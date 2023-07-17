Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Another Calf Strain for Donaldson

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Additionally, Donaldson's track record suggests this will be an extended absence. The average time lost for Donaldson's most recent lower extremity strains is ~40 days, a number that jumps to 53 days (roughly 7.5 weeks) if just calf strains are examined. DJ LeMahieu seems like the most likely candidate to cover third base with Donaldson out with Oswald Peraza joining the team to

The calf is made up of two muscles, the gastrocnemius and the soleus. These muscles originate at the end of the femur and the tibia. This positioning allows the calf to play a role in motion at the knee and the ankle. Furthermore, the origin of the calf at the knee sits near the insertion site of the hamstring muscles, allowing the two to work synergistically during activity. Unfortunately, this relationship can be negatively impacted when a strain occurs in one of the muscle groups. As a result, special care will be needed during recovery to ensure Donaldson's previously strained hamstring isn't overloaded and made vulnerable to a secondary injury.

Since making his professional debut in 2010, Donaldson has suffered numerous strains to his hamstrings and calf muscles, including six incidences that required time on the IL. Earlier this season Donaldson missed 58 days with a right hamstring strain. His latest injury is also on the right leg and while it involves a different muscle group there's reason for concern.

Josh Donaldson

The Yankees veteran is back on the injured list after suffering yet another calf strain.

Salvador Perez

The veteran catcher was also diagnosed with a hamstring strain after he prematurely left Sunday's game. Unlike Donaldson, Perez doesn't have a lengthy history of lower leg problems as his recent injuries have primarily involved his upper extremities. However, he has missed time with quadriceps and groin injuries in years past, and prior injury is a considerable risk factor to future injury. Furthermore, the catching position is particularly tough on the muscles of the lower leg, and even a low-grade strain can be functionally limiting. The Royals have said they will perform further testing Monday to determine the extent of the strain. However, an IL stint seems likely, and I'm guessing this will require more than the minimal amount of time if it goes that direction. Freddy Fermin and MJ Melendez would see extra time behind the plate with Perez out.

Check Swings

Jose Altuve: The veteran second baseman is making progress in is recovery from an oblique strain. He ran the bases over the weekend and increased his level of activity in the batting cages. Altuve will travel with the club in hopes of returning at some point on their upcoming road trip. It remains unclear if he will require a rehab assignment, but he remains on track for a return by early next week.

Yordan Alvarez: Like Altuve, Alvarez is recovering from an oblique strain and has returned to baseball-related activities. Unfortunately, his rehab assignment with Triple-a Sugar Land was delayed after he came down with an undisclosed illness. As a result, Alvarez also remains without a definitive recovery timeline. Look for him to start his assignment at some point this week once he is feeling better with a return next week a possibility.

Shane Bieber: The Guardians right-hander has been placed on the IL and will not throw for at least two weeks due to an inflamed right elbow. Because Cleveland opened the second half of the season in Arlington, Texas, Bieber was able to be examined by Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister, one of the premier elbow orthopedist in the country. Dr. Meister did not recommend surgery and Bieber will begin a conservative approach to treatment. While it's encouraging to hear he won't go under the knife, this doesn't sound like an issue that will be resolved quickly. At this point a return by early August is likely a best-case scenario.

Kevin Gausman: The Blue Jays are not sending Gausman to the IL even though he was a surprise scratch from Saturday's scheduled start. Toronto has called his injury left side discomfort, a designation that is more of a description that a real diagnosis. A low-grade oblique strain seems like the most likely culprit though the team insists he will be fine. He will not start during the team's three-game series versus the Padres that starts Tuesday, meaning the earliest Gausman could return would be Friday in Detroit. Keep an eye out for more concrete information in the coming days to get a better idea of Gausman's availability.

Shohei Ohtani: It's odd to be writing about a player that is currently one of the top offensive weapons in baseball and hit two more home runs over the weekend. Still, those invested in Ohtani the pitcher remain frustrated with his lingering finger issue. A cracked fingernail on his throwing hand has attributed to a blister on the digit and effected his performance on the mound and forced him to leave his last three starts early. On the plus side it does not appear the blister reopened, suggesting perhaps he's developing a callus on the area. I will continue to recommend patience here.

Fernando Tatis: The Paders outfielder suffered a minor ankle injury that prevented him from starting Sunday's game versus the Phillies. However, Tatis felt better than expected and entered the game in the eighth inning. He played right field and went 1-for-2 in two plate appearances., including a pinch-hit single that drove in two runs. This looks to be a non-issue, especially with San Diego receiving a scheduled off day on Monday.

Rowdy Tellez: Just when it looked like Tellez would be back in action for the Brewers, the Milwaukee first baseman suffered a bizarre hand injury. Out since July 5 with inflammation in his forearm, Tellez was injured while shagging fly balls during pre-game. The injury resulted in a torn nail bed and a fracture of the distal phalanx of his left ring finger that required surgery and left him with 17 stitches. He is now expected to miss at least an additional four weeks. Owen Miller will continue to man first base in Tellez' absence.