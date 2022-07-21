DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Welcome back from the All-Star break! However, Thursday's return to traditional MLB action is easing you in, as is the DraftKings DFS slate. There are six games on the schedule in total, and that includes two halves of a Detroit and Oakland doubleheader that is so bleak on paper that even Ernie Banks wouldn't want to play two. Oh, and a doubleheader between the Astros and Yankees, which is a bit more exciting. As such, DraftKings' featured slate of contests consists of only three games, the afternoon outings. That means you need your lineup in by 1:10 p.m. EDT. Also, it means I will have fewer recommendations than usual, given the circumstances. Hey, we're all getting back in the swing of things, right?

Pitching

Pablo Lopez, MIA vs. TEX ($7,700): Lopez returns from the break with a 2.86 ERA, and a 2.35 ERA at home. He's also strong at suppressing home runs, having allowed fewer than one home run per nine innings over the last three seasons. The Rangers are 14th in runs scored because they are seventh in home runs, as they have a .299 OBP as a squad.

Tarik Skubal, DET at OAK ($7,100): These two teams are in the bottom two in runs scored and OPS. Yeah, it's a brutal matchup for fans of scoring. Oakland has a .603 OPS as a team and have a pitcher-friendly ballpark. Between Skubal and Zach Logue – Oakland's projected starter – Skubal is the better pitcher by a considerable margin in my book.

Top Targets

Honestly, I could not find a Top Target for Thursday. At least, I couldn't do that and also offer you up a stack. Do you want a Yankee going up against Justin Verlander and his 1.89 ERA? I know I don't. Jazz Chisholm is on the injured list. Corey Seager has a .634 OPS on the road. None of the top bats outside of my stack are speaking to me Thursday, and I didn't want to get disingenuous on you. However, I have three Bargain Bats coming up! There is some value available out there, but the big bats with the big salaries are sketchy Thursday afternoon.

Bargain Bats

While Ramon Laureano ($3,800) doesn't hit for average, he hasn't needed to in order to pick up nine home runs and nine stolen bases in only 62 games. Plus, since 2020 he has an .845 OPS against southpaws. I like Skubal in this matchup because of the overall lack of quality in Oakland's lineup, but Laureano's success against lefties works for me.

On the road against a lefty? Steer clear of Jesus Sanchez ($3,200). However, he has a .723 OPS against righties and an .826 OPS at home. Jon Gray is a righty, and he has a 4.12 ERA on the road.

Though Miguel Cabrera ($2,300) has lost all his power, he can still make contact. The veteran is hitting .287 this year. In fact, he's hit .357 against lefties, and since 2020 he has a .790 OPS versus left-handed pitchers. The Athletics called up Zach Logue for their doubleheader needs, and the southpaw has a 5.84 FIP.

Stack to Consider

Astros vs. Yankees (Jameson Taillon): Jose Altuve ($6,000), Kyle Tucker ($5,800), Jeremy Pena ($5,100)

Taillon was struggling before the break. Over his last eight starts he has a 6.05 ERA. Since joining the Yankees he has a 5.08 ERA on the road as well, and this year he has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings on the road. The Astros have a couple hurt lefties I can't add to the stack, but there's still plenty to like about this trio.

Altuve has slashed .275/.368/.518 with 17 home runs and eight stolen bases. On top of that, this year he has an 1.019 OPS at home. Tucker is a lefty, and he has 18 homers and 15 swiped bags as well. He has a .901 OPS versus righties since 2020 for good measure. Pena is a rookie, and the shortshop has started his career by hitting .263 with 13 home runs and six stolen bases.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.