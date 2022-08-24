FanDuel MLB: DFS Targets for Wednesday

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

What does Wednesday have in store for us? Baseball, naturally. There are eight games on the slate for the primary DFS contests. With a first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT, here are my lineup recommendations.

MLB DFS Pitchers for Wednesday on FanDuel

Shane McClanahan, TAM vs. LAA ($11,200): The idea of an ace pitcher is nebulous, but by any definition McClanahan should qualify. He has a 2.29 ERA while striking out over 11 batters and walking under two batters per nine innings. The Angels are batting the Nationals to avoid being in the bottom five in runs scored, but in team OPS the Angels are ensconced in the bottom five.

Zac Gallen, ARI at KC ($10,800): In four of his last six starts, Gallen has gone seven innings and not allowed an earned run. That's rare, especially these days. On the flip side, the Royals rank 24th in runs scored and have a depleted lineup.

Miles Mikolas, STL at CHC ($9,900): Yes, Mikolas had a terrible start recently, but it was on the road at Coors Field. Even with that, he still has a 3.32 ERA, and Wrigley is not Coors. Also, the Cubs are ranked 22nd in runs scored. Mikolas should continue to put that Colorado outing behind him.

Top FanDuel MLB DFS Targets

I read an article from Jeff Passan about the aesthetic pleasures of watching Trea Turner ($3,900) slide, but what I find lovely is Turner's .306/.347/.486 slash line with 16 homers and 20 stolen bases. It's not locked in, but Adrian Houser is tapped to make a return from the IL to start Wednesday. He has a 5.89 ERA on the road.

All 13 of the home runs that Nolan Gorman ($3,300) has hit has come against a righty. The southpaw also has an .862 OPS on the road. Luke Farrell is making his first MLB start this season, but my expectations are low. He's 31 and has a career 4.93 ERA.

Best FanDuel MLB DFS Bargain Bats

The walls moving at Camden Yards may be partially responsible for Cedric Mullins ($2,800) seeing his power numbers drop, but he's still hit .265 with 11 home runs and 25 stolen bases. The lefty also has an .816 OPS versus righties. Meanwhile, Lucas Giolito has a 5.34 ERA, and he's allowed 1.47 home runs per nine innings.

Ji-Man Choi ($2,600) is more a solid hitter than anything special, but since 2020 he has a .778 OPS versus righties and a .776 OPS at home. In this instance both of those things are in play, and that makes his bat a potential bargain. Mike Mayers is in line to open Wednesday, and the righty has a career 4.98 ERA.

FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays at Red Sox (Rich Hill): Vladimir Guerrero ($4,000), Matt Chapman ($2,900), Bo Bichette ($2,900)

The lefty Hill is getting hit by righties this year to the tune of a .268 average. Toronto basically just uses righties in its lineup. Additionally, Hill has a 6.82 ERA at home. That makes for a great day to stack the Jays.

Guerrero has slashed .283/.350/.507 with 24 home runs, numbers that feel artificially diminished by the fact he posted an 1.002 OPS in 2021. While he crushed at home last season, this year he's actually been better on the road, sporting an .871 OPS. Chapman has never been a guy to challenge for a batting title or work a walk, but he has a career .476 slugging percentage, and he has 24 home runs this season. His matchups with lefties have been infrequent, but when he's gotten the chance in 2022, he's slugged .506. Bichette's numbers versus southpaws are down this season, but since 2020 he's managed an .835 OPS in those matchups. He also has 17 home runs and seven stolen bases, and 10 of those homers have come on the road.

Astros vs. Twins (Dylan Bundy): Yordan Alvarez ($4,100), Kyle Tucker ($4,000), Trey Mancini ($2,700)

Yeah, he doesn't have a 6.06 ERA again like last year, but Bundy's 4.60 ERA is still poor. Plus, on the road he has a 5.83 ERA. Since he is a righty, I am using two lefties in my stack to take full advantage of this matchup.

Alvarez's home run rate has dropped a bit, but he still has 31 homers in 104 games. He also has an 1.056 OPS versus righties. Tucker has 22 home runs and 19 stolen bases. He's picked up it up recently, having posted an 1.038 OPS across the last three weeks. Mancini hasn't been great since being dealt to the Astros, but he has four home runs in 16 games. Bundy, meanwhile, has allowed 1.59 home runs per nine innings.

Phillies vs. Reds (T.J Zeuch): Rhys Hoskins ($3,200), Kyle Schwarber ($3,200), Nick Castellanos ($2,900)

Graham Ashcraft was supposed to start Wednesday, but he's on the IL now. Zeuch is in line to step in. He's made limited appearances in his MLB career, which makes sense given that he has a career 6.37 FIP. Zeuch has also given up 2.05 home runs per nine innings.

Hoskins has racked up 26 home runs. He's also posted an .877 OPS at home as well, and has an .880 OPS in home games since 2020. Schwarber has slugged .491 and hit 34 home runs. He also has an .887 OPS against right-handed pitchers since 2020. Castellanos has 12 homers and seven stolen bases, and while he hasn't lived up to expectations he's been good recently. Over the last 21 days he has an .896 OPS.

