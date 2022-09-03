FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Nine games are included on Saturday evening's main slate, which goes off at a traditional 7:05 p.m EDT. And it's absolutely loaded on the pitcher's mound, where Shohei Ohtani ($9,900) is the slate's seventh-highest priced pitcher. With volumes of slate-breaking potential, managers may be forced to pay up for a top arm. Let's dive in and see who the preferred options are, and/of if we can find value and not force a pay up.

Pitching

Max Scherzer ($11,200) is in an obvious top choice against his now lowly former squad. And while we know he's capable of 60+ FanDuel points (FDP), he needs a minimum of 45 to return 4x Saturday. He's been roughed up some lately, and we know he doesn't enjoy being taken out early, but this also seems like a spot where the Mets get a lead and don't need more than six innings unless he's super efficient. I'm a big fan of both Corbin Burnes' ($10,400) and Adam Wainwright's ($10,000) matchups, against the Diamondbacks and Cubs, respectively, but both are in bad form. That leaves me with Robbie Ray ($10,700) as my preferred pay up choice. He's gone for 48-52 FDP in three straight and four of five, including seven shut-out innings against the Guardians. Cleveland further obliges with a second-to-last .280 wOBA and 81 wRC+ against lefties.

While we can make a case for nearly all the arms in the upper tier, I think my second-favorite option is Luis Garcia ($9,300) against the Angels. He's previously faced them twice, allowing four runs and five hits while striking out 14 in 11.2 innings. He's actually not in great form, having not posted 40 FDP since July 12, while allowing three or more runs in six straight, but I trust him to go toe to toe with Ohtani, while the Angels aid him with a 24.9 percent K rate and 82 wRC+.

Finally, I have no idea how we've gotten to a point where Austin Voth ($7,200) is trustworthy, but here we are. Over his last six games, he's had a 26 FDP floor and 33 FDP ceiling. That's remarkable consistency for this pricing tier, and a matchup with Oakland and their .282 wOBA and 88 wRC+ is certainly a spot where that run can continue.

Top Targets

The Dodgers have absolutely shelled Padres' starter Sean Manea, getting him for 15 runs and 16 hits across just 8.1 innings. Mookie Betts ($4,700) is costly, but rightfully so with a .434 wOBA, .309 ISO and 184 wRC+ against lefties, while also being 8-for-22 off Manea with two homers. Trea Turner ($3,600) meanwhile looks too cheap to pass up given his known success against lefties.

I really don't like the price, but Hunter Renfroe ($3,700) is the right decision from the Brewers lineup against a rapidly fading Madison Bumgarner, who has allowed 31 runs in his last six starts, spanning 32.1 innings. The Brewers' don't have targetable stats offensively, but Renfroe is known for his prowess against lefties. He's also riding an eight-game hitting streak and is 7-for-21 (.333) with three homers off of Bumgarner.

Bargain Bats

We definitely want some shares of the Cardinals offense against Drew Smyly, and fade Paul Goldschmidt ($4,600) and Nolan Arenado ($4,400) at your own risk, especially after they struggled Friday. And while Tyler O'Neill's ($3,400) price is moving upward, it's because he's white hot. He's got four homers in his last seven games, driving in 11.

Mitch Haniger ($3,100) has a decent .232 ISO and 133 wRC+, numbers that are better when considered against the fact he's only had 99 plate appearances due to injury. I want some shares against Guardians call-up starter Xzavion Curry, and Haniger offers the nice blend of stability, potential and affordability.

Check to see how the Dodgers line up Saturday. I wouldn't anticipate many LvL matchups, but both Cody Bellinger ($2,500) and Joey Gallo ($2,100) have had power success against Manea in limited exposure.

Stack to Consider

Mets vs. Nationals (Patrick Corbin): Starling Marte ($4,200), Pete Alonso ($3,700), Brandon Nimmo ($3,500)

We ran to get shares of the Red Sox against Dallas Keuchel on Friday, and this should be no different. Corbin has actually been okay in his last two outings, allowing three runs across 11.2 innings, but the Mets have pounded him for 13 runs and 27 hits across four starts, lasting just 17.2 innings total. He's allowing an 8.83 ERA on the road (5.05 FIP), with righties mashing him for a .450 wOBA and 1.053 OPS. We can pair that with BvP history to feel really nice about Alonso breaking out of the funk he's in, as he's 13-for-34 (.382) with five homers, nine walks added and a 1.394 OPS. Marte leads the Mets with a .385 wOBA and 155 wRC+ against lefties and will look to atone for his 0-for from Friday night, and while Nimmo is a lefty, whom Corbin still allows a .382 wOBA to, he gives us a table setter in front of these other two big boppers.

Orioles vs. Athletics (Adam Oller): Cedric Mullins ($3,100), Adley Rutschman ($2,800), Gunnar Henderson ($2,600)

Oller is allowing a .408 wOBA and .942 OPS to lefties on the road, where he has a 5.29 ERA and 5.63 FIP. The Orioles are happy to oblige with some upside lefties here, all for very favorable prices. Mullins' 131 wRC+ is nicely above average, while Rutschman's .371 wOBA and 145 wRC+ lead regulars. For the third piece, why not have some fun and continue to target the Orioles' youth movement. Henderson has five hits, three for extra bases, in his first three career games.

