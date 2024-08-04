MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 4

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The first weekend of August ends Sunday with a nice day of MLB DFS action covering nine games on the slate. The first pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Onto the lineup recommendations!

Pitching

Michael Wacha, KC at DET ($8,400): A bad start to the season is still slightly hampering Wacha. He lists a 3.58 ERA on the campaign, but a 2.56 over his last 12 outings. The Tigers aren't going to finish in the bottom-five for runs scored, though they're certainly going to finish in the bottom-five when it comes to OBP based on their current sub-.300 mark.

Simeon Woods Richardson, MIN vs. CWS ($7,100): Finally able to get a regular role in the Twins' rotation, Woods Richardson has posted a respectable 3.75 ERA and a 3.09 at home. He'll be facing the White Sox, who sit last in runs scored along with a woeful .277 OBP.

Ryne Nelson, ARI at PIT ($5,900): Nelson has established himself as a pitcher who really struggles at home, yet is solid on the road with a career 3.44 ERA away from Arizona. This matchup is far away from the Desert while the Pirates rank bottom-10 in runs scored.

Top Targets

After crushing 40 home runs last season, Marcell Ozuna ($5,700) already has 32 while his average has ticked up from .274 to .300. He's also slugged over .600 at home the last two campaigns. Edward Cabrera has racked up the strikeouts, but also has a 5.58 FIP while allowing 2.08 homers per nine innings.

Wyatt Langford ($4,100) hasn't looked like one of the top hitting prospects to the degree many envisioned, though he still has six home runs, four triples, and nine stolen bases in 86 MLB games and is only in his age-22 season. And a .759 home OPS is much better than his production on the road. Nick Pivetta has given up 2.1 homers per nine while away while his fellow righties have hit .275 against.

Bargain Bats

Missing all of 2023 didn't rob Rhys Hoskins ($4,000) of his power. After all, he produced 30 homers in 2022 and is currently at 19. Hosking has also slugged .568 the last three weeks. Lefty Mitchell Parker has registered a 3.78 home ERA compared to a 4.78 on the road. He's also conceded 1.7 home runs per nine innings at home, so that plays to Hoskins' strengths (and his literal strength).

Anthony Volpe ($3,500) still doesn't draw enough walks and strikes out too much, but 11 homers, seven triples, and 19 steals will work for DFS players. His .947 OPS the last three weeks is also solid. Rookie Yariel Rodriguez is getting another start for the Jays. He's posted a 5.57 ERA on the road. And while he's held lefties to a .159 average, fellow righties have gone .253 against.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles at Guardians (Gavin Williams): Anthony Santander ($5,600), Colton Cowser ($4,400), Coby Mayo ($2,300)

Williams has only made six starts this year, but his 7.24 ERA at home is alarming. That comes after he managed a 3.74 ERA in Cleveland as a rookie. Williams hasn't experienced any issue with the long ball during his career, yet he's clearly hittable and the Orioles offer plenty who can hit.

Santander is enjoying the best season of his career with 32 homers while slugging .533. I did just say Williams doesn't give up many homers, but Santander also hit 41 doubles last season. The switch-hitter also lists an .888 road OPS. Cowser has gotten hot with a 1.040 OPS the last three weeks. While he still struggles against his fellow lefties, he's produced an .812 versus righties on the year. Mayo, one of baseball's top prospects, was just called up. The 22-year-old posted a .961 OPS at Triple-A and a .905 there in 2023. And I wanted a righty as Williams' fellow righties have batted .254 against him this season.

Twins vs. White Sox (Chris Flexen): Byron Buxton ($4,800), Ryan Jeffers ($4,100), Trevor Larnach ($3,700)

The fact Flexen had to land with the White Sox speaks to how his career has gone to this point. Well, shockingly, things haven't changed as he's recorded a 5.83 road ERA and is going to finish with a K/BB rate below 2.00 for the third straight year. Until if and when Chicago decides to try out a young pitcher or two, Flexen will get tossed onto the mound and that makes for a strong stacking option.

Across the last three weeks, Buxton has notched a 1.000 OPS. He also has an .874 at home with an .860 against his fellow righties. That's notable because righties have hit .292 against Flexen since 2022. Jeffers is a fine option at catcher with an .820 OPS at home the last couple campaigns. And while he struggled versus his fellow righties three seasons ago, the last two years have been much better - including his current .768. The lefty Larnach has tallied a .753 OPS against righties with an .839 at home the last three years. While Flexen's track record against right-handers is slightly worse than against lefties, southpaws have still gone .277 against him this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.