righties have hit .290 against him in the majors.

Anderson is a righty who could win a batting title without the help. He's hit .358, and he's added five homers and eight stolen bases for good measure. Or maybe Robert will win himself a batting title first. He's a career .296 hitter, and the Cuban has seven home runs and 11 swiped bags of his own. Abreu doesn't steal bases, but he gets on base to the tune of a .363 OBP. He's also got plenty of power, with a career .510 slugging percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.