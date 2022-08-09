MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Picks and Player Props for August 9

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

DraftKings Sportsbook MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and MLB Player Props for Tuesday, August 9

There are a ton of betting options to sift through Tuesday with 16 games set to be played across baseball. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some wagers on the DraftKings Sportsbook that could prove to be profitable.

Last Article's Record: 3-1 (+1.60 units)

Season Record: 25-18 (+1.71 units)

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

This is where betting can make a game more exciting. Both the Cubs and the Nationals were sellers at the trade deadline, with the Nationals making the biggest splash by trading away Juan Soto and Josh Bell. They mostly added prospects, so their lineup is in rough shape right now. The Cubs dealt away some key members of their bullpen, making them unstable at the end of games. Surprisingly, though, they did not trade away Willson Contreras or Ian Happ.

With the Cubs holding onto two of their better hitters, their lineup can cause some problems, especially at home. They have a .728 OPS there, compared to a .683 OPS on the road.

The Cubs have a big advantage in the starting pitching department for this game with Marcus Stroman set to do battle with Paolo Espino. Entering this matchup, Stroman has allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of his last 11 starts. Meanwhile, Espino has allowed at least four runs in five of his last seven outings. Given that the Cubs have the better lineup and the starting pitching edge, this could be a game to attack on the betting front.

MLB Best Bets and MLB Player Props for Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

Cubs -0.5 RL 1st 5 Innings (-135) for 1 unit

Marcus Stroman to record a win (+100) for 1 unit

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

This series is a significant mismatch. The Mets have one of the best records in baseball and made some moves at the deadline to bolster their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. The Reds entered this season as a rebuilding team and further tore down their roster by making several trades at the deadline to weaken both their lineup and their starting rotation.

The Mets won the first game of this series Monday by the score of 5-1. They will look for another decisive win with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, who has a 3.82 ERA and a 3.44 FIP. Starting for the Reds will be the floundering Mike Minor, who has a 6.19 ERA and a 6.57 FIP. This could get ugly in a hurry.

The Mets' dominance over the Braves this past weekend has put them in the driver's seat in the NL East with -1100 odds to win the division at DraftKings. For more futures prices, check out RotoWire's MLB Division odds page.

MLB Player Props and Picks for New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

Mets -1.5 RL (-150) for 1 unit

Carlos Carrasco to record a win (-130) for 1 unit

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Simply put, these two teams can't hit. The Angels have scored the sixth-fewest runs and have the fifth-worst OPS in baseball. The Athletics have scored the second-fewest runs and have the second-worst OPS. When these two teams met Monday, the Angels won 1-0.

Looking to continue to stymie the Athletics lineup will be Shohei Ohtani, who will actually be making his second straight start against them. The last time, he allowed three runs (two earned) and recorded seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings. That broke a streak of him posting at least 10 strikeouts in six straight games. The Athletics have a staggeringly low .593 OPS at home, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ohtani reach double-digit strikeouts again in this rematch.

Despite impressive results, Ohtani has seen his AL Cy Young odds drop to +2000, putting him fourth in the American League behind Justin Verlander, Dylan Cease and Shane McClanahan.

MLB Player Props for Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Shohei Ohtani over 7.5 strikeouts (-165) for 1 unit

