We're halfway through June! Sunday lists 11 MLB games on the slate for DFS purposes, with the first pitches at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations. And Happy Father's Day!

Pitching

MacKenzie Gore, WAS vs. MIA ($10,300): Last year, Gore graduated to being a viable MLB starter. This season, he's a full-on Cy Young candidate. The lefty has posted a 2.88 ERA - which is impressive enough - but also a 2.63 FIP to go with a 12.61 K/9 rate. As expected, Miami is moving down the offensive ranks firmly in the bottom-10 in runs scored and will probably remain there.

Noah Cameron, KAN vs. ATH ($9,400): Cameron was doing great in his rookie campaign until his last outing, though that was against the Yankees. The Athletics aren't bad offensively, but they aren't the Yankees while Cameron is a lefty who'll be facing a few of their best hitters. He still has a 2.17 ERA through six starts after a 2.69 through 16 Triple-A appearances, which leads me to believe he's at least a legit mid-rotation MLB starter.

Colin Rea, CHC vs. PIT ($6,300): This is all about the matchup. Rea, mostly starting but occasionally pitching in relief, comes in with a 3.92 ERA. That would qualify as his best career mark if he can sustain it. And yet, Sunday's opponent is enticing enough to take a shot on Rea as the Pirates are battling the Rockies for last in runs scored and the White Sox for last in OPS. So if he can go five innings, there's a good chance he'll earn a win.

Top Targets

Odds are high Kyle Schwarber ($5,600) reaches the 40-homer mark again after missing out by two in 2024. The slugger has already racked up 22 alongside a .372 OBP. Jose Berrios has allowed 1.20 homers per nine innings, in line with his career 1.23 number. Schwarber could go yard, but at the very least Berrios has been allowing more walks than usual to let hitters get on base more.

Christian Yelich ($4,500) was stellar last year until he got hurt. He's already played almost as many games this season while the lefty has recorded 13 home runs and 10 stolen bases. Yelich is also bolstered by an .847 OPS against righties. Miles Mikolas doesn't strike anyone out (career 6.45 K/9 rate) and lefties can hit him well with a.283 against since 2023.

Bargain Bats

For what it's worth, Jo Adell ($3,500) has produced a 1.106 OPS the last three weeks. Given that he's about to face Cade Povich, that's notable as the pitcher holds a career 5.31 ERA while righties have gone .281 against.

While Salvador Perez ($3,200) started the season cold, he's managed a .742 OPS the last three weeks with three of his six homers during that stretch. He's also registered over 20 home runs in each of the last eight full campaigns, which is remarkable for a catcher. Jeffrey Springs, in his first season with the Athletics, has a 4.64 ERA and 1.47 HR/9 rate.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Colorado (Austin Gomber): Austin Riley ($4,800), Marcell Ozuna ($4,300), Ozzie Albies ($4,100)

Gomber will be making his first start with the Rockies after being sidelined to open the campaign. Over the past four seasons, he posted a 5.08 ERA and essentially conceded a homer (96) per game started (97). It's not all about Coors Field as Gomber struggled to a 4.55 road ERA last year. Since he's a lefty, the following three players can hit right-handed.

Riley may not get back to being a 30-homer hitter, yet he's currently at 11 while his average is back up to .282. His power has also been better at home the last couple years having slugged .522. Ozuna has experienced a slight power outage, but he's also getting on base at a .386 clip. And his power in Atlanta has mostly been there as he's slugged .496 there. Albies has at least delivered counting stats with six home runs and six steals as a second baseman. He's also a switch-hitter, yet prefers righties the last three seasons with an .865 OPS against.

Mets vs. Rays (Shane Baz): Pete Alonso ($5,200), Brandon Nimmo ($4,200), Jeff McNeil ($3,900)

Early on, I liked what Baz was doing and thought he was primed to right the ship. The rug was pulled out from him after that as he's notched a 6.75 ERA from his last eight starts. The righty has also surrendered 1.66 home runs per nine innings. Righties are batting .268 against Baz, so I do have one righty in the mix while the other two are southpaws.

Speaking of righty-on-righty, Alonso has an 1.017 OPS versus them this year. He's also on fire overal with a 1.141 the last three weeks. On the one hand, Nimmo only has four stolen bases after 15 last year. On the other hand, he's already produced 13 homers and 12 doubles with a .932 OPS across the last 21 days. McNeil has shown some out-of-nowhere power with seven home runs through 40 games, not to mention three triples and a .915 home OPS.

