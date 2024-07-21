MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 21

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Here in late July, MLB teams are figuring out what to do with their rosters. But as MLB DFS players, you need to figure out your lineups every day, and Sunday is no different. There are 11 games on the slate, with the first pitch of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Here are some DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Seth Lugo, KC vs. CWS ($9,700): Lugo's 2.48 ERA and 3.31 FIP are both quite good, but his peripherals are largely what they've been before. The difference is his homers are down in his first season as a Royal and it's been 20 starts, so you can trust him. Of course, I trust this matchup more than almost any pitcher as the White Sox are last in team OPS and comfortably last in runs scored.

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI at CHC ($8,300): After a tough regular-season campaign that saw him return to Triple-A on multiple occasions, Pfaadt pitched well in the postseason. It took him some time, but the Diamondbacks hurler has built upon that by posting a 3.67 FIP, 4.00 K/BB rate while his home runs conceded are down to 1.11 per nine innings. Pfaadt also lists a 2.57 ERA over his last six starts. The Cubs are middling in terms of offense, so I think he can stay in form on Sunday.

Andrew Abbott, CIN vs. WAS ($8,200): Abbott's 3.39 ERA is respectable, though his 1.52 HR/9 rate is concerning. However, this matchup is a favorable one for a pitcher whose primary issue is the long ball as the Nationals are just below average in terms of runs while sitting 29th in homers. And as a lefty, Abbott should be able to neutralize hitters like CJ Abrams and Jesse Winker.

Top Targets

With 11 homers, 21 stolen bases, and a .320 average, Christian Yelich ($5,600) is having his best season since his MVP days. While he's registered a .942 OPS versus righties, even last season the southpaw managed an .882 in those matchups. Joe Ryan strikes out a lot of batters and issues few walks, yet has issues giving up homers at a career 1.44 per nine innings and 1.7 from his last eight outings.

Switch-hitting shortstop Francisco Lindor ($5,500) is at 17 home runs and 19 steals while his numbers are built upon his .900 OPS versus lefties. Trevor Rogers, a southpaw, doesn't concede many homers, but is still hittable with a 5.27 home ERA since 2022.

Bargain Bats

The Rays don't offer much power, though Brandon Lowe ($4,400) is a second baseman who's slugged .491 and once racked up 39 homers in a campaign. Yankee Stadium is mainly kind to lefties, and Marcus Stroman has experienced issues at home. While the righty has posted a 3.51 ERA, he also has a 5.10 FIP while giving up 2.3 homers per nine innings at home.

It's been a tough season for Nick Castellanos ($4,300) as one of the few Phillies not raking in 2024, yet he still maintains a .741 OPS versus lefties. Marco Gonzales has produced a 2.47 ERA through four starts, but probably won't keep that up as he posted a 5.81 K/9 rate and 4.95 FIP the previous three years. And even this season, righties have hit .288 against the southpaw.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. Rays (Shane Baz): Juan Soto ($6,100), Ben Rice ($3,900), Alex Verdugo ($3,700)

I did note Yankee Stadium is often kind to lefties, so I've included three here. And while Baz was once a top pitching prospect, that never panned out. He's been unable to stay healthy and has looked below average when available. Though Baz has racked up plenty of strikeouts, he also has a 4.29 FIP while allowing 1.78 homers per nine innings.

Soto has been one of the best hitters in MLB since he debuted as a 19-year-old with the Nationals and has produced a .303 with 23 home runs in his first year with the Yankees with a .978 OPS versus righties the last three seasons. Rice hit well in Double-A, crushed Triple-A, and now has six homers in 26 games with the parent club. While his production has come essentially entirely against righties (.842 OPS) and at home (.898), that's the exact scenario on Sunday. Verdugo is having a tough campaign, yet he's slugged .408 against righties with a .752 OPS versus them the last couple campaigns.

Tigers at Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman): Riley Greene ($5,000), Colt Keith ($3,500), Gio Urshela ($3,100)

The Blue Jays tweaked their rotation a bit coming back from the break, though the Tigers still get Gausman at home with his 7.19 ERA there. His fastball velocity is down and his 9.00 K/9 rate would be his lowest since 2018. Lefties have also gone .273 against Gausman in 2024, so I have two southpaws in this stack.

All-Star Greene has recorded 17 homers and five triples while slugging .523 against righties and .519 on the road. It took Keith some time to get going in his rookie season, but he's figured it out with a 1.104 OPS the last three weeks. Urshela doesn't bring power, but he's batted .289 against his fellow righties and .296 away from home. While lefties have hit Gausman better this year, righties have also hit .255 against since 2022.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.